Independent Florida Alligator
Gators volleyball regains composure midway through match to defeat North Florida in 2022 opener
With the masses to their feet inside the Stephen C. O’Connell Center, junior outside hitter Sofia Victoria and sophomore middle blocker Bre Kelley rose above the netting to block the attack of North Florida outside hitter Mahalia White. The electric play sealed the Gators first win of the 2022...
Independent Florida Alligator
Local Gainesville favorites SweetBerries and Opus Coffee arrive to new campus locations
SweetBerries Eatery and Frozen Custard made its final batch of Cherry Almond Cheesecake custard and closed its doors to the public for good in July — or so customers thought. SweetBerries will now open two new locations — this time, with one on campus. Its newest addition can be...
Independent Florida Alligator
Flipturn releases debut album “Shadowglow” before headlining their own Gainesville festival
Detailing angst, passion and agonizing fear, flipturn’s debut album “Shadowglow” concludes with a numb closing statement in its final track: “Keep walking.”. “Orbit” is the final song of the 14-track album, born from the minds of Florida-grown band members Devon Vonbalson, Dillon Basse, Madeline Jarman, Tristan Duncan and Mitch Fountain. After much anticipation and a collection of five EPs, “Shadowglow” joined the band’s discography Aug. 19.
Independent Florida Alligator
Accent Speakers Bureau reschedules Josh Richards for first Fall speaking event
Accent Speakers Bureau rescheduled TikTok star Josh Richards to do the first Fall show September 8 at 7 p.m. at the University Auditorium, according to an announcement Thursday. The original event was scheduled June 29, but was later canceled due to an “unforeseen family obligation.” Richards’ original scheduling also received...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville City Commission District 2 and 3 move to run-off, Bryan Eastman wins District 4 seat
Tuesday’s primary election narrowed down the local races that will bring three new faces to the Gainesville City Commission. Ed Book and James Ingle from District 2, as well as Dejeon Cain and Casey Willits from District 3, will face off in a runoff election Nov. 8, as neither pair of candidates reached more than 50% of the vote.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville 3-year-old child fatally shot with firearm from unlocked case
A child shot and killed himself at his home in northeast Gainesville Wednesday night. A 3-year-old boy died after shooting himself with a firearm he found in an unlocked case, according to a Gainesville Police Department press release. GPD Officers and emergency medical personnel rushed to Lamplighter Mobile Home Community,...
Independent Florida Alligator
Election | Alachua
Republican politicians suggest ‘voter suppression’ during Alachua County primary election. State Sen. Keith Perry, R-Ocala, released a statement after polls closed “regarding Alachua County Voter Suppression.” Multiple Alachua County precincts in both Newberry and High Springs went without Republican ballots for several hours, the statement read.
