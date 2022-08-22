ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27 News

Body found in car in Harrisburg, police investigating

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qcrsG_0hQYX0iC00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a death in the vicinity of Rowland Academy in Harrisburg, according to Lt. Kyle Gautsch with Harrisburg police.

Gautsch said there was a dead person found in a car near S. 19th and Derry streets Monday morning.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

The incident is not being investigated as suspicious, Gautsch said, as no foul play has been detected.

School was not in session at the academy on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 2

Related
PennLive.com

Manhunt in Shippensburg over, suspect arrested: police

A manhunt in Shippensburg that caused a lockdown ended after the suspect was arrested, according to police. State police announced they were searching for 32-year-old William Lewis around 3 p.m. Friday. He was in police custody by 5:30 p.m., Public Information Officer Megan Frazer posted. The search required schools to...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Rowland Academy#Nexstar Media Inc
WGAL

Man wanted in Shippensburg taken into custody

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — UPDATE: A man wanted in Shippensburg, Cumberland County, has been taken into custody, according to state police. Police had been looking for William Lewis, 32. Investigators haven't said what prompted the search. A shelter-in-place was initiated at schools in the Shippensburg Area School District during the...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Swatara Township road rage incident results in gunfire

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A road rage incident that occurred in Swatara Township, Dauphin County ended with shots being fired and a man being injured. According to the Swatara Township Police Department, the incident occurred on Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:24 a.m. Police officers received a report of a road rage incident along Route 322 east. A man reported that he was driving eastbound down Hummelstown Hill when he switched into the right lane.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Court: Your license plate could get you pulled over in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police can now pull over drivers that have any part of their license plates covered. This ruling follows a case from April 2021, where an officer pulled over a car that had a license plate with the bottom strip covered up. Specifically, it was said the frame encircling the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

1 person dies in two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg. Police were called to South Cameron and Shnois streets around 10 p.m. Friday. According to police, when officers arrived, they found multiple victims with numerous injuries and an adult who died at the scene. Investigators say the vehicles were traveling...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Law firm confirmed to be representing two victims of Middletown hazing incident

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Andreozzi + Foote, a law firm which according to their website is "a nationally recognized civil firm known for our successful advocacy on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse and violent crime," was confirmed by CBS 21 News to be representing two victims regarding the Middletown football hazing incident.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
WTAJ

Man accused of groping preteen at Huntingdon County farm

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wrightsville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a preteen in the office of the grocery store of a local farm. State police were called to the grocery store of Agape Farm on Rapture Street in Shirley Township after receiving a report about 55-year-old Richard Fritz. Fritz […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

People Chased By Man With Machete At PA Truck Stop: Police

A man with a machete chased people at truck stop in Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 25, 2022, authorities say. The Middlesex Township police arrived at 1501 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, to find Joseph Patrick Hone, 38, of Carlisle with the machete, according to a release by the department. He resisted arrested...
CARLISLE, PA
Daily Voice

Ex-Cons Burglarize KFC In Central PA: Police

Whether it was a bucket of chicken or cash that these two former convicts wanted remains unclear but it is clear that they are wanted by the police. East Hempfield Township police announced the warrants for the burglary on Thursday, August 25, although the warrants were issued on July 14, and the burglary happened on June 2, according to the release.
EAST PETERSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Coroner Called To Crash In Adams County (DEVELOPING)

A coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Adams County on Friday, August 26, 2022, authorities say. The two-vehicle crash happened in the 1100 block of Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township around 7:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. The road has been closed on Abbottstown Pike/PA...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy