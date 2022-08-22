ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Natchitoches Times

Is Parc Natchitoches competitive?

Parc Natchitoches was conceived to provide NSU and the City of Natchitoches with high quality sports facilities that neither could provide alone. Parc Natchitoches was designed to attract traveling athletic teams, their families and fans to Natchitoches to support the local hospitality economy. Parc Natchitoches was built to provide improved recreational options for residents.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

73rd Demon Battalion hosts Activation ceremony

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Department of Military Science hosted an activation ceremony for the 73rd Demon Battalion Aug. 25. The military tradition allows the commander to assess the readiness and discipline of the unit and commemorates the unit’s history and lineage. ROTC’s curriculum and training ensures cadets’ scholastic, athletic, and leadership abilities are developed and tested, preparing each for their individual career paths.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Seven players record points in dominant victory in season opener

NSU (1-0) received goals from freshman Paige Armstrong and veterans Nicole Henry and Olivia Draguicevich in a scoring flurry, which lifted the team to the victory. “We jumped on them early,” NSU women’s soccer head coach Stuart Gore said. “It was great to see Paige get her first collegiate goal as a freshman. We had a lot of freshmen come out and get good minutes and show great things out there.”
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

WAYNE EDWARD YATES SR.

Wayne Edward Yates Sr. passed away in Natchitoches Aug. 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet Ardala “Dala” Harding Yates; and is survived by his four children, Dawayna Dare Yates Sanders Christman, Wayne Edward Yates Jr., Kathrin Ellen Yates and Mary Elizabeth Yates; his younger brother, Herbert Wayne Yates; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Wayne was born Nov. 7, 1937, in Gurdon, Ark., to Lula Ellen Eckert Yates and William Justus Yates Sr.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

JESSICA MIDKIFF AVELIS FONTENOT

Jessica Midkiff Avelis Fontenot was born July 3, 1974, in New Orleans to Michael and Karen Avelis. She was raised in New Orleans and graduated from Archbishop Blenk, pursued Engineering at University of New Orleans and later went on to get her bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education from Northwestern State University. Although many may think that these two majors cannot possibly be pursued by one individual, Jessica’s passion in both fields is a perfect representation of her multifaceted personality.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Daily supports NSU Columns Fund

Natchitoches Edward Jones Financial Advisor Shawn Daily made a Heritage Club level donation in the amount of $5,000 to the Northwestern State University Foundation’s Columns Fund. Daily is a long-time supporter of Northwestern State, having created the Shawn and Linnye Daily Endowed Scholarship for students majoring in business, finance, accounting, marketing or related fields. Daily has taught classes in NSU’s School of Business for many years and supported numerous university events and fund raisers. Mr. and Mrs. Daily are also long-time platinum underwriters of the Natchitoches-Northwestern Symphony Society. He has also served as chapter advisor and financial advisor to NSU’s Beta Omicron chapter of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. From left are Director of Donor Relations Cristy Bernard, Daily and Director of Development Jill Bankston.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Natchitoches man indicted in killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Natchitoches man suspected of killings in Lake Charles and Natchitoches was indicted Thursday in one of the deaths. A grand jury in Lake Charles returned one count of first-degree murder against Kendrick Markell Cox, 31, in connection with the Aug. 3. death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel on 11th Street.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
cenlanow.com

Incident at Grant High School

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A student at Grant High School was located with a firearm. The student is in custody of law enforcement, no one was injured and everyone is safe. According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, “This appears to be an isolated incident and does not pose any additional threats. We will release more information when details are available.”
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for Ruston man who was last seen on August 11th

UPDATE (08/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a large search for James Price Tomlinson who has been missing since August 11, 2022. As of now, Tomlinson is still missing. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Tomlinson, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
RUSTON, LA
westcentralsbest.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

This is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Shreveport and It’s Epic

This house has so many unique touches, it's like a real-life Pinterest board! Seriously, you won't believe it until you see it!. This home, located at 433 Railsback Road in Shreveport, is the most expensive home on the market in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area right now at $3,850,000. This house is huge, sporting 10,445 square feet of living space, bringing it to $369 per square foot!
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Cypress Arrow Employee Attorney Issues Public Statement

On August 18, 2022, Tina Frey and her daughter Victoria Brimer were arrested on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals. These arrests were based on evidence of abuse by these two women of dogs in their care at Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy in Lena, Louisiana. That evidence included hard-to-watch videos of animal abuse that had been released online several days prior. Those videos only show two short scenes of what went on at Cypress Arrow.
LENA, LA
KSLA

Manhunt underway in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There’s a sizable police presence in a Bossier City neighborhood. Authorities say 2 males robbed another male Wednesday night in the 2400 block of Hoyer Street. The clincher: It went down in front of a police officer they did not know was watching.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
96.5 KVKI

Did People Really Spot a 20 Foot Long Monster in Caddo Lake?

It was March of 1969 when J.L. Wilson, a writer for the Shreveport Times, first broke the news to the public. Caddo Lake was home to a monster! This monster was approximately 18 to 20 feet in length, and though no one actually had photographic evidence of its existence, scores of other people reported they had also spotted the creature.

