NYC man pistol-whipped, tied up and robbed in home invasion: cops
A Queens man was pistol-whipped and tied up as two strangers raided his home early Monday, cops said.
The 38-year-old victim answered a knock at his door at 39th Place near 43rd Avenue in Sunnyside around 1:20 a.m., cops said.
One of the suspects went inside and struck the victim in the head with a gun, followed by the second intruder, who tied him up with zip ties, authorities said.
The pair left the victim’s home with an undetermined amount of cash, a Rolex watch, a gold chain and a wedding ring, police said.
The victim — who told cops he did not know the suspects — refused medical attention, cops said.
