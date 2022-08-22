ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The White House Really Doesn’t Want Dennis Rodman to Get Involved in Brittney Griner’s Case

By Jon Blistein
 5 days ago
The White House does not want former NBA star and self-styled diplomat Dennis Rodman to travel to Russia to advocate for the release of Brittney Griner .

Over the weekend, as NBC News reports, Rodman told reporters that he had “got permission to go to Russia to help that girl” and that he would try to leave sometime this week. Griner, a top WNBA player who also plays in Russia during the off-season, was recently sentenced to nine years in prison after being found guilty of smuggling illegal drugs into the country (Griner’s defense team recently appealed the decision).

It’s unclear who gave Rodman “permission” to go to Russia, and it doesn’t seem like it came from the White House. In a statement, a Biden administration official noted the U.S. is already working to strike a deal with Russia to secure Griner’s release and warned of complications that might arise if anyone else wormed their way into the proceedings.

“It’s public information that the administration has made a significant offer to the Russians and anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder release efforts,” the official said.

That deal, proffered by the State Department, involved an exchange of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who’s currently imprisoned in America, for Griner and another American — U.S. Marine Corps veteran and former security executive Paul Whelan — whom the U.S. government also believes is “wrongfully detained.” At the beginning of August, Russia reportedly requested that a former colonel convicted of murder in Germany be added to the deal, though a U.S. official slammed the request as a “bad faith” counteroffer.

As for Rodman, the former basketball player has taken up a bit of unofficial international diplomacy in his retirement, having made numerous trips to North Korea since 2013 and befriending leader Kim Jong-Un. Rodman may have even inadvertently played a role in the 2014 release of Kenneth Bae, a Korean-American Evangelical leader sentenced to 15-years of hard labor for allegedly trying to overthrow the North Korean government. Before Bae’s release, Rodman made some remarks in a TV interview that Bae may have deserved his imprisonment, which sparked outrage and also increased publicity of Bae’s plight. While Rodman later apologized and said he’d been drinking at the time, Bae nevertheless credited him for “being a catalyst for my release.”

Comments / 38

Tom#1
5d ago

Just because he plays basketball or has played basketball hes allowed to be an ambassador to other countries? He doesn't speak for me or anybody I know for that matter.

Robert Michel
5d ago

The Russkies will snap on a leash to his nose ring and lead him around and if he won't cooperate, use a veterinarian twitsh on his nose to make him mind.

Buddy May
5d ago

don't do the crime if you can't do the time leave her there she committed the crime she knew what she was doing end of story

Rolling Stone

Trump’s Allies Have No Clue How to Respond to Report of Nuclear Docs at Mar-a-Lago

Republicans in Congress and right-wing media talking heads have been having a conniption since the FBI raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday. They haven’t had as much to say, however, since Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Justice Department intends to make the search warrant public and The Washington Post reported that the raid focused on documents relating to nuclear weapons and other classified intelligence information. The relative silence has persisted into Friday as The Wall Street Journal reported that the FBI retrieved boxes of “top secret” material during the search, and as the warrant revealed that Trump is under investigation for potentially violating the Espionage Act, destroying records, and obstructing justice.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump Tells His Lawyers: Get ‘My’ Top Secret Documents Back

In the weeks after the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid, former President Donald Trump repeatedly made a simple-sounding but extraordinary ask: he wanted his lawyers to get “my documents” back from federal law enforcement. Trump wasn’t merely referring to the alleged trove of attorney-client material that he insists was...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

GOP Senator Relaxes on Yacht in Italy as He Bashes Biden for Taking Vacation

Sen. Rick Scott is spending a portion of the congressional recess chilling on a fancy yacht in Italy, according to a report from Axios.  The senator’s Mediterranean sojourn comes after he lambasted President Biden on Monday for “vacationing in Delaware vs. working at the White House.” He bashed him earlier this summer, too, writing that if “Biden wants to hide from the problems his disastrous policies have caused, he should resign.” “Sen. Scott took a couple days to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife and family – a trip that was planned more than a year ago,” Chris Hartline, a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
POTUS
Fox News

After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans

Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
POTUS
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Trump has until Friday afternoon to decide whether to fight the release of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. His team is considering challenging the motion, per reports.

Former President Donald Trump could unilaterally release the warrant that federal agents used to search his resort and residence at Mar-a-Lago. But news reports suggest that Trump and his allies are still trying to decide whether or not to fight the Department of Justice's motion to unseal the document — and the list of goods that were confiscated.
POTUS
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
