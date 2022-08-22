ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

WILX-TV

Eaton County Sheriff seeks 2 in Delta Township theft case

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two people. According to authorities, the two were involved in a retail theft in Delta Township on Aug. 19. Anyone who can identify the two people in the photo is asked...
EATON COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Woman killed in apparent hit-run near Weidman

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Thursday morning in northwest Isabella County. She was found in a ditch on Weidman Road east of Gilmore Road, near Windmill Drive and east of Weidman, and had apparently been there several hours. Debris was found in the...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface

The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
COOPERSVILLE, MI

