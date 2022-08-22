Read full article on original website
WOOD
Kalamazoo County sheriff: Six arrested for soliciting teens online
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says its task force that targets people soliciting sex from teens online has arrested six more men, including a Portage school bus driver. (Aug. 26, 2022)
WOOD
Kent County Sheriff's Office reminding drivers of new school bus law
Prior to October 2021, drivers couldn't be punished for passing a bus unless an officer caught them in the act. After a new law was passed, that all changed. (Aug. 26, 2022)
Suspects arrested in connection to string of purse snatchings across Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a string of purse snatching incidents around Kent County, according to the Grandville Police Department. Police say investigation into a purse theft on Aug. 18 led police to linking the suspects, a 17-year-old juvenile and a 19-year-old...
WOOD
WOOD
Top Headlines: Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run in Nottawa Township, and More
Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian hit-and-run that was reported Thursday morning on Weidman Road near Gilmore Road in Isabella County’s Nottawa Township. Read more. One of the two men who plead guilty to planning to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer should get a break on...
WOOD
GRPD chief: Man pointed gun at officers before being shot
Two Grand Rapids police officers shot a man, injuring him, early Thursday after police say he pointed a gun at them. (Aug. 25, 2022)
Investigation into purse thefts leads to 2 arrests
Two people have been arrested after investigators linked them to multiple purse thefts in Kent County.
nbc25news.com
Michigan State Police confirms missing Shiawassee County teen has been found safe
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. - UPDATE: Brock has been located and is safe. EMA canceled. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 16-year-old out of Laingsburg. Brock Thomas Johnston was last seen in the area of Laingsburg High School on Woodbury Rd. Police say he was last seen on...
WILX-TV
Eaton County Sheriff seeks 2 in Delta Township theft case
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two people. According to authorities, the two were involved in a retail theft in Delta Township on Aug. 19. Anyone who can identify the two people in the photo is asked...
Woman dead, another woman and infant shot on I-94 ramp in Portage
The off ramp from Westbound I-94 at Oakland Avenue has reopened after a shooting shut the area down late Friday.
Man shot by Kentwood officer while holding AR-15 sentenced to pay fines
A man who was shot and injured by a Kentwood police officer after he raised an AR-15 pistol into a firing position in June of 2021 has been sentenced to pay fines and court costs.
Morning Sun
Woman killed in apparent hit-run near Weidman
Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Thursday morning in northwest Isabella County. She was found in a ditch on Weidman Road east of Gilmore Road, near Windmill Drive and east of Weidman, and had apparently been there several hours. Debris was found in the...
WOOD
Trucker’s second alleged victim was Arizona woman
When detectives announced charges against a 64-year-old trucker in the decades-old rape and murder of a Kent County woman, they said his DNA also tied him to another murder in Maryland. (Aug. 25, 2022)
recordpatriot.com
Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface
The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
Suspected serial killer unmasked with aid of genealogist, MI native
The genealogist who helped unlock a cold case mystery and lock up a suspected serial killer is a Michigan native.
West Michigan hospital placed under lockdown during shooting investigation
Bronson Methodist Hospital locked down around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after the man, 25, showed up at the hospital alone; according to Kalamazoo’s local TV News affiliate, WWMT-TV.
Driver dies after being pulled from burning car
Michigan police say video released on Thursday shows the heroic actions of a state trooper and citizens who rescued a trapped 73-year-old driver.
Man convicted of manslaughter in Grand Rapids parking lot shooting headed to prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 25-year-old man convicted of manslaughter for a July 2020 parking lot shooting has been sentenced to nearly three years of prison. Jalen Hoblet-Arnold was sentenced Monday, Aug. 22 for the July 15, 2020 shooting of 23-year-old Martell Phillips in the parking lot of Wealthy Market at Wealthy Street SE and Diamond Avenue.
