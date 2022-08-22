ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

flaglernewsweekly.com

City of Palm Coast Budget Procurement Office Wins FAPPO Excellence Award

Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast Financial Services Department Budget Procurement Office was recently awarded the Excellence in Public Procurement Award by the Florida Association of Public Procurement Officials (FAPPO), during the 27th Annual FAPPO conference in Orlando, FL. The Excellence in Public Procurement Award recognizes Florida...
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Goodwill Industries of North Florida Brings Jobs and Training Through Expansion to Palm Coast

Palm Coast, FL – During the Great Recession it was a time of upheaval as communities faced unprecedented economic turmoil as homes and jobs were lost. Among those facing employment challenges was David Rey, who lost his job and was unemployed for nearly a year. Finding his place in the workforce, Rey was on hand last week to cut the ribbon on the CEO of Goodwill Industries of North Florida's newest location in Palm Coast.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

RFP Opens for Concession Lease Agreement at Palm Harbor Golf Club

Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a food and beverage concession provider at the Palm Harbor Golf Club, which is owned and operated by the City of Palm Coast. The RFP is available by visiting www.palmcoast.gov and clicking on...
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Seeking Public Comment on Proposed Amendment to the Connect 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP)

The River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) is seeking public comment on a proposed amendment to Connect 2045, the TPO's Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). The TPO is seeking to amend Connect 2045 as follows:. Flagler Central Parkway Connector from US Highway 1 to State Road 100 (Bunnell):...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

