Fairlea, WV

Obituary: Sandra “Susie” Walker Ayers, 78

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 5 days ago

AYERS

Sandra “Susie” Walker Ayers, 78, of Fairlea, WV, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at home, after a short illness.

She was a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother. She was a cherished friend to many. She loved decorating and entertaining for family and friends. She loved raising her flowers and cooking for her family.

She retired from Greenbrier Physicians Clinic, after 35 years of service. She was the Business Manager of Greenbrier Physicians, from its beginning until she retired. She was a member of the State and National Medical Group Management Association. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Ronceverte.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Leotta Walker; and a son, Don Ayers.

She is survived by her husband, Charles; daughter, Carolyn Dolan (Jerry); and four grandchildren, Sarah Mangum (Scott and step-son, Tristan), Scott Walker Ayers, Bryan Dolan, and Brandon Dolan (Jessica and step-daughter, Talyn); and a daughter-in-law, Joyce Smith; sisters, Martha (Jamie, deceased), Kathy (Arnold), and Nancy.

Graveside service will be held at Green Hill Cemetery, Union, WV, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Rev. Dr. Joe Geiger and Father Joe Lutz will officiate the service.

Pallbearers will be John Trout, Harry Lee Walker, Jr., Shane Wickline, Scott Walker Ayers, Bryan Dolan, and Brandon Dolan.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to HospiceCare, 1265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901, will be appreciated.

The family will welcome friends following the service at their home at 250 Sunset Drive.

Special thanks to Joe Lutz of Greenbrier Physicians and Shauna Crowe of HospiceCare for Susie’s care.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

