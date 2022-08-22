Read full article on original website
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
Five Islands Lobster Co. closes for rest of the season
GEORGETOWN, Maine — Five Islands Lobster Co. based in Georgetown announced they are closing for the season on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. The post states that "due to unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues," the restaurant is "forced" to close its doors. The restaurant said the decision wasn't...
Lockwood Hotel in Waterville is now open
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Lockwood Hotel in downtown Waterville opened it doors last week and has already had a few sold-out nights. As part of the revitalization of the downtown area, the general manager says it’s an experience that’s one of its kind. “Its been really great...
A Creepy Old School in Livermore Falls, Maine, to Be Transformed Into a Haunted House This October
For the last couple of years, many of the notable Halloween attractions in Maine have had to operate differently thanks to a combination of the pandemic and a workforce shortage. This could mean scaled-back interactions or just limiting the amount of dates available. Another wrinkle has been the weather, as Maine has seen an abundance of high wind and heavy rain in October recently. So, one haunted attraction in Livermore Falls has decided to tackle all those problems head on. The United Way is going transform a creepy old school into a full blown haunted house with limited dates and no weather cancellations.
Maine’s Iconic Lobster Festival Has Officially Announced Its 2023 Dates
It's never too early to start planning for the future. And, one of Maine's most iconic events just reminded us of that. Hey, look at that. We are already less than a year away from the 76th Annual Maine Lobster Festival. It's literally just right around the corner. The five-day...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
'No other option': Popular Maine restaurant forced to close early for season
GEORGETOWN (WGME) – Five Islands Lobster in Georgetown says it was forced to close early for the season due to “unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues.”. “This decision was not made lightly and is not what we would choose to do but, there is no other option at this time,” Five Islands Lobster said in a Facebook post. “Thank you to all our staff for working so hard under difficult circumstances and rising above.”
Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?
This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
Amish Community Market in Unity Sets Tentative Opening Date
Seven months after a fire destroyed the building, the Amish Community Market hopes to reopen next month. The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity may open in September. According to the market's Facebook page a tentative opening date has been set. The announcement cautions that this is not a definite date, but the hope is the store will reopen around September 23. The post reads: "Target reopening date for the Community Market is around September 23rd. This is tentative, but a great target. So keep in mind this is a tentative date, not a definite date."
Maine Things To Do | Crown of Maine Balloon Fest, Fort Knox Paranormal Fair, Limestone Renaissance Fair
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: Aug. 23 to Aug. 29. When: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.
Maine Lobster Festival Thanks Volunteers: Record-breaking year for annual event
The Maine Lobster Festival Board of Directors and Members would like to say a big thank you to all the volunteers who gave their time during the 75th Festival. This year was record-breaking for the Festival not only in attendance but also in the number of lobsters served (over 22,000 pounds) and all profits are going right back into the community.
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maine
MAINE - If you're looking for some of the best lobster rolls in Maine, you've come to the right place. We've gathered up our favorite restaurants to help you decide where to go. We've covered you from Wiscasset to Kittery, from Seaside to York, Maine. Read on to learn more about each one. And don't forget to sample the lobster rolls! These delicious pies are made with fresh Maine lobster and served with mayo and mustard.
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the country
Treworgy Family Orchards Corn Maze 2022Treworgy Orchards. For the fifth year in a row, Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine has been nominated for a spot on the USA Today 10 Best Corn Mazes in the USA. Every year the competition is tough, and last year, in 2021, the orchard took second place with its maze based on the children's book “Charlotte's Web.” To make the maze, it takes over four acres of land with 60,000 corn plants that grow to ten feet tall. Treworgy Family Orchards started their adventures in corn maze-making back in 2001 when they designed a maze to look like a giant piece of popcorn. This year's theme for the maze is “Winnie the Pooh.” Treworgy makes the maze even more fun with the stations they put inside the maze. Maze visitors then use a map to figure out the riddles as they visit the stations inside the maze. You are then rewarded with a free ice cream cone at the cafe once you complete the puzzle and bring your ticket to the cafe. Talk about a literal “sweet reward”!
Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend
At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
Drought conditions continue along coastal Maine
Despite recent rainfall, much of coastal Maine is still experiencing severe drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor released an update Thursday. It shows a severe drought along the coast from Kittery to southern Waldo County. Many inland areas are experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions. Meanwhile, there is no...
Maine Cornfield Maze In The Running For Best In United States
While Maine lags far behind the Midwest states when it comes to the amount of corn grown in the state, we do have a fair number of cornfield mazes here in Maine. In fact, we have some of the best cornfield mazes in the country!. According to News Center Maine,...
Aerosmith Maine concert 2022: Where to buy last-minute tickets, best prices, promo codes
On Sunday, Sept. 4, you’re going to want to “Walk This Way” to Bangor’s Maine Savings Amphitheater. That’s because Aerosmith is dropping in for their first Maine performance since 2003 when they played Portland’s Cumberland County Civic Center. Frontman Steven Tyler can’t wait either....
Maine's Queen City shines in international spotlight
Watch out, Waterville, now it’s Bangor’s turn for the international spotlight. Less than a month after Travel & Leisure magazine highlighted Waterville as a “big college town rich in arts programming,” the New York-based publication has turned its attention to the Queen City. “There was a...
Is This Scary Urban Legend About a Well in Sabattus, Maine, a True Story?
We all know some urban legends. I mean, I learned not to flash my high beams at anyone that did not have their headlights on at night, or else they will turn around, follow me and try to run me off the road. There are so many urban legends out...
Are You Paying Attention as You Drive Between Ellsworth and Brewer?
If you're like me, you travel on Route 1A between Ellsworth and Brewer too many times a week to count! And with the start of the high school sport's season my trips seem to get much more frequent! I admit I get a little immune to the beauty and the sites along the side of the road as I'm listening to the music, thinking about other things and trying to figure out what that person with the Massachusetts license plate is going to do next!
