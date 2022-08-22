ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slow down: Giant slide reopens after officials fix speeding issue

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
DETROIT — State officials in Michigan have reopened a historic slide after an issue caused people to go dangerously fast down the giant slide.

Hours after the giant slide in Belle Isle Park was opened for the first time in over two years, it was closed again. Park officials told WDIV that riders who were going down the slide after it opened were going too fast and bouncing too high.

Video from WXYZ’s helicopter showed wild rides down the slide on Friday.

“I was going down way faster than I thought I was. Gravity hurts,” Keymarr Mcadney told WXYZ after going down the slide.

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources, which is responsible for the slide, announced that the attraction would reopen after workers scrubbed the service and found wetting the slide between rides controlled the speed.

In a video posted to Facebook, the DNR explained how to ride the slide, which will be open Friday through Sunday for the next two weeks.

The slide first opened in 1967 and is an annual tradition in Belle Isle Park that was forced to stay closed for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Detroit News reported.

WHIO Dayton

