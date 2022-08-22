Dramatic footage shows plane crash in middle of busy street: ‘I freaked’

This crash was just plane horrific.

Footage shows the dramatic moment that a small plane crash-landed on a busy street in Orlando, Florida on Friday. Videos of the freak accident are currently blowing up on social media.

Raiah Collins, who filmed the fiasco, told Storyful she started recording once she noticed the aircraft was flying “really low.”

“It took me a second to realize it was coming our direction and was likely looking for an open place to land,” described Collins, who was driving to Costco with her friend Amanda Skuban at the time. “I immediately pulled out my phone to record thinking it would land normally on the road but it ended up crashing.”

The nine-second snippet, filmed from the pair’s car, shows the single-engine 1956 Cessna 182 swooping low over the busy University Boulevard.

All of a sudden, the jet smashes nose first into the road, prompting the camerawomen to exclaim “oh my god.”

“All of a sudden it started to drop, and that’s when we were like, ‘Oh my God.’ I just kind of freaked,” Skuban said while describing the horrific accident to Wesh.com.

“We heard a big crash, kinda like a car crash, and we assumed it was a car crash,” nearby resident Ben Stillman explained. “Our house is right over there and we peeped over the fence and we just see this plane sitting in the driveway.”

Eyewitness Cari Mason, who spotted the accident while driving, described: “I was on the phone with my mom. I said, ‘Oh my gosh, let me hang up with you.’ And I pulled over to the side of the road.”

Miraculously, while the pilot sustained minor injuries, no one else was hurt in the crash, which was reportedly caused by a mechanical failure that forced the pilot to make an emergency landing, according to the Florida highway patrol.

“We’re really fortunate, and I’m glad that the pilot is alive,” Collins said. “Everyone’s really lucky.”

University Boulevard has since reopened to traffic after authorities cleared the plane from the road, Wesh reported. The Federal Aviation Authority and the National Transportation Safety Board have since launched an investigation into the crash.

Earlier this month, a small plane was filmed crash landing on a California highway, whereupon it hit a truck full of people before bursting into flames.