ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: Tips for growing and drying your own herbs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Herbs and spices can elevate your meals from plain to a family favorite. But here’s a warning: A Consumer Reports investigation found potentially harmful heavy metals in some popular spices. Here’s more on the spices to watch out for and an easy way to avoid heavy metals.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Traffic
WLOS.com

Views differ in the mountains after student loan debt forgiveness announcement

MARS HILL, N.C. (WLOS) — Amid the unpacking and excitement of move-in day at Mars Hill University, a major announcement came from the White House on Wednesday. President Joe Biden, making good on a campaign promise, announced his administration's plan to forgive $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year.
MARS HILL, NC
WLOS.com

Short-staffed police departments troubled by new trend in applicants

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, some police departments in the mountains are struggling to operate amid a huge absence of officers. News 13 talked with local police chiefs who said they are down between 10 and 40 percent of their forces. In addition to staffing shortages, several local...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Wlos
WLOS.com

Man accused of setting Asheville church on fire

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire at a local church back in February. Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42, is charged with one count of felony burning a church/religious building and two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

'It's never happened:' Edneyville residents react to widespread internet, cell outage

EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A portion of Henderson County dealt with a widespread cell and internet outage for much of Tuesday evening, Aug. 25 and into early Wednesday morning. A Facebook post from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said, “It appears that all major cellular carriers, as well as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WLOS.com

Parking meters coming to downtown Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville leaders are moving forward with plans to install metered parking on Main Street. City staff presented council members with a plan that would include pay kiosks, where users would put in their credit cards and pay $2 an hour to park downtown. Right now,...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Commonwealth Golf Partners to run Asheville Municipal Golf Course

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This week, Asheville City Council approved a new operator for the historic 1927 Donald Ross-designed Municipal Golf Course. Starting in October, Commonwealth Golf Partners will take over course operations and maintenance. Right now, the historic course is in need of millions of dollars in repairs.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Conversation about social district begins in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The idea of a social district in downtown Hendersonville was presented during a city council meeting Wednesday night. “The purpose of bringing it up yesterday was really to just start the conversation,” said council member Lyndsey Simpson, who presented the idea. The idea was...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Armed robberies on the rise in Asheville; police investigate 3 in 4-day span

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Armed robberies are increasing in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department. Right now, detectives are trying to identify suspects connected to three armed robberies that happened within a four-day span, APD criminal investigation division commander Capt. Joe Silberman said. “We’re concerned that violent crime...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy