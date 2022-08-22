Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Related
fox8live.com
Destrehan edge rusher Kolaj Cobbins setting lofty goals for 2022
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kolaj Cobbins is ranked one of the top edge rushers in the country according to On3 recruiting service. The junior is the total package on and off the field. Cobbins possesses a quick first step to the quarterback, and he produces in the classroom also. “He’s...
fox8live.com
Brian Polian looks to keep LSU’s kicking game strong
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “All three phases of the game” is something coaches at every level emphasize but during fall camp, not much has been heard or seen when it comes to special teams at LSU. Brian Polian, the son of former NFL executive Bill Polian, is...
NOLA.com
High school football preview: District 7-5A predictions, players to watch, things to know
DISTRICT 7-5A Predicted order of finish. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior holds scholarship offers from the likes of LSU, Alabama and Georgia. The senior makes smart decisions and quick plays with his feet. In college, the Tulane commitment projects as a cornerback. Cortez Fisher. RB | East St. John. Twice an...
FNF31: Live Louisiana football scores — August 26
Friday Night Football is back bigger and better than ever for its 31st season! Check out scores from your local teams here and don't forget to check out the action on Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
A Hugely Popular Chicago Arcade Bar Is Ready to Play in New Orleans
Emporium Arcade Bar, a small chain of Chicago-born arcade bars co-founded by a Tulane grad, is opening a seventh location in New Orleans next month. Since Danny Marks and his brother Doug opened the first Emporium in 2012, the locations in the Chicago and then the Bay Area and Vegas have drawn steady crowds of 20-somethings for its arcade games, pinball machines, skee-ball, pool tables, and more, in addition to an extensive selection of beer, wine, and cocktails. Marks, who played gigs in the neighborhood while in school at Tulane, chose the former Art Market in St. Roch in part because of the foundation of art throughout, which he says he plans to build on with additional work by local artists (Sea Cave, the popular arcade bar nearby on St. Claude Avenue, is also known for its murals). Emporium Arcade Bar is set to open at 2231 St. Claude Avenue next month, according to the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.
myneworleans.com
7 Best Lunch Spots in New Orleans
Looking to grab a quick bite with friends or colleagues? Need a weekend nosh spot? This week, the editor’s share their favorite restaurants for lunch around town. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
Tommy: Restaurants to show outsiders the real New Orleans
If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
New Orleans Has Lost a Piece of Jazz History
Perseverance Hall, located at 1644 N. Villere St in New Orleans’ 7th Ward has collapsed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
14 Reasons Why: Petition filed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
This came after several complaints from New Orleanians about the mayor's travels, court appearances in support of juvenile offenders and continued sanitation and public safety issues.
fox8live.com
Recovering and rebuilding one year since Hurricane Ida
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Monday, August 29 will mark one year since Hurricane Ida’s historically damaging winds made landfall in Louisiana. FOX 8 will be providing special coverage throughout the day, beginning on FOX 8 Morning Edition at 4:30 a.m. Rob Krieger, Kelsey Davis, and Josh Roberson will be...
Perseverance Hall collapses, another New Orleans landmark lost
NEW ORLEANS — Another New Orleans jazz landmark is gone. Perseverance Hall in the Seventh Ward collapsed earlier this week. Thursday, Floyd DeGrange snapped a few final pictures of what’s left of the historic building on North Villere. He called the loss a tragedy. “I wish I had...
fox8live.com
LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is investigating a reported abduction of a female student on campus overnight. “In the early morning hours, LSU Police made contact with the victim on campus,” LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said. “Based on preliminary information, the incident overnight is being...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Councilman on Cantrell travel: Where are the results?
Another controversial topic that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed was her recent travel to other countries, which has cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.
cenlanow.com
Destination Louisiane: Finding Venice in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Robert Dula has been bringing Italian romance to New Orleans for nearly two decades. For $100, couples get a 50-minute tour of Big Lake at City Park, complete with wildlife sightings and a duck’s eye view of NOMA’s Besthoff Sculpture Garden. Right...
gueydantoday.com
Billy wouldn’t leave his gold
Jean Lafitte left New Orleans and the ruins of his Baratarian kingdom in 1818 to make a new start on Galveston Island, but not all of his band went with him. One of those who stayed behind was known as Billy Bowlegs, and he became almost as notorious as a Gulf of Mexico raider as Lafitte himself. He was said to be worth millions of dollars when he died at the ripe old age of 93.
WDSU
LSU police investigating kidnapping on campus
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State University police are investigating reports of an on-campus kidnapping. The kidnapping was reported Wednesday night. According to campus police, the kidnapping happened around Aster Street near Cypress Hall. Anyone with information on the kidnapping is asked to contact LSU Police at 225-578-3231. Anonymous...
theadvocate.com
'We're both over the moon excited': Trina Edwards on her engagement to John Alario
Long time state legislator John Alario, 78, popped the question, and as she said she would, Trina Edwards, widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, accepted Alario's proposal of marriage. "We haven't picked a date or made any decisions yet," Edwards said regarding the engagement. "We are both over-the-moon excited." Edwards...
sneakernews.com
Nike Celebrates The Vibrant Energy Of New Orleans With Upcoming Air Force 1
Home of Mardi Gras, New Orleans — or “Nola,” as it’s commonly referred — is a place of extravagance, and Nike is tapping into that very energy for their latest pair of Air Force 1s. Joined by a Houston-inspired colorway, the Air Force 1 “Nola”...
fox8live.com
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed in state offices in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana Secretary of State’s office confirmed that the recall petition was filed on Friday (Aug. 26). The petition was filed in Baton Rouge by Eileen Carter and...
myneworleans.com
DDD & IHSNO Welcome Back Students to Only Downtown High School
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Downtown Development District (DDD) President Davon Barbour and the DDD’s public safety rangers greeted more than 400 students at the International High School of New Orleans on their opening day of school. IHSNO is the only school in downtown New Orleans and newly appointed IHSNO Head of School Dr. Adierah Berger joined the DDD officials and rangers in welcoming back the high schoolers on the Carondelet Street main entrance.
Comments / 0