West Palm Beach, FL

YouFit to Debut Pickleball Courts in South Florida Locations

Fitness club chain YouFit is bringing pickleball courts to 12 of its South Florida gyms. The sport is becoming one of the fastest-growing athletic pastimes, and now players across Palm Beach, Dade and Broward will be able to partake at a YouFit location near them. The new indoor courts will...
Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to development a 3.5-acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the property...
Concert Review: The Black Keys in West Palm Beach

The Black Keys have been defying genre labels for the entirety of their 20-year span. Are they blues rock? Psychedelia? An indie-garage band with a penchant for raw rock ‘n’ roll guitar riffs and thunderous drum backbeats? Whatever you want to call them, at their Aug. 24 stop at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on their Dropout Boogie tour, The Black Keys were loud and raw, and at their absolute best.
Gift-shopping Made Easy With These Great Local Boutiques

Over the years, my gift-giving has gone up a notch because I have friends who are very good gift-givers. Selecting the perfect gift for any occasion is an art, but it’s easier said than done. With online shopping platforms such as Etsy making it much easier to find unique novelty items, the search for that special item should be a breeze. However, if you’re not quite sure what you’re on the hunt for, sifting through those countless product pages is less than desirable. Ultimately, nothing compares to the in-store shopping experience. Plus, you’re supporting local businesses, an important piece of the fabric that makes any community stand out.
Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, Florida

A restaurant in the middle of a Holiday Inncourtesy of Prayitnos on creative commons.org. I have to say, Florida just might be the hotel capital of the United States. There are colonies and streets blocked off just for hotels, which is pretty normal really, but they have consumed so much of Florida. This also makes sense considering it's one of the top tourist destinations in the country (maybe the world).
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The winning ticket for the latest Fantasy 5 drawing was sold in Boynton Beach. The ticket, which is worth $178,041.99, was sold at the Publix on N Congress Avenue. The winning numbers were 19-21-28-31-36.
Give Back on National Dog Day

Today is National Dog Day and what better way to celebrate your furry friend than by dining out and knowing that a portion of your bill will go to helping veterans. Deck 84, Burt & Max’s and Max’s Grille are teaming up in support of local charity Vet’s Helping Heroes Foundation. The nonprofit works to provide service dogs to veterans in need. When you dine at any of these locations today and order a dog-friendly meal, 20% of your purchase will go to the charity.
POLICE: Boca Raton Woman Pulls Boyfriend’s Hair, Is Arrested

Gina White Screams “You’re Hurting Me!” Witnesses Call Police. But The “Hurt” She Said Is “Mental.” Tries To Stop Boyfriend From Leaving By Pulling His Hair… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Several people fearing that a woman was being attacked in East Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TROPICAL WAVES: National Hurricane Center Still Watching Several Systems

System East Of Florida Continues To Move… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to watch three tropical waves, one of which could develop into something more. While the expected possibility of development over […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Whole Foods Market on its way to Boynton Beach

This real estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction with high demand for more housing, offices, and stores throughout the area. You can ask questions through this form or by e-mail [email protected], if you are wondering “what is being built there?” in your community. This is one of the latest projects.
Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI

Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BSO deputy arrested for grand theft

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is being accused of betraying the badge. The deputy, Michael Spencer who worked at the airport, is being charged with one count of grand theft. Spencer is set to be released from the Broward County jail on...
