KHQ Right Now
Crews hold Palisades Fire to 41.5 acres overnight
KHQ Right Now
Crews respond to water rescue, pull man from Spokane River with no injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews rescued one man from the Spokane River near Boone Avenue on Thursday. Officials told KHQ the man was not injured and the scene is now clearing.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane closes lanes for $700,000 street repair project
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane is investing $80 million in new construction work this year and one of those projects involves lane closures for several weeks on north Monroe Street between Summit and Boone avenues. Inland Infrastructure will begin grind and overlay pavement maintenance work on...
KHQ Right Now
Troopers responding to motorcycle crash, fire on I-90 westbound near Argonne
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol is responding to a motorcycle crash and fire on westbound I-90 near Argonne Road. Right now, the inside two westbound lanes are blocked and one lane eastbound. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back...
KHQ Right Now
Crash involving motorcycle closes Francis, Florida intersection
SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash involving a motorcycle has closed the intersection of North Florida Street and East Francis Avenue, crews on scene told KHQ. The road is going to be closed for awhile, so you're asked to avoid the area. Right now, eastbound traffic is being rerouted onto Myrtle...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane to spend $700,000 to aid convicts, people facing eviction
(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane is seeking to spend federal pandemic relief funding on programs that offer assistance to people who are facing eviction or trying to get a job after incarceration. The city has allocated $300,000 of American Rescue Plan funds for eviction defense and education,...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley to go it alone on tourism promotion
(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley is pulling out of a regional partnership to determine expenditures of lodging taxes out of the desire to make its own decisions for use of about $800,000 per year. The city council accepted a petition from 60% of local hoteliers on Tuesday that...
KHQ Right Now
One woman rescued from Spokane River near People's Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman was rescued from the Spokane River near People's Park on Wednesday after getting stuck on a cluster of rocks. Spokane Fire Department officials told KHQ on scene a second person was also involved, but they were able to get to shore on their own. Nobody...
KHQ Right Now
Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
KHQ Right Now
Four people injured in shooting near west central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A shooting overnight in west central Spokane sent four people to the hospital. Three of the people who were shot were teenagers. KHQ isn't aware of how they're doing, but we do know that those teens are in a hospital as well as a 40-year-old.
KHQ Right Now
SPD warning parents and kids to be on lookout for fentanyl pills resembling candy
SPOKANE, Wash. - The emergence of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills in several states has prompted the Spokane Police Department (SPD) to issue a warning to parents in the community. The colorful pills have appeared in Arizona, Oregon, California and Washington D.C., according to SPD. They have been found in various forms,...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Arts calls on artists to submit designs for traffic signals and utility boxes
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Arts is seeking original designs from local artists to cover traffic signal and utility boxes throughout the cities of Spokane and Spokane Valley. Designs are due by Sept. 11 at 11:59 p.m. Artists can submit up to 4 designs. Up to 20 artists will be chosen...
KHQ Right Now
'This is really to restore our way of life': Hundreds gather to help return Chinook salmon to the Spokane River
Hundreds of people turned out with James in People's Park on Wednesday for a little fishing trip. Or rather, a trip for the fish, as 125 Chinook Salmon were placed in the Spokane River beneath the Sandifer Bridge.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police investigating after woman attacked on Centennial Trail Wednesday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was attacked Wednesday morning on the Centennial Trial near Kendall Yards, according to the Spokane Police Department. She sustained apparent but non-life threatening injuries. SPD's Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating and should have more information to release soon. This is a developing story, check...
KHQ Right Now
Man involved in fiery crash in 2020 charged for vehicular homicide
SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a vehicle involved in a fiery two-car crash that left 30-year-old Lauri McNamara dead in 2020 has been convicted on vehicular homicide charges, according Spokane County prosecutors. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) found Jackson Neal at the scene of the crash...
KHQ Right Now
Pullman police looking for man suspected of stalking and assaulting woman
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman police (PPD) are looking for a man who reportedly assaulted a woman after stalking her for several weeks. According to a post from PPD, the man may be using a translator app on a smartphone to approach women. The suspect is described as around 5'7" tall...
KHQ Right Now
Kids 'shop with a cop' ahead of new school year
Kids participated in 'shop with a cop' ahead of the new school year. Spokane County undersheriff John Nowels said the event is an opportunity for kids have a positive experience with law enforcement.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Public Schools board approves budget, strategic goals, labor contract at Wednesday meeting
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Public Schools (SPS) Board of Directors met Wednesday evening to vote on three key agenda items heading into the 2022-2023 school year: this year's budget, the district's strategic goals and the district's new labor contract with its teachers union–the Spokane Education Association (SEA). All...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Public Schools introduces two new middle schools for the 2022-2023 school year
SPOKANE, Wash. - In just two weeks, bright and eager faces, mixed in with a few nervous smiles, will be rushing through the front doors of two new middle schools in the Spokane Public Schools (SPS) District. "Welcome to Denny Yasuhara Middle School," SPS Director of Capital Projects Greg Forsyth...
