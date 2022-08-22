Read full article on original website
Michael Hunt
4d ago
Please send it now. I’m ready. Had my fill of miserable, broiling summer. After 50 in Minnesota, Alabama winters are soft and gentle.
Reply(1)
19
Dowvan Perry
4d ago
miss print in this article is should have been 2023 instead you print 2003.
Reply(3)
11
JAVIEL
4d ago
That's going to change if you let nature do it natural winter! it will still be hot I will give it three years it will be 70 to 85 degrees in the winter.
Reply
3
Soggy south Alabama to get soggier today
More rain is in the forecast for Alabama today, especially south Alabama, where a flood watch is in effect. The National Weather Service said several more rounds of rain and storms will be possible through the day today. The ground is already incredibly soggy from days of rain, so it won’t take much additional rain to cause more flooding, according to forecasters.
‘Grade A prime’ setup for rain Wednesday in parts of Alabama; flash flooding possible
This week’s rain is starting to add up in parts of west Alabama as of Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch several west and south Alabama counties, and there are also multiple flash flood warnings in effect -- including one for the Mobile metro area.
‘The vine that ate the South’: How kudzu infested Alabama one vine at a time
To most Alabamians, it's just known as a nuisance. To others, kudzu is, un-affectionately, called "the vine that ate the South."
Flood watches expanded for Alabama with more rain coming
The rain keeps coming -- at least for part of Alabama. The National Weather Service has expanded flood watches for parts of south and west Alabama for Thursday in anticipation of another day of torrential rain in those areas. The National Weather Service said rounds of locally heavy rain are...
North Alabama weather radar getting a facelift
The Doppler radar that serves north Alabama is going to be out of commission for a while. But it’s for a good reason. The National Weather Service in Huntsville said the radar, known as the KHTX WSR-88D, will be down for about two weeks while undergoing an upgrade to extend its life.
justshortofcrazy.com
12 Of The Best Places to Eat and Foodie Trails To Take In North Alabama
North Alabama has so much going on! It offers up unique, one-of-a-kind experiences and numerous memorable spots to get outside and if has an incredible selection of places to eat and foodie trails to take. It’ll quickly becomes evident that the tastes of the region may well be its most...
Sneak-Peek: Farmers’ Almanac’s Comprehensive Winter Prediction for Alabama
It’s been such a hot summer in the Yellowhammer State and the discussion of cooler temperatures is always a relief. Winter technically starts on December 21st, but meteorologically it begins on December 1st. The Farmers’ Almanac is a helpful tool in helping Alabamians plan ahead. This year, they are...
southeastagnet.com
Two Georgia Counties Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Areas
(USDA/FSA/WASHINGTON, D.C./August 25, 2022) — This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alabama
See where your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state.
Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]
Guess What Alabama Towns Made the Sweatiest Cities in America List
It’s a fact that we have certainly had a VERY hot summer in the Yellowhammer State. We have had many days where the heat index values were over 100 degrees. That’s brutal. Currently, it’s been cooling down … some. My Dating Adviser has organized a list...
WAFF
Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake
A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
Alabama Flags Lowered Half Staff For Saturday
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Thursday, August 25th for all state flags to be flown at half staff on Saturday, August 27th to honor Officer Ivan Lopez, of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, who recently was killed in the line of duty. She went on to state that on behalf of the state of Alabama she expresses her deepest sympathies to his family and fellow law enforcement professions. Officer Lopez was a first-generation Columbian immigrant and was proud to be an Alabamian. He was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement and was beloved by the people of Mt. Vernon.
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
MTV cancels ‘Floribama Shore,’ per report
“Floribama Shore,” the MTV reality show along the Florida Panhandle, has been canceled, TMZ reports. According to the report, citing sources, the cast was told about the show’s cancelation Friday, but they weren’t given a reason why. Many of the show’s cast filmed in November at Nilsa Prowant’s wedding. TMZ reports the cast was told the wedding would appear at the beginning of season 5, and they’d pick up filming in February.
Boaters find unoccupied boat on Alabama lake, search underway for missing person
A search was underway for a person who went missing Wednesday while boating on an Alabama lake, state officials said Thursday. The person reportedly departed on a boat from the Wind Creek State Park on Lake Martin at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday. Two hours later other boaters spotted an unoccupied...
E. Bryant Crutchfield, Trapper Keeper inventor and Alabama native, dead at 85
The inventor of a familiar part of 1980s classrooms has died, according to The New York Times. E. Bryant Crutchfield, a paper-company executive from Greenville who was a graduate of Auburn University, died Sunday in Marietta, Ga. He was 85. Crutchfield developed the Trapper Keeper, a binder sought-after by students...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces grants to expand broadband access
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced this morning $26.6 million in grants to help deliver access to high-speed internet to communities in 10 counties. The grants will help fund the work to make broadband available to almost 15,000 homes, businesses, schools and other public facilities. The expansion will include links to make future expansion more feasible, the governor’s office said.
Book It: Lake Martin Alabama’s Most Modern Cabin Airbnb with Luxury Dock
Go ahead and book it. This modern cabin Airbnb also has a perfect luxury dock that is ideal for the folks who love the water. The Airbnb host said that his incredible one-of-a-kind cabin is home to 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Eclectic, Alabama. Click here to see the listing.
