ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

WS/FCS shares COVID-19 rules for back-to-school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday is the first day of school for many districts in the Triad. COVID-19 is still at the top of mind and it's important to keep health and safety at the forefront. WFMY NEWS 2's Sydni Moore spoke with school leaders and health professionals on their...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Get ready for the Greensboro Food Truck Festival!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Head to Downtown Greensboro this weekend and make sure to come hungry! The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, August 28 along Greene Street and Washington Street. The festival will host more than 50 different food trucks from all over the Triad and North Carolina in eight different […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
City
Greensboro, NC
rhinotimes.com

State Of Our Community Is Pretty Darn Good For Real This Time

The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts a State of Our Community Luncheon every year, but this year the business leaders had some truly great successes to celebrate. Past luncheons have always been upbeat, but there was a new mood in the air at the Wednesday, Aug. 24 business related get together after a year of announcements that a new Toyota battery factory and a supersonic jet maker are opening up shop in the area.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Black business owners have a new resource center in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Community leaders held a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony Wednesday for The Women's Business Center of Greensboro, NC. The new office stems from a partnership with the National Institute of Minority Economic Development (The Institute) and Bennett College. "To know that you're doing work that is...
GREENSBORO, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Cell phone coverage in Caswell improving with new towers

Anyone who drives a vehicle and lives in Caswell County knows what a ‘dropped-call” is. It’s when the voice transmission of a cell phone suddenly disappears right in the middle of a conversation. It’s annoying and frustrating, but those days might be coming to an end.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pti#Job Fair
FOX8 News

Guilford County EMS workers hailed as heroes

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pair of Guilford County Emergency Service workers are being recognized for jumping into action during separate close calls. There were nine total lives saved last week, and one dynamic duo was responsible for a third of them. Three days out of the week, you can find Guilford County EMT […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Maverick

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maverick is a medium sized dog that is very friendly and gets along well with other dogs. Plus, he loves exercise. He's a five and a half month old retriever, Labrador mix. Maverick is looking for a forever home would be just fine if there were...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s that time of year again for all things cotton candy, funnel cakes, rides and of course fair games!. The Central Carolina Fair will once again return to Greensboro. The fair begins Friday, Sept. 9 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The fair will feature an...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 dead after crash on southbound US 52 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people died following a crash on southbound US 52 near Ziglar Road in Winston-Salem Saturday morning. According to Winston-Salem police, 30-year-old Elizabeth Goins of Pilot Mountain and 31-year-old Heather Singleton of Lewisville was stopped in the right-hand lane of southbound US 52. Police said both...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Cone Health lands spot on Forbes Best-in-State Employers List

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video features new Cone Health Urgent Care that opened in July. Cone Health has made the Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can be viewed on the Forbes website.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

48 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools feeding kids free lunch

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School for most Triad students starts next week and one school district is making sure all the bases are covered. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools held an important meeting Thursday reminding parents of the new federal lunch laws. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey was there to find out...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy