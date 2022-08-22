ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

Flipturn releases debut album “Shadowglow” before headlining their own Gainesville festival

Detailing angst, passion and agonizing fear, flipturn’s debut album “Shadowglow” concludes with a numb closing statement in its final track: “Keep walking.”. “Orbit” is the final song of the 14-track album, born from the minds of Florida-grown band members Devon Vonbalson, Dillon Basse, Madeline Jarman, Tristan Duncan and Mitch Fountain. After much anticipation and a collection of five EPs, “Shadowglow” joined the band’s discography Aug. 19.
Independent Florida Alligator

Accent Speakers Bureau reschedules Josh Richards for first Fall speaking event

Accent Speakers Bureau rescheduled TikTok star Josh Richards to do the first Fall show September 8 at 7 p.m. at the University Auditorium, according to an announcement Thursday. The original event was scheduled June 29, but was later canceled due to an “unforeseen family obligation.” Richards’ original scheduling also received...
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville 3-year-old child fatally shot with firearm from unlocked case

A child shot and killed himself at his home in northeast Gainesville Wednesday night. A 3-year-old boy died after shooting himself with a firearm he found in an unlocked case, according to a Gainesville Police Department press release. GPD Officers and emergency medical personnel rushed to Lamplighter Mobile Home Community,...
Independent Florida Alligator

Election | Alachua

Republican politicians suggest ‘voter suppression’ during Alachua County primary election. State Sen. Keith Perry, R-Ocala, released a statement after polls closed “regarding Alachua County Voter Suppression.” Multiple Alachua County precincts in both Newberry and High Springs went without Republican ballots for several hours, the statement read.
