Valerie Johnson
5d ago
I don't want my tax dollars to pay for perverted surgery and aftercare! Pay for it yourself or your parents can pay for it! DONT USE TAX PAYERS HARD EARNED MONEY!!
MARY DORAZIO
5d ago
I don't want my taxpayer dollars spent this way. how much can the American taxpayer do? medical care for all illegals is bad enough when we have seniors who are struggling, enough is enough
Idania Fraginals
5d ago
It is not transgender regular medical care. It refers to treatment to become a transgender which is a choice treatment. If I can not have plastic surgery pay by our taxes they should not have their choice of transgender treatment.
