Weekly Update From The Greater Clinton-Area Chamber Of Commerce
This week, I added some new “Featured in Photos’ on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Be sure to go to that page and check out pictures from Hobson Interiors…Adkins Printing…the Henry Co. Museum…and Golden Valley Christian Church. You can also see other photos and videos from the past that were posted to the Chamber’s Facebook Page.
The Little Apple (8/24)
Trinity United Methodist Church Back to School clothing giveaway has been extended to Saturday, August 27 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Church Fellowship Hall. They still have lots of nice clothing available, suitable for school age children (Kindergarten – 12th grade). Is your school, 501c3 not-for-profit organization,...
Clinton High School Selects New Head Dance Coach
Clinton High School is proud to announce it has selected Andrea Robinson as the next Crimson Girls Dance Coach. Beginning at the age of three, Andrea has had a passion for dance. She began competitive dance at age eight, and has traveled all over the United States for national competitions. She was a member of the Warrensburg High School dance team and went on to become a Mulekicker at UCM, before transferring to Missouri State University for dance.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered – Fugitive Apprehended
On Wednesday, 08/24/2022, early in the morning, Clinton Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle from Clinton Convenience Store at 115 North Second Street. The vehicle had been left running and unattended. Surveillance footage captured the theft and provided a description of a suspect and a suspect vehicle. An Officer who recognized the suspect vehicle found it at a residence in the 600 Block of East Grandriver Street. The suspect, later identified as James Lamont Gant, age 24, of Shawnee, Kansas, initially refused to exit the residence when other occupants complied with investigating officer’s request. Gant was also reputedly in possession of a handgun. Gant finally exited the house after officers appeared to have left the scene and took up points of surveillance. After a short foot pursuit, Gant was detained. Gant was arrested for an outstanding warrant for Robbery in the Second Degree issued thru a jurisdiction in Kansas as well as investigation of Vehicle Theft and Resisting Arrest. The stolen vehicle was recovered, as well as a handgun reported as stolen from Kansas City, MO. Evidence was also recovered possibly related to a series of stealing from vehicles that occurred in the late evening/ early morning hours.
Traffic Stop Results in Drug Related Investigation
Clinton Police Officers, conducting a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Thursday, 08/25/2022, discovered a significant amount of suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine use. The discovery was made after officers detected that the vehicle driver had been consuming marijuana in the vehicle and did not possess a medical marijuana card. Formal charges in the case are expected pending lab results. Other evidence will be considered which may include a possible charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute.
