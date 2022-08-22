Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out FromL. CaneFlorida State
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Tampa Property Tax Increase Vote Will Require "Automatic Recount"TaxBuzzHillsborough County, FL
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Related
Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course
Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
Popculture
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest about Patriots tenure under Bill Belichick
Josh McDaniels is all too familiar with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. After all, McDaniels has had two separate stints with the team, adding up to a total of 16 years with the Patriots. The Las Vegas Raiders named McDaniels as their new head coach ahead of the...
Cowboys Named Potential Trade Destination For Notable Wide Receiver
"Locked on Cowboys" podcast host Marcus Mosher thinks the team has to make a move to bring in a weapon on the outside before the season kicks off. And they should look to an NFC East rival to do it. Tweeting Wednesday, "I think the Cowboys should very much be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: Wild brawl breaks out during Steelers/Jags game
Fists were flying inside TIAA Bank Field during the Steelers game against the Jaguars Saturday night. A group of fans got into a brawl in the stands during the fourth quarter.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
NFL World Reacts To Bucs Wide Receiver Cut News
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a notable move this Thursday, waiving wide receiver Cyril Grayson. He was released with an injury designation. Grayson appeared in five games for the Buccaneers last season, hauling in 10 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. The Buccaneers needed to make room on their...
RELATED PEOPLE
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question
Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers sports another Canadian tuxedo look for Packers event at Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a history of donning denim for the Welcome Back Packers Luncheon. He didn't disappoint this year.
Patriots Insider Reveals Who Is Calling The Offense
We finally have some clarity on who's calling the New England Patriots' offense this season. Head coach Bill Belichick has kept things quiet as he's repeatedly said that the playcalling is going to be by committee. However, Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston threw some cold water on that after...
Buccaneers drop hint about Tom Brady’s preseason status
Things appear to be returning to normal for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after some Tom Brady preseason drama. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles suggested Thursday that Brady will play some part in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts. Any appearance would mark Brady’s preseason debut. “Everyone who is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Belichick Frustrated By Patriots Preseason
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was not pleased with the team’s overall performance in their 23-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday.
ESPN analysts reveals crazy College Football Playoff predictions
The first weekend of the college football season is always good for an odd prediction or two, but ESPN analyst Desmond Howard may have the oddest. On the first episode of College GameDay ahead of the Week 0 games, Howard revealed his picks for the four College Football Playoff teams. Let's just say ...
FOX Sports
Tom Brady expected to start in Buccaneers' preseason finale
Not only did Tom Brady return to practice this week, he'll also be back on the playing field. Brady is expected to start in the Buccaneers' preseason finale against the Colts on Saturday, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday. It will be Brady's first game action since the Bucs' playoff loss to the Rams last season.
Everyone Has The Same Theory With Tom Brady, Gisele
Tom Brady officially returned to the Buccaneers on Monday, following an extended absence away from the team. The 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback was away from the Bucs for 11 days for "personal reasons." Brady has yet to address why he was away, outside of shooting down the wild "Masked Singer" rumor.
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
44K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0