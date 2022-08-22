Read full article on original website
Pharmaceutical President Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking, Tax ViolationsTaxBuzzBoca Raton, FL
Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival returns to South Florida for 15th year celebrationBest of South FloridaPalm Beach, FL
Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, FloridaEvie M.Boynton Beach, FL
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Partnership With East Harbor FinancialBrian MurphyPalm Beach, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
bocamag.com
YouFit to Debut Pickleball Courts in South Florida Locations
Fitness club chain YouFit is bringing pickleball courts to 12 of its South Florida gyms. The sport is becoming one of the fastest-growing athletic pastimes, and now players across Palm Beach, Dade and Broward will be able to partake at a YouFit location near them. The new indoor courts will...
WSVN-TV
‘Not today’: Uber driver stabbed by passenger picked up in Boca Raton shares survival story
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother who drives for Uber found herself in a fight for survival after, she said, she picked up a passenger who stabbed her repeatedly with a steak knife. Shortly after she walked out of the hospital, Friday morning, Britteny Evans showed 7News...
cw34.com
Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to development a 3.5-acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the property...
bocamag.com
Concert Review: The Black Keys in West Palm Beach
The Black Keys have been defying genre labels for the entirety of their 20-year span. Are they blues rock? Psychedelia? An indie-garage band with a penchant for raw rock ‘n’ roll guitar riffs and thunderous drum backbeats? Whatever you want to call them, at their Aug. 24 stop at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on their Dropout Boogie tour, The Black Keys were loud and raw, and at their absolute best.
From steak houses to sub shops these 18 Palm Beach County restaurants got perfect health inspections
For the weeks of August 15 through 21, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and restaurants:. Waterstone Resort & Marina, Atlantic Ballroom, 999 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton. The Maui Spa & Wellness Center, 2100 NW Second Ave., Boca Raton. Chipotle Mexican Grill, 9930 Glades Road, Boca...
bocamag.com
Gift-shopping Made Easy With These Great Local Boutiques
Over the years, my gift-giving has gone up a notch because I have friends who are very good gift-givers. Selecting the perfect gift for any occasion is an art, but it’s easier said than done. With online shopping platforms such as Etsy making it much easier to find unique novelty items, the search for that special item should be a breeze. However, if you’re not quite sure what you’re on the hunt for, sifting through those countless product pages is less than desirable. Ultimately, nothing compares to the in-store shopping experience. Plus, you’re supporting local businesses, an important piece of the fabric that makes any community stand out.
Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, Florida
A restaurant in the middle of a Holiday Inncourtesy of Prayitnos on creative commons.org. I have to say, Florida just might be the hotel capital of the United States. There are colonies and streets blocked off just for hotels, which is pretty normal really, but they have consumed so much of Florida. This also makes sense considering it's one of the top tourist destinations in the country (maybe the world).
cbs12.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The winning ticket for the latest Fantasy 5 drawing was sold in Boynton Beach. The ticket, which is worth $178,041.99, was sold at the Publix on N Congress Avenue. The winning numbers were 19-21-28-31-36.
bocamag.com
Give Back on National Dog Day
Today is National Dog Day and what better way to celebrate your furry friend than by dining out and knowing that a portion of your bill will go to helping veterans. Deck 84, Burt & Max’s and Max’s Grille are teaming up in support of local charity Vet’s Helping Heroes Foundation. The nonprofit works to provide service dogs to veterans in need. When you dine at any of these locations today and order a dog-friendly meal, 20% of your purchase will go to the charity.
islandernews.com
This Miami deli, with "The Jewban" on the menu, gets Michelin Guide honor and makes list of US best Jewish Delis
South Florida is home to the third largest Jewish population on the United States – behind New York and Los Angeles – so it is natural that a list of the Best Jewish Delis in the US includes a Miami location. But this is just not any Jewish...
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
POLICE: Boca Raton Woman Pulls Boyfriend’s Hair, Is Arrested
Gina White Screams “You’re Hurting Me!” Witnesses Call Police. But The “Hurt” She Said Is “Mental.” Tries To Stop Boyfriend From Leaving By Pulling His Hair… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Several people fearing that a woman was being attacked in East Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Broward deputies ‘secure’ public school in Pompano Beach after lockdown
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A group of Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies stood at the entrance of a public school during a lockdown on Friday in Pompano Beach. A row of BSO patrol cars blocked the entrance of Pompano Beach Middle School, at 310 NE 6 St., inside the parking lot facing Northeast Sixth Street.
TROPICAL WAVES: National Hurricane Center Still Watching Several Systems
System East Of Florida Continues To Move… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to watch three tropical waves, one of which could develop into something more. While the expected possibility of development over […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
tornadopix.com
Whole Foods Market on its way to Boynton Beach
This real estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction with high demand for more housing, offices, and stores throughout the area. You can ask questions through this form or by e-mail [email protected], if you are wondering “what is being built there?” in your community. This is one of the latest projects.
Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI
Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
THREE TROPICAL WAVES WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER, ONE EAST OF FLORIDA
Unclear If Any Will Grow, Threaten Land. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 P.M. SUNDAY, AUGUST 21, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching three tropical waves, with one — marked as an X above — in conditions conducive for development. It may […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Health advisory issued for South Inlet Park in Boca Raton
The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County has issued a health advisory for South Inlet Park in Boca Raton due to high levels of bacteria in the water.
WSVN-TV
‘I do not want life please help me go to death row!’ said Parkland shooter in disturbing drawings
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - From the latest on the trial to the eerie images the Parkland shooter is drawing in his jail cell. The confessed Parkland shooter has been in court for weeks, sitting at the defense table with his head down and doodling. Now, we’re getting a glimpse...
WSVN-TV
BSO deputy arrested for grand theft
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is being accused of betraying the badge. The deputy, Michael Spencer who worked at the airport, is being charged with one count of grand theft. Spencer is set to be released from the Broward County jail on...
