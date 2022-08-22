ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC man pistol-whipped, tied up and robbed in home invasion: cops

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
 5 days ago

A Queens man was pistol-whipped and tied up as two strangers raided his home early Monday, cops said.

The 38-year-old victim answered a knock at his door at 39th Place near 43rd Avenue in Sunnyside around 1:20 a.m., cops said.

One of the suspects went inside and struck the victim in the head with a gun, followed by the second intruder, who tied him up with zip ties, authorities said.

The pair left the victim’s home with an undetermined amount of cash, a Rolex watch, a gold chain and a wedding ring, police said.

The 38-year-old victim was robbed inside his home on 39th Place near 43rd Avenue in Sunnyside, cops said.
The victim — who told cops he did not know the suspects — refused medical attention, cops said.

IzzyIz2002
5d ago

I'm guessing that was not a random home invasion someone knew his personal finances and jewelry and caught him off guard ok, also if I get a knock at that time in the morning not expecting company I would never open my door to anyone unless they call me in advance thats it !lucky to live to tell his/ her story .

Guest
5d ago

Unbelievable, I Pray they catch who did this to himTerrible SMH

