fox8live.com

Destrehan edge rusher Kolaj Cobbins setting lofty goals for 2022

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kolaj Cobbins is ranked one of the top edge rushers in the country according to On3 recruiting service. The junior is the total package on and off the field. Cobbins possesses a quick first step to the quarterback, and he produces in the classroom also. “He’s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Brian Polian looks to keep LSU’s kicking game strong

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “All three phases of the game” is something coaches at every level emphasize but during fall camp, not much has been heard or seen when it comes to special teams at LSU. Brian Polian, the son of former NFL executive Bill Polian, is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
msn.com

A Hugely Popular Chicago Arcade Bar Is Ready to Play in New Orleans

Emporium Arcade Bar, a small chain of Chicago-born arcade bars co-founded by a Tulane grad, is opening a seventh location in New Orleans next month. Since Danny Marks and his brother Doug opened the first Emporium in 2012, the locations in the Chicago and then the Bay Area and Vegas have drawn steady crowds of 20-somethings for its arcade games, pinball machines, skee-ball, pool tables, and more, in addition to an extensive selection of beer, wine, and cocktails. Marks, who played gigs in the neighborhood while in school at Tulane, chose the former Art Market in St. Roch in part because of the foundation of art throughout, which he says he plans to build on with additional work by local artists (Sea Cave, the popular arcade bar nearby on St. Claude Avenue, is also known for its murals). Emporium Arcade Bar is set to open at 2231 St. Claude Avenue next month, according to the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

7 Best Lunch Spots in New Orleans

Looking to grab a quick bite with friends or colleagues? Need a weekend nosh spot? This week, the editor’s share their favorite restaurants for lunch around town. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Recovering and rebuilding one year since Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Monday, August 29 will mark one year since Hurricane Ida’s historically damaging winds made landfall in Louisiana. FOX 8 will be providing special coverage throughout the day, beginning on FOX 8 Morning Edition at 4:30 a.m. Rob Krieger, Kelsey Davis, and Josh Roberson will be...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is investigating a reported abduction of a female student on campus overnight. “In the early morning hours, LSU Police made contact with the victim on campus,” LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said. “Based on preliminary information, the incident overnight is being...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Destination Louisiane: Finding Venice in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Robert Dula has been bringing Italian romance to New Orleans for nearly two decades. For $100, couples get a 50-minute tour of Big Lake at City Park, complete with wildlife sightings and a duck’s eye view of NOMA’s Besthoff Sculpture Garden. Right...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gueydantoday.com

Billy wouldn’t leave his gold

Jean Lafitte left New Orleans and the ruins of his Baratarian kingdom in 1818 to make a new start on Galveston Island, but not all of his band went with him. One of those who stayed behind was known as Billy Bowlegs, and he became almost as notorious as a Gulf of Mexico raider as Lafitte himself. He was said to be worth millions of dollars when he died at the ripe old age of 93.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

LSU police investigating kidnapping on campus

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State University police are investigating reports of an on-campus kidnapping. The kidnapping was reported Wednesday night. According to campus police, the kidnapping happened around Aster Street near Cypress Hall. Anyone with information on the kidnapping is asked to contact LSU Police at 225-578-3231. Anonymous...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed in state offices in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana Secretary of State’s office confirmed that the recall petition was filed on Friday (Aug. 26). The petition was filed in Baton Rouge by Eileen Carter and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
myneworleans.com

DDD & IHSNO Welcome Back Students to Only Downtown High School

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Downtown Development District (DDD) President Davon Barbour and the DDD’s public safety rangers greeted more than 400 students at the International High School of New Orleans on their opening day of school. IHSNO is the only school in downtown New Orleans and newly appointed IHSNO Head of School Dr. Adierah Berger joined the DDD officials and rangers in welcoming back the high schoolers on the Carondelet Street main entrance.
