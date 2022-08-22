Read full article on original website
Soggy south Alabama to get soggier today
More rain is in the forecast for Alabama today, especially south Alabama, where a flood watch is in effect. The National Weather Service said several more rounds of rain and storms will be possible through the day today. The ground is already incredibly soggy from days of rain, so it won’t take much additional rain to cause more flooding, according to forecasters.
Flood watches expanded for Alabama with more rain coming
The rain keeps coming -- at least for part of Alabama. The National Weather Service has expanded flood watches for parts of south and west Alabama for Thursday in anticipation of another day of torrential rain in those areas. The National Weather Service said rounds of locally heavy rain are...
wvtm13.com
Emergency agencies prepare for flash flooding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heavy rainfall is hitting parts of Alabama hard this week. This led many emergency officials to prepare for a possible flash flooding in our area. 'Turn around, don’t drown' is what they encourage people to do if there is flooding on these roadways. Jefferson County officials have seen several examples of people being caught in rapidly rising water, a problem they see way too often.
‘Shivery, wet and slushy:’ What to expect this winter in Alabama, according to Farmers’ Almanac
We’re still in the middle of a scorching hot summer – don’t let this week in Alabama fool you – but winter isn’t too far away. And, according to the Farmers’ Almanac, Alabama could be in for a particularly chilly time. The Farmers Almanac...
justshortofcrazy.com
12 Of The Best Places to Eat and Foodie Trails To Take In North Alabama
North Alabama has so much going on! It offers up unique, one-of-a-kind experiences and numerous memorable spots to get outside and if has an incredible selection of places to eat and foodie trails to take. It’ll quickly becomes evident that the tastes of the region may well be its most...
Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]
Mississippi nursing home residents rescued from flood: ‘Straight-up local superhero-type stuff’
Heavy rain and flash floods drenched Mississippi, prompting rescue operations, closures and evacuations Wednesday including dozens of residents at a nursing home in the central part of the state. Rain has pummeled the central and southern parts of the state for the last three days. In statements posted to Twitter,...
Sneak-Peek: Farmers’ Almanac’s Comprehensive Winter Prediction for Alabama
It’s been such a hot summer in the Yellowhammer State and the discussion of cooler temperatures is always a relief. Winter technically starts on December 21st, but meteorologically it begins on December 1st. The Farmers’ Almanac is a helpful tool in helping Alabamians plan ahead. This year, they are...
Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake
A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alabama
See where your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state.
Special Weather Statement for Southern Half of Iowa
(Des Moines) Fog developed in low-lying areas and river valleys early this morning. Some locations have visibilities occasionally dropping below one-quarter of a mile, according to the National Weather Service. The fog is forecast to remain over the region through the morning commute and may become more widespread, possibly lasting...
Artemis moon rocket awaits Monday’s ‘first step back’
It has been 11 years since NASA launched astronauts aboard a spaceship – the space shuttle - lifted by Alabama developed rockets. On Monday, if weather and technical issues cooperate, the space agency – and Alabama – hopes to officially take the first step in getting back into the business of launching astronauts into outer space when the first Artemis mission blasts off from a Florida launch pad.
Body of missing Lake Martin boater recovered
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing boater on Lake Martin. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered about 10:48 a.m. today. McKinney apparently drowned in Lake Martin near the Wind Creek State Park between 2 p.m. and 4...
Guess What Alabama Towns Made the Sweatiest Cities in America List
It’s a fact that we have certainly had a VERY hot summer in the Yellowhammer State. We have had many days where the heat index values were over 100 degrees. That’s brutal. Currently, it’s been cooling down … some. My Dating Adviser has organized a list...
Check out all the scores from Friday’s Week 2 high school football games
Week 2 of the 2022 high school football season included blowouts and upsets across the state. Here is the complete scorelist from Friday’s games as compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. FRIDAY’S SCORES. Addison 69, Vina 0. Albertville 41, Boaz 30. Alma Bryant 35, Holtville 29. American...
Football High Live: Check out scores, highlights, photos from Friday’s Week 2 slate
Week 2 of the Alabama High School football season is already off to a stunning start. On Thursday, a pair of No. 2-ranked teams and reigning state champs (Vigor in 5A and Clarke County in 2A) were both upset victims. What will happen tonight? Check back consistently to find out and see all the final scores.
MTV cancels ‘Floribama Shore,’ per report
“Floribama Shore,” the MTV reality show along the Florida Panhandle, has been canceled, TMZ reports. According to the report, citing sources, the cast was told about the show’s cancelation Friday, but they weren’t given a reason why. Many of the show’s cast filmed in November at Nilsa Prowant’s wedding. TMZ reports the cast was told the wedding would appear at the beginning of season 5, and they’d pick up filming in February.
Body of boater who went missing on Lake Martin found, identified
A person has gone missing after their boat was found unoccupied on Lake Martin Wednesday.
Boaters find unoccupied boat on Alabama lake, search underway for missing person
A search was underway for a person who went missing Wednesday while boating on an Alabama lake, state officials said Thursday. The person reportedly departed on a boat from the Wind Creek State Park on Lake Martin at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday. Two hours later other boaters spotted an unoccupied...
Alabama Power customers can get $200 rebate for smart thermostat: Here’s how
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Power customers have an opportunity to earn a $200 reimbursement through Dec. 1, 2022 with a purchase of a smart thermostat, according to the Alabama Power website. “Smart thermostats help you save energy, time and money at home,” reads the website. “And for a limited time, we’ll reimburse your […]
