SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. - UPDATE: Brock has been located and is safe. EMA canceled. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 16-year-old out of Laingsburg. Brock Thomas Johnston was last seen in the area of Laingsburg High School on Woodbury Rd. Police say he was last seen on...

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO