Raiders trade QB Nick Mullens to Vikings for 2024 draft pick

By Marcus Mosher
 5 days ago
Josh McDaniels usually only keeps two quarterbacks on the active roster. The Raiders had four going into Week 2 of the preseason. Now, they have one less.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders have traded Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings for a conditional 2024 pick.

The Raiders signed Mullens as a free agent this offseason, but it was clear that he was behind Jarrett Stidham on the depth chart. Now, Mullens will get a chance to backup Kirk Cousins in Minnesota.

Mullens has been fine through three preseason games, completing 72.4 percent of his passes. He had a passer rating of 103.4 and did well enough to get another chance in Minnesota.

It’s worth mentioning that in order for the Raiders to get a pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Mullens just needs to be active one game for the Vikings this season. That seems pretty likely considering the state of the backup quarterbacks in Minnesota.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

