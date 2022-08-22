Jessica Midkiff Avelis Fontenot was born July 3, 1974, in New Orleans to Michael and Karen Avelis. She was raised in New Orleans and graduated from Archbishop Blenk, pursued Engineering at University of New Orleans and later went on to get her bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education from Northwestern State University. Although many may think that these two majors cannot possibly be pursued by one individual, Jessica’s passion in both fields is a perfect representation of her multifaceted personality.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO