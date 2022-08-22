ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

2 more die from injuries after N.H. crash that initially killed 1

Two more people died this week from injuries sustained in a Sunday crash on Route 16 in Madison, New Hampshire, bringing the death toll of the crash to three. Michael Seibel, 44, of North Conway, New Hampshire, and Ann-Marie Sargent, 40, of Albany, New Hampshire, died at Maine Medical Center on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, according to state police. They were both flown to the hospital after the single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.
ALBANY, NH
WMUR.com

Judge grants bail for woman accused of causing crash that hurt New Hampshire state trooper

NASHUA, N.H. — A woman accused of causing an April crash that injured a New Hampshire state trooper will be released on bail, a judge ruled Thursday. Erica Murphy, who is charged with aggravated DUI with serious injury, had been held on preventative detention since the crash, in which she allegedly rear-ended a state police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike, seriously injuring the trooper.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man identified in fatal crash in New Hampshire

MADISON, New Hampshire — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department received multiple reports of a single-vehicle crash on Route 16 in Madison, New Hampshire on Sunday, Aug. 21 around 3:47 p.m. According to a news release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Safety on Friday, first responders found...
MADISON, NH
WMUR.com

Second, third adults die days after crash in Madison, police say

MADISON, N.H. — Two people severely injured in a crash Sunday in Madison have died, New Hampshire State Police said Friday. Investigators said three adults and five children were in the single-vehicle crash on Route 16. All three adults were ejected from the SUV, police said. Officials said Kevin...
MADISON, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
City
Bristol, NH
mynbc5.com

Police looking for man who broke into Springfield McDonald's

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Police are asking the public to identify a man who broke into the McDonald's in Springfield last month. Vermont State Police said they responded to an alarm at the McDonald's on Chester Road in the early morning of July 5 and discovered that the restaurant had been burglarized.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WMUR.com

Juvenile dead after car crash in Amherst

AMHERST, N.H. — A juvenile driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Amherst, police said. Police said around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the car was driving north on Boston Post Road at what was reported to be a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
AMHERST, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Swimming#N H#Accident
newportdispatch.com

Tractor-trailer crash, fire on I-91 in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 51-year-old man from Maine was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury yesterday. The tractor-trailer crash took place on I-91 in the early morning hours. According to the initial reports, the TT unit was seen off the interstate near mile marker 129 on the...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
laconiadailysun.com

State police surround Tuftonboro home in apparent standoff

TUFTONBORO — A neighbor says over 30 police cars surrounded a home at 35 Canaan Road Tuesday when he was asked to leave. Reports were of an armed male, and at least one other person, inside the garage. New Hampshire State Police, SWAT, Tuftonboro Police Department, the Carroll County...
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
mynbc5.com

13-year-old dies after fatal ATV crash

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. — A 13-year-old boy died on Wednesday evening following a fatal ATV crash. Vermont State Police said a teenage boy from Randolph was driving a 2002 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV in Mount Holly when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. The driver...
RANDOLPH, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
97.5 WOKQ

You’ve Been Warned: NH Police DWI Saturation Patrols Saturday

New Hampshire State Police and local departments will up their presence in the Tri-City area with a saturation DWI patrol Saturday. Officers from Barrington, Dover, and Rochester will conduct the patrols throughout Strafford County. State Police are coordinating the patrols but did not disclose when and where specifically they will take place.
STRAFFORD COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

Judge declares mistrial in case involving Laconia man accused of killing friend with sword, other items

LACONIA, N.H. — A judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday in the case of a Laconia man accused of stabbing his friend to death with a sword and other items in 2019. Hassan Sapry trial proceedings originally got underway Aug. 15, and testimony continued for several days. The defense was expected to begin its case Monday, but instead, the trial was halted, and the jury was sent home.
LACONIA, NH
WCAX

NH man indicted for murder of cousin

HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX) - A Lyme, New Hampshire, man has been indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his cousin last fall. New Hampshire authorities Wednesday said a grand jury last week indicted Lance Goodrich, 36, for first-degree murder in the shooting death Brooke Goodrich, 25. It happened...
LYME, NH
WCAX

Police arrest NH man for shooting gun inside home

GRAFTON, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man is due in court on Monday after allegedly shooting a handgun inside his home. Police say Sunday at about 5:20 p.m., Peter Mancini, 44, of Grafton, shot a gun inside the home after an argument with his wife. No one was injured...
GRAFTON, NH
manchesterinklink.com

MPD Under the Radar: Man banned from Brown Avenue restaurant for a year

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy