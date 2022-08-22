ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

Soggy south Alabama to get soggier today

More rain is in the forecast for Alabama today, especially south Alabama, where a flood watch is in effect. The National Weather Service said several more rounds of rain and storms will be possible through the day today. The ground is already incredibly soggy from days of rain, so it won’t take much additional rain to cause more flooding, according to forecasters.
AL.com

Flood watches expanded for Alabama with more rain coming

The rain keeps coming -- at least for part of Alabama. The National Weather Service has expanded flood watches for parts of south and west Alabama for Thursday in anticipation of another day of torrential rain in those areas. The National Weather Service said rounds of locally heavy rain are...
wvtm13.com

Emergency agencies prepare for flash flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heavy rainfall is hitting parts of Alabama hard this week. This led many emergency officials to prepare for a possible flash flooding in our area. 'Turn around, don’t drown' is what they encourage people to do if there is flooding on these roadways. Jefferson County officials have seen several examples of people being caught in rapidly rising water, a problem they see way too often.
WKRG News 5

Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]
Alabama Now

Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake

A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
Western Iowa Today

Special Weather Statement for Southern Half of Iowa

(Des Moines) Fog developed in low-lying areas and river valleys early this morning. Some locations have visibilities occasionally dropping below one-quarter of a mile, according to the National Weather Service. The fog is forecast to remain over the region through the morning commute and may become more widespread, possibly lasting...
AL.com

Artemis moon rocket awaits Monday’s ‘first step back’

It has been 11 years since NASA launched astronauts aboard a spaceship – the space shuttle - lifted by Alabama developed rockets. On Monday, if weather and technical issues cooperate, the space agency – and Alabama – hopes to officially take the first step in getting back into the business of launching astronauts into outer space when the first Artemis mission blasts off from a Florida launch pad.
AL.com

Body of missing Lake Martin boater recovered

Authorities have recovered the body of a missing boater on Lake Martin. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered about 10:48 a.m. today. McKinney apparently drowned in Lake Martin near the Wind Creek State Park between 2 p.m. and 4...
AL.com

MTV cancels ‘Floribama Shore,’ per report

“Floribama Shore,” the MTV reality show along the Florida Panhandle, has been canceled, TMZ reports. According to the report, citing sources, the cast was told about the show’s cancelation Friday, but they weren’t given a reason why. Many of the show’s cast filmed in November at Nilsa Prowant’s wedding. TMZ reports the cast was told the wedding would appear at the beginning of season 5, and they’d pick up filming in February.
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

