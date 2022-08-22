ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitman County, WA

KHQ Right Now

Crews hold Palisades Fire to 41.5 acres overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews held the Palisades Fire to 41.5 acres, with no structures lost overnight, according to Spokane County Fire District 10. The was reported Friday before 4:30 p.m. Crews worked on containing the fire through the night, and they plan to bring in additional brush trucks today. Level...
KHQ Right Now

Spokane closes lanes for $700,000 street repair project

(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane is investing $80 million in new construction work this year and one of those projects involves lane closures for several weeks on north Monroe Street between Summit and Boone avenues. Inland Infrastructure will begin grind and overlay pavement maintenance work on...
KHQ Right Now

Crash involving motorcycle closes Francis, Florida intersection

SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash involving a motorcycle has closed the intersection of North Florida Street and East Francis Avenue, crews on scene told KHQ. The road is going to be closed for awhile, so you're asked to avoid the area. Right now, eastbound traffic is being rerouted onto Myrtle...
KHQ Right Now

Spokane to spend $700,000 to aid convicts, people facing eviction

(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane is seeking to spend federal pandemic relief funding on programs that offer assistance to people who are facing eviction or trying to get a job after incarceration. The city has allocated $300,000 of American Rescue Plan funds for eviction defense and education,...
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Valley to go it alone on tourism promotion

(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley is pulling out of a regional partnership to determine expenditures of lodging taxes out of the desire to make its own decisions for use of about $800,000 per year. The city council accepted a petition from 60% of local hoteliers on Tuesday that...
KHQ Right Now

One woman rescued from Spokane River near People's Park

SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman was rescued from the Spokane River near People's Park on Wednesday after getting stuck on a cluster of rocks. Spokane Fire Department officials told KHQ on scene a second person was also involved, but they were able to get to shore on their own. Nobody...
KHQ Right Now

Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
KHQ Right Now

Four people injured in shooting near west central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A shooting overnight in west central Spokane sent four people to the hospital. Three of the people who were shot were teenagers. KHQ isn’t aware of how they’re doing, but we do know that those teens are in a hospital as well as a 40-year-old.
KHQ Right Now

Man involved in fiery crash in 2020 charged for vehicular homicide

SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a vehicle involved in a fiery two-car crash that left 30-year-old Lauri McNamara dead in 2020 has been convicted on vehicular homicide charges, according Spokane County prosecutors. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) found Jackson Neal at the scene of the crash...
