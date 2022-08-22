Fire Erupts Outside the Weeknd’s Concert in Las Vegas

A large fire erupted outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Saturday night as fans were leaving the Weekend’s concert at the venue. Local firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 11 p.m. and quickly contained the fire, according to Fox News.

Police and stadium officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but news reports say that a vehicle containing merchandise caught fire in the stadium’s parking area. Judging by photos posted on social media, the vehicle was completely destroyed.

Fans leaving the concert posted extensive footage of the blaze on social media, with the inevitable “The Weeknd’s concert was so hot that the stadium caught fire”-type comments.

The Weeknd posted photos from the show on his socials — containing Las Vegas-referencing lines from his smash 2019 single “Blinding Lights” — but did not mention the fire.

Also at the concert, the Weeknd premiered a new teaser for his upcoming HBO series “The Idol.” The trailer shows quick footage of the players, including himself, Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey and Hank Azaria. There’s still no premiere date set for the show, with the trailer teasing that it’s “coming soon.”

The North American leg of the Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour continues in Vancouver on Tuesday and wraps its West Coast dates with a pair of shows at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles Sept. 2-3. The leg concludes in the Weeknd’s hometown of Toronto on Sept. 22 with a rescheduled show at Rogers Stadium, where the tour was scheduled to begin on July 8 but was postponed at the last minute due to an outage of the Rogers wireless network that disrupted communications throughout the entire country, including the venue’s ticketing and sales operations.