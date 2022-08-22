ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Footwear News

Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course

Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
Popculture

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?

Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bucs Wide Receiver Cut News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a notable move this Thursday, waiving wide receiver Cyril Grayson. He was released with an injury designation. Grayson appeared in five games for the Buccaneers last season, hauling in 10 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. The Buccaneers needed to make room on their...
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Patriots Insider Reveals Who Is Calling The Offense

We finally have some clarity on who's calling the New England Patriots' offense this season. Head coach Bill Belichick has kept things quiet as he's repeatedly said that the playcalling is going to be by committee. However, Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston threw some cold water on that after...
Larry Brown Sports

Buccaneers drop hint about Tom Brady’s preseason status

Things appear to be returning to normal for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after some Tom Brady preseason drama. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles suggested Thursday that Brady will play some part in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts. Any appearance would mark Brady’s preseason debut. “Everyone who is...
FOX Sports

Tom Brady expected to start in Buccaneers' preseason finale

Not only did Tom Brady return to practice this week, he'll also be back on the playing field. Brady is expected to start in the Buccaneers' preseason finale against the Colts on Saturday, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday. It will be Brady's first game action since the Bucs' playoff loss to the Rams last season.
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Theory With Tom Brady, Gisele

Tom Brady officially returned to the Buccaneers on Monday, following an extended absence away from the team. The 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback was away from the Bucs for 11 days for "personal reasons." Brady has yet to address why he was away, outside of shooting down the wild "Masked Singer" rumor.
