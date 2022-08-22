ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Blueface's Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Detained By Police After Punching Rapper In Face During Club Event

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S56IR_0hQYUqY600
mega; @chriseanxblueface/Instagram

Blueface and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock were involved in a nasty fight inside an Arizona nightclub that ended with her being taken away by police, Radar has learned.

Over the weekend, Blueface and Chrisean left Los Angeles for a trip to Phoenix. The two appeared to be on good terms with her filming them in the bed together before making it to the club later in the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dTFRh_0hQYUqY600
mega

Chrisean was set to appear for a club appearance, but things turned dark quickly. A video from the event shows Chrisean and Blueface arguing in a booth at the club.

At one point, Blueface was pulling Chrisean by her braids as she tried to walk away from him. She was violently pulled back after he grabbed her.

A male bystander jumped a barrier after seeing Chrisean be grabbed by Blueface. Chriseqan was then seen punching Blueface straight in the face. He backed up a little and then security got involved with the police.

Moments later, Blueface took to Instagram Live to shout “Free Rock.” He said he didn’t make the same mistake this time — a reference to the viral video of them fighting in the streets of Los Angeles last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CU0qe_0hQYUqY600
mega

Blueface said, “Security took her. Police took her.” The rapper admitted that his girlfriend “hit me with a banger.”

He tried to play it down telling his fans, “It ain’t even do nothing. She gon be alight.”

He then shouted “Free Rock” to the camera. Moments later, he was partying in the VIP with women dancing around him looking unconcerned about Chrisean potentially being behind bars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BKgq4_0hQYUqY600
@chriseanxblueface/Instagram

As we previously reported, the LAPD launched an investigation into Chrisean and Blueface after a video of them fighting went viral. In the video, Chrisean can be seen swinging at her boyfriend and then he appeared to swing his fist towards her.

She ended up falling to the floor where Blueface pinned her down and ripped off her diamond chain . Officers want to speak to the couple about the incident but no arrests have been made.

Comments / 58

Kay Williams
5d ago

We see the violence they display while in public. Just imagine what goes on behind closed doors. This relationship is one blow away from someone's death.

Reply(1)
26
Debra Williams
4d ago

this is the definition of a toxic relationship, and it seems they are both addicted to the chaotic toxicity. they really need to separate before someone seriously gets hurt or worse. very sad and hard to watch this train wreck.

Reply
6
Mz Fitz
5d ago

They should get and stay away from each other before one of them ends up dead smh

Reply(1)
25
Related
RadarOnline

‘My Last Time In Cuffs’: Blueface’s Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Released From Jail Hours After Vicious Nightclub Fight

Blueface’s girlfriend Chrisean Rock has been released from jail hours after punching the rapper in the face inside a nightclub, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Blueface and Chrisean were in Arizona for a club appearance when things turned dark. In videos, Blueface can be seen grabbing Chrisean by one of her braids which pulled her back violently. She proceeded to punch the rapper in the face.Hours after the arrest, Blueface took to Instagram Live to clear the air about the situation. He denied Chrisean fighting him had anything to do with her being taken into custody.The rapper said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Natalie Nunn Claims Blueface's Mom Tried To Take Chrisean Rock's Checks

The relationship between Blueface and Chrisean Rock has caused concern for years, but they've outdone themselves in 2022. For (at least) the second time this year, Rock was arrested due to an incident involving the rapper. Previously, she was reportedly taken into custody in Oklahoma after she was said to have broken into his house and driven off with his vehicle. It was reported that she was driving cross country back home to Baltimore.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Quando Rondo Was Intended Target In Fatal Los Angeles Shooting Police Say

West Hollywood, CA – Quando Rondo was reportedly the intended target in the fatal shooting that took place in Los Angeles on Friday (August 19) around 5:30 p.m. local time. According to Fox 11 News, investigators have determined the three suspects missed Quando Rondo and instead, killed a 23-year-old riding in his black Cadillac Escalade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Says Blueface Officially Asked Her To Be His Girlfriend

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have always had a hectic relationship. From their social media arguments to their public appearances, the two have managed to stay relevant on the internet. After their recent back and forth though, according to Rock, it seems that they have finally made things official. Just last...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RadarOnline

'No Remorse': Monkeypox-Infected Man Visits Burger King In NEW VIDEO After Defending Trip To L.A. McDonald's

