Ellenton, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Heavy rain causes flooding in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — Drivers in Sarasota were asked to avoid certain roadways due to flooding Wednesday evening. Heavy rains caused flooding in the southbound lanes of U.S. 301 between 6th Street and 7th Street, the Sarasota Police Department said in a tweet. Authorities asked the public to seek alternate...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Crash sends bicyclist to hospital in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — A crash involving a car and bicyclist Friday afternoon shut down a portion of East Fowler Avenue in Tampa. Just before 4 p.m., police responded to the crash on East Fowler Avenue near University Mall. The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Missing man in Bradenton located by deputies

BRADENTON, Fla — Editor's note: Daniel Zaritsky was found by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office Friday evening. According to the agency, the 50-year-old man was found dead. Foul play is not suspected. The previous story is down below. --- Manatee County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who...
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Fire rescue: 7 people injured in Dade City crash

DADE CITY, Fla. — Seven people are suffering from various injuries after a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Dade City. In a tweet, Pasco Fire Rescue sent out a traffic alert asking drivers to steer clear of U.S. 301 at Beth Street following a two-car crash. Out of the...
DADE CITY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 person dead, 2 injured during early morning shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed and two others were injured during a shooting early morning Saturday in Tampa, according to police. The incident happened in the area of North Nebraska Avenue between East Estelle and East 3rd. Avenue. When police arrived at the scene they found a man shot. He was transported to the hospital and died due to his injuries, police wrote in a statement.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tiger Woods' PopStroke to host tournament with over $100K in prizes

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Calling all golfers! Here is your chance to see how you stack up against the competition and win a little money too!. Tiger Woods announced Thursday that registration was open for the inaugural PopStroke Tour Championship. The three-day international competition will be held in Sarasota, Fla., and will bring together professional and amateur golfers to see who is best.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

At least 2 hurt in Tampa crash

TAMPA, Fla. — At least two people were hurt in a crash on 50th Street and Fowler Avenue in Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. Fire officials said two people were taken to a local hospital while a third refused transport. It's not clear what caused the crash or...
TAMPA, FL
