The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro CryotherapyThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Boom Supersonic takes option on second parcel at PTI airport in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Boom Supersonic’s plan to build its manufacturing facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport became official on Tuesday – along with one additional little sonic boom of information. In signing off on its lease and the release of state revenue for Boom, PTI’s board of directors also approved an option for the […]
WS/FCS shares COVID-19 rules for back-to-school
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday is the first day of school for many districts in the Triad. COVID-19 is still at the top of mind and it's important to keep health and safety at the forefront. WFMY NEWS 2's Sydni Moore spoke with school leaders and health professionals on their...
NC city sees a nearly 75% increase in rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
Get ready for the Greensboro Food Truck Festival!
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Head to Downtown Greensboro this weekend and make sure to come hungry! The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, August 28 along Greene Street and Washington Street. The festival will host more than 50 different food trucks from all over the Triad and North Carolina in eight different […]
rhinotimes.com
State Of Our Community Is Pretty Darn Good For Real This Time
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts a State of Our Community Luncheon every year, but this year the business leaders had some truly great successes to celebrate. Past luncheons have always been upbeat, but there was a new mood in the air at the Wednesday, Aug. 24 business related get together after a year of announcements that a new Toyota battery factory and a supersonic jet maker are opening up shop in the area.
Name your price and get a pet at Guilford County Animal Services
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This upcoming weekend is the last chance to cash in on Guilford County Animal Services’ Clear The Shelters event. The shelter currently has 550 animals in its possession, including 10 bunnies. If you adopt a pet by this weekend, you will be allowed to name your own price. This means […]
wfmynews2.com
Black business owners have a new resource center in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Community leaders held a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony Wednesday for The Women's Business Center of Greensboro, NC. The new office stems from a partnership with the National Institute of Minority Economic Development (The Institute) and Bennett College. "To know that you're doing work that is...
caswellmessenger.com
Cell phone coverage in Caswell improving with new towers
Anyone who drives a vehicle and lives in Caswell County knows what a ‘dropped-call” is. It’s when the voice transmission of a cell phone suddenly disappears right in the middle of a conversation. It’s annoying and frustrating, but those days might be coming to an end.
Kernersville Fire Rescue Department restoring 100-year-old fire truck
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Next November, the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department will celebrate 100 years of service in the Town of Kernersville. To help mark the day, the Fire Rescue Department is restoring a special piece of history. Over the last several months, the Department has been working to restore...
'Chameleon Beard Bandit' sentenced to 15 years for bank robbery in NC
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A U.S. district judge sentenced 49-year-old Ronnie Hiram Wessinger Jr. to 15 years Friday after robbing two banks in 2017. Police said he robbed the Bank Of America on Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro and the bank on 2 Park Drive in Durham. He was nicknamed...
Apartment complex to replace former Cone Women and Children’s Hospital in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Cone Health Women and Children’s Hospital on Green Valley Road was a site of many firsts for the City of Greensboro. For decades, it was the state’s only women’s hospital. Then in 2020, it became North Carolina’s only COVID-19 treatment center. Developers with Deep River Partners of Greensboro are […]
Guilford County EMS workers hailed as heroes
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pair of Guilford County Emergency Service workers are being recognized for jumping into action during separate close calls. There were nine total lives saved last week, and one dynamic duo was responsible for a third of them. Three days out of the week, you can find Guilford County EMT […]
2 The Rescue: Meet Maverick
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maverick is a medium sized dog that is very friendly and gets along well with other dogs. Plus, he loves exercise. He's a five and a half month old retriever, Labrador mix. Maverick is looking for a forever home would be just fine if there were...
WXII 12
Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s that time of year again for all things cotton candy, funnel cakes, rides and of course fair games!. The Central Carolina Fair will once again return to Greensboro. The fair begins Friday, Sept. 9 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The fair will feature an...
2 dead after crash on southbound US 52 in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people died following a crash on southbound US 52 near Ziglar Road in Winston-Salem Saturday morning. According to Winston-Salem police, 30-year-old Elizabeth Goins of Pilot Mountain and 31-year-old Heather Singleton of Lewisville was stopped in the right-hand lane of southbound US 52. Police said both...
triad-city-beat.com
‘It’s not fair’: Family left with questions after Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw killed by GPD
On Aug. 21, Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw was shot and killed by a Greensboro police officer. He was 17 years old. Now, family members are left wondering why Crenshaw was killed after being given little information by the police department. “It’s not fair,” said Nakita Crenshaw, one of Crenshaw’s sisters. “Nobody...
Cone Health lands spot on Forbes Best-in-State Employers List
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video features new Cone Health Urgent Care that opened in July. Cone Health has made the Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can be viewed on the Forbes website.
wfmynews2.com
48 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools feeding kids free lunch
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School for most Triad students starts next week and one school district is making sure all the bases are covered. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools held an important meeting Thursday reminding parents of the new federal lunch laws. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey was there to find out...
Biden administration visits Winston-Salem to talk about new trails and bridges
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now, most of the country is focused on President Biden and his plan for student loan debt relief. However, earlier in the year, President Biden introduced another project. The infrastructure bill passed back in April and promised to bring more than $176,000,000 to our state.
FREE Concert helps fund free mental health programs in Greensboro. The Kellin Foundation's Journey To Brave Fundraiser
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you're dealing with anxiety, substance abuse, or a family mental health crisis, where do you go to get help? For 13,000 local folks, the answer is The Kellin Foundation. The Kellin Foundation is a small non-profit in Greensboro, dedicated to serving children, adults, and families....
