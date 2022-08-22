ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Five More Chargers Named to 2022 NFL Top 100 Players List

By Nicholas Cothrel
ChargerReport
ChargerReport
 5 days ago

Five more Chargers have cracked the Top 100 Players List voted by their peers.

COSTA MESA – The NFL revealed the first half of the Top 100 Players List last week, with center Corey Linsley coming in at No. 60 and left tackle Rashawn Slater cracking the list at No. 79.

The rankings are based upon their peers, with those across the league submitting how they believe each player stacks up.

On Sunday, the NFL released players ranked 50-21. Five more Chargers were named to the list, giving them a total of seven players who've been recognized as top 100 players.

Here are the newest Chargers added to the Top 100 List:

  • No. 30: DE Joey Bosa
  • No. 35: WR Keenan Allen
  • No. 40: QB Justin Herbert
  • No. 43: S Derwin James
  • No. 46: RB Austin Ekeler

The league has yet to announce the Top 20 players, which will be revealed on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 5:00 PM PT on NFL Network.

View the original article to see embedded media.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Top 100#Nfl Network#American Football#Costa Mesa#Charger Report Chargers#Cowboys Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Packers WR: Rodgers on 'a whole different level' than Mahomes

Former Kansas City Chiefs receivers are talking, but not necessarily on Patrick Mahomes' behalf. The chatter began in the offseason with Tyreek Hill claiming, among other things, that Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Mahomes. In July, new Green Bay Packers wideout Sammy Watkins was asked by teammate Randall Cobb to compare his ex-QB to his new one.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

These are the NFL QBs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is one the sport’s highest honors, intended to recognize players, coaches and others for their sustained success and contribution to the game. There are currently 362 members who have earned the iconic gold jacket at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Less than 10% of those 362 inductees played the game’s marquee position – quarterback.
NFL
ChargerReport

ChargerReport

Los Angeles, CA
159
Followers
491
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

ChargerReport is a FanNation channel covering the Los Angeles Chargers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chargers

Comments / 0

Community Policy