A man infected with the Monkeypox virus boldly took to TikTok with a damning new video of himself visiting Burger King after defending his trip to a Los Angeles-based McDonald's, Radar has discovered.Duane Cali shared a clip of himself sipping on a beverage from the fast food chain's competitor on Thursday, doubling down on his decision to hit up the drive-thrus. One furious commenter told him they were going to call the cops, to which he replied in the clip, "Well you must not like Doja Cat, the queen of pop. Remember she made a song No Police." Cali...
RESTAURANTS
Fox News

Well-known rapper robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped and shot near his Atlanta brewery

Hip-hop artist Fish Scales is recovering after he was kidnapped outside a brewery he owns in Atlanta and subsequently shot, representatives for the rapper confirmed Thursday. "In response to the unfortunate incidents on the evening of Aug. 17 at Atlantucky Brewery, the members of Nappy Roots and the Atlantucky Brewery team are announcing that rapper Scales (Melvin Adams) is in stable condition following an armed robbery and gunshot wound," Rhythm Communications said in a press release provided to Fox News Digital.
ATLANTA, GA
Distractify

Singer-Rapper ChriseanRock Is Back in Jail — What Happened?

In the land of the on-again, off-again relationships, the permanently broken-up couple is king. Hopefully social media star/singer-rapper ChriseanRock and her boyfriend (we think), rapper Blueface, will reach this conclusion at some point. For now, the world might continue to be greeted by leaked videos of the couple's mostly cantankerous relationship. Once again, their issues have taken to the streets (literally) and ChriseanRock found herself behind bars.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blueface
Majic 94.5

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
HIP HOP
RadarOnline

Disturbing Video Footage Of Hit-&-Run RELEASED As Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter Posts Driver BF's $1 Million Bond

Graphic video footage shows the moment Tyshawn Baldwin — boyfriend of Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter T'yanna Wallace — struck a mother and her 2-year-old daughter while trying to evade arrest during a hit-and-run incident, Radar can confirm.Witnesses can be heard screaming and rushing to help as the chaos was unfolding in Queens, New York, on August 10, moments after Baldwin, 28, initially had complied with the officers' request to see his license and registration.RadarOnline.com has learned that Baldwin was stopped by police after parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection. His loud exhaust and dark tinted windows were...
QUEENS, NY
RadarOnline

R. Kelly’s Fiancée Joycelyn Savage Accuses Singer’s Lawyer Of Pressuring Her Not To Keep Singer’s Unborn Child

R. Kelly’s fiancée Joycelyn Savage has fired back at the singer’s lawyer after they tried to shut down her pregnancy announcement, Radar has learned. The 26-year-old girlfriend said she is very much pregnant despite Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean denying the news. Savage told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m very excited.”As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Savage released a short memoir, Love and Joy of Robert. In the book, she talked about the years she spent with Kelly before he was locked up.Savage then dropped the bombshell that she was pregnant with Kelly’s child. The announcement confused many who pointed out Kelly...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Arrested After Blueface Fight, Blueface's Mom Reacts

The feuds and fistfights between L.A. rapper Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock continue to escalate. Blueface recently took to Instagram to claim that Rock is now in police custody for their altercation in an Arizona lounge, occasionally stating "Free Rock!" throughout the clip. "We ain't never make the same...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Police#Detainment
HipHopDX.com

Blueface Welcomes New Baby Just Days After Chrisean Rock Altercation

Blueface is a father once again after welcoming the arrival of a baby girl with his ex-girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis. On Friday (August 5), Alexis, who already shares a son with the rapper, took to Instagram to announce the news and share a photo of their newborn daughter’s foot. She captioned the post: “Journey Alexis Porter.”
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

In Mourning: Ellen DeGeneres Looks Grim In First Public Sighting Since Ex-Girlfriend Anne Heche's Death

Ellen DeGeneres put on a brave face, stepping out with her wife Portia de Rossi weeks after her ex-girlfriend Anne Heche's tragic and unexpected passing.The 64-year-old former talk show host and de Rossi, 49, faced the public for the first time on Wednesday following Heche's fiery crash on August 5 that left her in a coma until her family took her off life support. Radar has learned DeGeneres and her wife ate Italian food at the upscale restaurant Tre Lune, located in their ritzy neighborhood of Montecito, California — but their date looked anything but pleasant. De Rossi put her...
MONTECITO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Slams Blueface's Mom: "U Just Should Pull Up"

Blueface and his mother got into an explosive argument online in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The rapper's mom, Karlissa Safford, claimed the rapper was pimping Chrisean Rock, which he later denied. "None my mom say is true,” he wrote. “I don’t even know that lady anymore I lost...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

52K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy