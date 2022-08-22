Read full article on original website
Treasure hunt contest: Coin worth $1,000 to be within 20 miles of Biltmore Estate Aug. 27
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, people all across Asheville will have the chance to win $1,000. It's part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, a traveling contest in which a coin worth $1,000 is hidden within a specific radius of chosen landmarks. This Saturday, Aug. 27, that coin...
Consumer Reports: Tips for growing and drying your own herbs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Herbs and spices can elevate your meals from plain to a family favorite. But here’s a warning: A Consumer Reports investigation found potentially harmful heavy metals in some popular spices. Here’s more on the spices to watch out for and an easy way to avoid heavy metals.
AG Stein talks opposition to Mission Health expansion and why with local business owners
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein doubled down Friday morning on his opposition to Mission Health expanding its campus to add 67 acute care beds. He made those remarks virtually at a local business owners meeting Aug. 26. The purpose of Stein’s speech Friday was...
School meal prices going up across the mountains as cafeterias feel impacts of inflation
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — This year, a majority of school districts will resume charging for most meals. This comes after Congress decided not to extend the meal waivers that were put in place during the pandemic, which made lunch universally free for all. Now, not only will schools...
Asheville firefighter hikes to Mount Kilimanjaro summit, waves fire department's flag
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville, specifically Asheville Fire Department, is represented at 19,341 feet!. Lindsey Glover summitted Mount Kilimanjaro last week, and when she got to the top, the Local 332 Executive Board member and senior deputy fire marshal proudly posed with her Asheville Firefighters Flag.
As war moves into 6th month, community helps Ukrainian refugees who fled to WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Wednesday, Aug. 24, marked six months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, a local community and church are helping families who have left the country to escape the war. “It’s really sad to see what had happened,” said Yury Barva, a church elder at...
Views differ in the mountains after student loan debt forgiveness announcement
MARS HILL, N.C. (WLOS) — Amid the unpacking and excitement of move-in day at Mars Hill University, a major announcement came from the White House on Wednesday. President Joe Biden, making good on a campaign promise, announced his administration's plan to forgive $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year.
Short-staffed police departments troubled by new trend in applicants
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, some police departments in the mountains are struggling to operate amid a huge absence of officers. News 13 talked with local police chiefs who said they are down between 10 and 40 percent of their forces. In addition to staffing shortages, several local...
Ingles Tools For Schools Drive provides hundreds of families with needed school supplies
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Ingles Tools for Schools Drive with Eblen Charities was a success this year, and those supplies were being handed out Wednesday, Aug. 24. Distribution Day was happening at the Eblen Charities location in Westgate Shopping Center in Asheville. Families had to pre-register to pick...
Man accused of setting Asheville church on fire
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire at a local church back in February. Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42, is charged with one count of felony burning a church/religious building and two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property.
'It's never happened:' Edneyville residents react to widespread internet, cell outage
EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A portion of Henderson County dealt with a widespread cell and internet outage for much of Tuesday evening, Aug. 25 and into early Wednesday morning. A Facebook post from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said, “It appears that all major cellular carriers, as well as...
$4.4 million in upgrades to Asheville's Memorial Stadium to start in spring
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans move ahead for upgrades to Asheville's Memorial Stadium. The stadium is up the hill from McCormick Field and is home to Asheville City Soccer, as well as many other sporting events and activities. Asheville City Council has approved $4.4 million for improvements that include...
Parking meters coming to downtown Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville leaders are moving forward with plans to install metered parking on Main Street. City staff presented council members with a plan that would include pay kiosks, where users would put in their credit cards and pay $2 an hour to park downtown. Right now,...
Commonwealth Golf Partners to run Asheville Municipal Golf Course
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This week, Asheville City Council approved a new operator for the historic 1927 Donald Ross-designed Municipal Golf Course. Starting in October, Commonwealth Golf Partners will take over course operations and maintenance. Right now, the historic course is in need of millions of dollars in repairs.
Mission Hospital nurses rally for patient safety; cite concerns of chronic short staffing
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Registered nurses from Mission Hospital rallied Thursday morning in protest of what they say is management's refusal to address chronic short staffing. National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United announced the protest saying since June 2021, Mission RNs have been speaking out and holding actions to...
Conversation about social district begins in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The idea of a social district in downtown Hendersonville was presented during a city council meeting Wednesday night. “The purpose of bringing it up yesterday was really to just start the conversation,” said council member Lyndsey Simpson, who presented the idea. The idea was...
Haywood Co. boy passionate about WW2 history to make trip of lifetime through nonprofit
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit program wants to keep history alive for youngsters by taking them to the actual places where important events happened. For Haywood County fourth-grader Adam Boyd, Operation Meatball is a dream come true. Operation Meatball was created on Dec. 7, 2017, (Pearl Harbor...
Consumer Reports: Here are some ideas for free family fun close to home
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Does it feel like you blinked and summer is just about over? Blame it on high gas prices, chaos with the airlines or expensive hotel rooms, but a lot of us didn’t get that “summer vacation” we dreamed about. But before the...
Weaverville woman killed after truck went over Future I-26 bridge, troopers say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Weaverville woman is dead after troopers say the truck she was driving crashed and went over a bridge along US-19/Future Interstate 26. The wreck happened just after noon on Thursday, between mile markers 19 and 20. North Carolina Highway Patrol Officer Rohn Silvers...
Armed robberies on the rise in Asheville; police investigate 3 in 4-day span
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Armed robberies are increasing in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department. Right now, detectives are trying to identify suspects connected to three armed robberies that happened within a four-day span, APD criminal investigation division commander Capt. Joe Silberman said. “We’re concerned that violent crime...
