Read full article on original website
Related
Look: NASCAR World Praying For Longtime Driver Thursday
Earlier today, driver Kurt Busch announced he will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with the lingering effects of a concussion. Busch has missed the last month after a scary crash at Pocono on July 23. The 44-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to return to the track at some point, but right now is not healthy enough to compete.
Watch A Famous Rapper Give James Harden $250,000 In Cash For His Birthday
Lil Baby gave Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden $250,000 in cash for his birthday. Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers at the 2022 NBA Trading Deadline.
SlasheR set for second stint with Atlanta FaZe
Rifler Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat will replace Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson on Atlanta FaZe’s Call of Duty roster, the organization announced. SlasheR,
Braves P Jackson Stephens on 7-day IL after liner to head
The Atlanta Braves placed reliever Jackson Stephens on the 7-day injured list with a concussion Saturday. The 28-year-old right-hander was
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa Bay Times
Rays make baseball a world affair
BOSTON — Baseball is already a global game. Last Sunday, the Rays made it even worldlier. Their batting order included players born in eight countries, the most for a game in modern history (since 1900), per the Elias Sports Bureau. That included Brandon Lowe (United States), Manuel Margot and...
2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff: What to Expect Between Alabama State vs. Howard
A preview of the Alabama State versus Howard University game in the 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff.
Comments / 0