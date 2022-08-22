Read full article on original website
Related
CU Boulder News & Events
New Employee Passport highlights avenues for faculty, staff engagement
The Office of Strategic Resources and Support (SRS) has debuted a new Employee Passport aimed at fostering faculty and staff engagement—complete with the chance to be entered into an end-of-semester drawing for an Apple iPad or one of 10 CU Book Store gift certificates in the amounts of $100 (5) or $200 (5).
CU Boulder News & Events
Chancellor applauds student loan forgiveness
Millions of student loan borrowers will have thousands of dollars of loan debt forgiven, according to a Biden-Harris administration announcement this week. The announcement included an extension of the student loan repayment pause for a final time until Dec. 31, 2022. It also included new income-based repayment rules that could make future payments more affordable for borrowers.
CU Boulder News & Events
Tips for biking this fall
Biking is a great way to get around campus and Boulder, whether you’re looking to get some exercise or commute sustainably. Learning a little bike maintenance, knowing the rules of the road and being prepared can improve your bike ride. Register your bike. Be sure to register your bike...
CU Boulder News & Events
Faculty Leadership Institute announces this year’s fellows
The Office of Faculty Affairs is pleased to announce this year’s Faculty Leadership Institute fellows. This small group of faculty fellows will meet monthly, alternating between meeting with campus leaders and workshops focused on leadership development. “The Faculty Leadership Institute selects faculty fellows who are deeply engaged in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CU Boulder News & Events
7 things to do this weekend: Bumper cars, solar superstorms, more
This weekend brings a farmers market excursion, extreme bowling, the Trash the Runway exhibit and more. Escape the summer rays with a fun game of bumper cars on ice. Registration is recommended. Extreme Bowling. 7–11 p.m. The Connection. Extreme bowling is fun for everyone. Black lights, colored lane lights...
Comments / 0