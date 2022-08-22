Read full article on original website
Heavy rain causes flooding in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — Drivers in Sarasota were asked to avoid certain roadways due to flooding Wednesday evening. Heavy rains caused flooding in the southbound lanes of U.S. 301 between 6th Street and 7th Street, the Sarasota Police Department said in a tweet. Authorities asked the public to seek alternate...
Health alert connected to blue-green algae lifted for Hillsborough River
TAMPA, Fla. — A health alert issued for the Hillsborough River after harmful blue-green algal toxins were detected has now been lifted. Earlier this month, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County first announced the alert after finding the toxins north of Morris Bridge Road, west of Interstate 75.
Deputies: 2 people found dead in South Venice neighborhood
VENICE, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is on scene investigating the death of two people Friday night. According to deputies, two people were found dead in a neighborhood off of E. Seminole Drive in South Venice. "The incident is isolated in nature, we have all parties accounted...
Crash sends bicyclist to hospital in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla — A crash involving a car and bicyclist Friday afternoon shut down a portion of East Fowler Avenue in Tampa. Just before 4 p.m., police responded to the crash on East Fowler Avenue near University Mall. The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.
'If we don't get our sand, we're in trouble': Sand renourishment project in Pinellas County at risk
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Every handful of years, the shores of Pinellas County beaches reap the benefits of a sand renourishment project, funded mostly by the Army Corps of Engineers. The next project is scheduled for 2024 and it's in jeopardy of not happening at all. When storms roll...
Man ejected from car during crash, jumps into Little Manatee River to avoid being hit by another car
RUSKIN, Fla. — A man jumped into Little Manatee River from Interstate 75 to avoid being hit by a car after he was ejected from his own car during a multi-car crash, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said. The crash happened Thursday night on I-75 at the Little Manatee River...
Missing man in Bradenton located by deputies
BRADENTON, Fla — Editor's note: Daniel Zaritsky was found by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office Friday evening. According to the agency, the 50-year-old man was found dead. Foul play is not suspected. The previous story is down below. --- Manatee County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who...
'Happiest day of my life': Grandmother in Valrico gets $225K worth of house renovations for free
VALRICO, Fla. — A grandmother living in Valrico stepped foot into her newly renovated home Friday which all came at no cost. Terri Hughes lived in an old wooden house with a termite problem for 33 years. On top of that, her declining health put her out of the workforce making it harder to do repairs.
1 dead, 1 critically hurt in head-on crash in Hillsborough County, fire rescue says
RIVERVIEW, Fla — One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a head-on crash late Thursday night between an SUV and pick-up truck, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said. Crews said when they arrived at the crash on County Road 672 in Hillsborough County, they found a...
Lightning strike causes Tampa apartment to catch on fire, authorities say
TAMPA, Fla. — An apartment in Tampa caught on fire at 11:14 a.m. Monday after the building was struck by lightning the night before, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a news release. Firefighters say they arrived at Grand Oasis Apartments after a person reported white smoke coming from...
Pinellas County student dies walking to his bus stop: How are bus stops deemed safe?
LARGO, Fla. — A teenage boy was hit and killed walking to a bus stop, and it's a tragedy the entire Largo community feels. A 15-year-old Largo High School student, Ethan Weiser, was crossing Belleair Road to get to his bus stop early Friday morning when he was hit.
Fire rescue: 7 people injured in Dade City crash
DADE CITY, Fla. — Seven people are suffering from various injuries after a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Dade City. In a tweet, Pasco Fire Rescue sent out a traffic alert asking drivers to steer clear of U.S. 301 at Beth Street following a two-car crash. Out of the...
Friends remember St. Pete man after boating accident
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — 28-year-old Jackson Christman was reported missing on Saturday after going out boating the previous day. One of Christman's friends ended up finding his boat washed up on the beach. “When he found that and saw that there was damage on the boat that threw...
1 person dead, 2 injured during early morning shooting in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed and two others were injured during a shooting early morning Saturday in Tampa, according to police. The incident happened in the area of North Nebraska Avenue between East Estelle and East 3rd. Avenue. When police arrived at the scene they found a man shot. He was transported to the hospital and died due to his injuries, police wrote in a statement.
Tiger Woods' PopStroke to host tournament with over $100K in prizes
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Calling all golfers! Here is your chance to see how you stack up against the competition and win a little money too!. Tiger Woods announced Thursday that registration was open for the inaugural PopStroke Tour Championship. The three-day international competition will be held in Sarasota, Fla., and will bring together professional and amateur golfers to see who is best.
Looking for a forever friend? SPCA Tampa Bay to host Clear the Shelter event
LARGO, Fla. — For anyone searching for a furry friend to call their own — you're in luck!. SPCA Tampa Bay is hosting its annual Clear the Shelters adoption event Saturday. All animals will be up for adoption for $8.27 which is marked down to match the date of the event.
Health alert connected to blue-green algal toxins lifted from Maximo Park
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County lifted the health alert issued back in July connected to a harmful blue-green algal toxin found in Maximo Park. The toxins were originally located at Sunshine Skyway Lane and Pinellas Point Drive S. in St. Petersburg. But...
At least 2 hurt in Tampa crash
TAMPA, Fla. — At least two people were hurt in a crash on 50th Street and Fowler Avenue in Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. Fire officials said two people were taken to a local hospital while a third refused transport. It's not clear what caused the crash or...
Police: SUV hits, injures man in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was left with serious injuries after being hit by an SUV Thursday night in St. Petersburg. According to police, a blue SUV hit the man just before 9 p.m. on 4th Street N, near 23rd Avenue N. The driver of the car left...
Motorist dies after losing control of bike, crashing near Sarasota intersection
SARASOTA, Fla. — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Monday night in Sarasota, according to police. Officers with the Sarasota Police Department responded to a crash just after 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and North Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41). Police say a 36-year-old man...
