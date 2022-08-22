Blueface's Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Detained By Police After Punching Rapper In Face During Club Event

mega; @chriseanxblueface/Instagram

Blueface and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock were involved in a nasty fight inside an Arizona nightclub that ended with her being taken away by police, Radar has learned.

Over the weekend, Blueface and Chrisean left Los Angeles for a trip to Phoenix. The two appeared to be on good terms with her filming them in the bed together before making it to the club later in the night.

Chrisean was set to appear for a club appearance, but things turned dark quickly. A video from the event shows Chrisean and Blueface arguing in a booth at the club.

At one point, Blueface was pulling Chrisean by her braids as she tried to walk away from him. She was violently pulled back after he grabbed her.

A male bystander jumped a barrier after seeing Chrisean be grabbed by Blueface. Chriseqan was then seen punching Blueface straight in the face. He backed up a little and then security got involved with the police.

Moments later, Blueface took to Instagram Live to shout “Free Rock.” He said he didn’t make the same mistake this time — a reference to the viral video of them fighting in the streets of Los Angeles last month.

Blueface said, “Security took her. Police took her.” The rapper admitted that his girlfriend “hit me with a banger.”

He tried to play it down telling his fans, “It ain’t even do nothing. She gon be alight.”

He then shouted “Free Rock” to the camera. Moments later, he was partying in the VIP with women dancing around him looking unconcerned about Chrisean potentially being behind bars.

As we previously reported, the LAPD launched an investigation into Chrisean and Blueface after a video of them fighting went viral. In the video, Chrisean can be seen swinging at her boyfriend and then he appeared to swing his fist towards her.

She ended up falling to the floor where Blueface pinned her down and ripped off her diamond chain . Officers want to speak to the couple about the incident but no arrests have been made.