NBC Miami
Gov. DeSantis Suspends 4 Broward School Board Members From Office
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended four members of the Broward County School Board after a grand jury recommended they be removed over alleged incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority. DeSantis announced Friday the immediate suspensions of school board members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie...
NBC Miami
Crist Picking Miami-Dade Teachers' Union President as Running Mate
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has chosen his running mate as he takes on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Crist has chosen United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats, a source close to the campaign told NBC 6 Friday. The decision is expected to be officially announced by Crist...
NBC Miami
Top Democrats Hold Unity Rally in Tamarac After Primary Day Victories
After a hard fought primary season, the two top names on the Democratic party's ticket this November - gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist and U.S. Senate nominee Val Demings - were part of a rally in Tamarac. "It's about a woman’s right to choose that’s on the ballot," said Crist, who...
NBC Miami
New ‘SunPass Savings' Program Could Save Florida Drivers on Tolls
A new program that would provide relief for some Florida drivers when it comes to the high cost of tolls will be rolling out next month. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced the launch of "SunPass Savings," a new toll discount program for customers who use Florida’s Turnpike System and toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation.
NBC Miami
Controversial Billboards Seen in San Francisco, LA Warn Against Moving to Texas
Some mysterious billboards have recently gone up in San Francisco and Los Angeles, warning people not to move to Texas. But who is behind it? That’s the big question swirling around the controversial billboards that say “Don’t move to Texas” and “The Texas miracle died in Uvalde,” referring to the deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
NBC Miami
Unsettled Weather, Scattered Showers Saturday as Rain Chances Increase Throughout Weekend
The weekend brings unsettled weather back to South Florida, but it certainly will not be a washout. There could be scattered storms anywhere this morning, but the afternoon’s focus will be along and west of I-95 and especially west of the Turnpike, leaving the beaches will lower rain chances after lunchtime.
NBC Miami
Animals Still Looking for Forever Homes During Final Weekend of Clear the Shelters
Nationwide, more than 1,700 cats and dogs have new homes during the Clear the Shelters effort in the month of August. But, plenty of pets are still waiting for their forever families right here in South Florida. This weekend is the culmination of the annual month-long event NBC 6 and...
