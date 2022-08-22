Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
msn.com
2 more die from injuries after N.H. crash that initially killed 1
Two more people died this week from injuries sustained in a Sunday crash on Route 16 in Madison, New Hampshire, bringing the death toll of the crash to three. Michael Seibel, 44, of North Conway, New Hampshire, and Ann-Marie Sargent, 40, of Albany, New Hampshire, died at Maine Medical Center on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, according to state police. They were both flown to the hospital after the single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.
WMUR.com
Judge grants bail for woman accused of causing crash that hurt New Hampshire state trooper
NASHUA, N.H. — A woman accused of causing an April crash that injured a New Hampshire state trooper will be released on bail, a judge ruled Thursday. Erica Murphy, who is charged with aggravated DUI with serious injury, had been held on preventative detention since the crash, in which she allegedly rear-ended a state police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike, seriously injuring the trooper.
Man identified in fatal crash in New Hampshire
MADISON, New Hampshire — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department received multiple reports of a single-vehicle crash on Route 16 in Madison, New Hampshire on Sunday, Aug. 21 around 3:47 p.m. According to a news release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Safety on Friday, first responders found...
WMUR.com
Second, third adults die days after crash in Madison, police say
MADISON, N.H. — Two people severely injured in a crash Sunday in Madison have died, New Hampshire State Police said Friday. Investigators said three adults and five children were in the single-vehicle crash on Route 16. All three adults were ejected from the SUV, police said. Officials said Kevin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Police looking for man who broke into Springfield McDonald's
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Police are asking the public to identify a man who broke into the McDonald's in Springfield last month. Vermont State Police said they responded to an alarm at the McDonald's on Chester Road in the early morning of July 5 and discovered that the restaurant had been burglarized.
WMUR.com
Man dies while hiking on Mount Washington, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say
SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — A hiker died at the summit of Mount Washington Thursday, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Around 3:40 p.m., a 46-year-old man from Quebec, Canada, was hiking with his adult son and collapsed as he reached the summit parking lot, officials said. State park...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts teen found dead in New Hampshire 49 years ago; case is unsolved
RINDGE, N.H. — It has been 49 years since a Massachusetts teenager disappeared and was later found dead in New Hampshire. Authorities said James Teta, 15, vanished from his home in Revere on Aug. 23, 1973. His body was found two days later in the woods off Route 119...
WMUR.com
Juvenile dead after car crash in Amherst
AMHERST, N.H. — A juvenile driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Amherst, police said. Police said around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the car was driving north on Boston Post Road at what was reported to be a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newportdispatch.com
Tractor-trailer crash, fire on I-91 in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 51-year-old man from Maine was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury yesterday. The tractor-trailer crash took place on I-91 in the early morning hours. According to the initial reports, the TT unit was seen off the interstate near mile marker 129 on the...
laconiadailysun.com
State police surround Tuftonboro home in apparent standoff
TUFTONBORO — A neighbor says over 30 police cars surrounded a home at 35 Canaan Road Tuesday when he was asked to leave. Reports were of an armed male, and at least one other person, inside the garage. New Hampshire State Police, SWAT, Tuftonboro Police Department, the Carroll County...
mynbc5.com
13-year-old dies after fatal ATV crash
MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. — A 13-year-old boy died on Wednesday evening following a fatal ATV crash. Vermont State Police said a teenage boy from Randolph was driving a 2002 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV in Mount Holly when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. The driver...
WMUR.com
Standoff underway in Tuftonboro; officers respond after man shot at sheriff’s deputy, sources say
TUFTONBORO, N.H. — A section of Route 171 in Tuftonboro was temporarily closed Tuesday after a man fired a gun at a sheriff's deputy, sources told WMUR. Sources said that just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Carroll County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that had left Carroll County Superior Court.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
3 rifles, ammunition, collectible coins, power tools among items stolen from Northfield storage unit
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Northfield police are seeking the public’s help for information about the theft of three semi-automatic rifles, extra magazines and ammunition from a storage unit on Route 140. Police said it appears the theft occurred between July 23 and July 25. Other items were taken, including...
You’ve Been Warned: NH Police DWI Saturation Patrols Saturday
New Hampshire State Police and local departments will up their presence in the Tri-City area with a saturation DWI patrol Saturday. Officers from Barrington, Dover, and Rochester will conduct the patrols throughout Strafford County. State Police are coordinating the patrols but did not disclose when and where specifically they will take place.
WMUR.com
Judge declares mistrial in case involving Laconia man accused of killing friend with sword, other items
LACONIA, N.H. — A judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday in the case of a Laconia man accused of stabbing his friend to death with a sword and other items in 2019. Hassan Sapry trial proceedings originally got underway Aug. 15, and testimony continued for several days. The defense was expected to begin its case Monday, but instead, the trial was halted, and the jury was sent home.
Police identify motorcyclist who died in crash I-93 in New Hampshire
LITTLETON, N.H. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Monday morning. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway in Littleton around 10 a.m. found a 2003 Harley Davidson that had crashed on the shoulder of the road, according to New Hampshire State Police.
WCAX
NH man indicted for murder of cousin
HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX) - A Lyme, New Hampshire, man has been indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his cousin last fall. New Hampshire authorities Wednesday said a grand jury last week indicted Lance Goodrich, 36, for first-degree murder in the shooting death Brooke Goodrich, 25. It happened...
WCAX
Police arrest NH man for shooting gun inside home
GRAFTON, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man is due in court on Monday after allegedly shooting a handgun inside his home. Police say Sunday at about 5:20 p.m., Peter Mancini, 44, of Grafton, shot a gun inside the home after an argument with his wife. No one was injured...
People
Man Dies After Slipping and Falling Off N.H. Mountain Ledge While Hiking with Group
A hiker died in New Hampshire over the weekend after falling off a ledge on Cannon Mountain, according to authorities. The hiker was climbing down the mountain with two other individuals on Saturday when they began to explore what they believed to be a ski trail, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a press release on Monday.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man banned from Brown Avenue restaurant for a year
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Comments / 0