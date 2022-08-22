Read full article on original website
Springfield police searching for Subway armed robbery suspect
Springfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect of an armed robbery at a Subway last week.
Western Massachusetts Man Arrested On Fentanyl And Weapon Charges
Crimes concerning the drug fentanyl continue to happen on a daily basis. And not just in Massachusetts, but all over the globe. So it's refreshing to see incidents where the guilty receive their just desserts. According to the Department of Justice in Boston, a man from our neighboring county of...
Springfield man with more than 100 arraignments released on $500 bail
A Springfield man that was arrested Sunday morning in connection to a catalytic converter theft was released on a $500 bail Monday.
Prisoner escapes Hartford courthouse
HARTFORD — State police are currently searching for a prisoner who escaped from Hartford Superior Court on Thursday afternoon during a court proceeding. The escaped prisoner is identified as Hartford resident Marico Ellis, 24. Police said he was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and no shoes.
Springfield boy charged with arson at Antonio’s Grinders
A 15-year-old boy from Springfield has been arrested for arson charges in connection with a fire at Antonio’s Grinders and the High School of Science and Technology
Glastonbury cops charge 2 in vehicle thefts
GLASTONBURY — Police last week charged men from Bristol and Hartford with stealing vehicles in town in separate May incidents, and both men remain behind bars. Anthony A. Murphy, 18, of Hartford, is charged with first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit that crime, both felonies, as well as three misdemeanors stemming from events May 1. He is being held on $50,500 bond, online records show.
Man flees Hartford courthouse
HARTFORD — State police are currently searching for a man who fled from Hartford Superior Court on Thursday afternoon during a court proceeding. The man is identified as Hartford resident Marico Ellis, 24. Police said he was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and no shoes. State...
Chicopee man with court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet arrested for illegal dirt bike riding in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD - A 21-year-old Chicopee man, arrested last weekend for illegal dirt bike riding while he was wearing a court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet, is now behind bars while he awaits prosecution. Bail was set at $1,000 in District Court for Marco Gonzalez-Ortiz while he awaits prosecution on both the dirt-bike-related...
East Longmeadow man charged with trafficking fentanyl
A man from East Longmeadow was indicted Tuesday on fentanyl and firearm charges.
Man who fled courthouse found in East Hartford
A man who fled a Hartford courthouse on Thursday was found later in the day in East Hartford, state police said. State police said they were searching for Marico Ellis, 24, after he left Hartford Superior Court on Lafayette Street. Judicial marshals notified them shortly after noon that Ellis had...
westernmassnews.com
Man arraigned on marijuana trafficking charges after arrest in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details are emerging on a marijuana trafficking arrest that took place in South Hadley on Wednesday. Stephen Opalenik, 64, was arraigned Thursday morning in Eastern Hampshire District Court. According to court paperwork obtained by Western Mass News, he was located inside of a greenhouse...
Victim identified in deadly shooting on Longhill Street in Springfield
The victim found on Longhill Street in Springfield early Saturday morning has been identified.
Journal Inquirer
PERSONALITIES: New Enfield minister brings her gifts to the table
ENFIELD — Hazardville United Methodist Church has welcomed its new pastor, the Rev. Lisa McColgan. A native of South Glens Falls, New York, McColgan spent the last 31 years in Dalton, New York, in the Berkshires, as a lay person for the United Methodist Church there, after finishing her Master’s of Divinity degree at seminary at Boston University in 2021.
Two people stabbed at Northampton apartment complex
A Northampton man has been charged after two people were stabbed Wednesday evening at a Northampton apartment complex.
Feds say catalytic converter resale ring had East Hartford base
The owner of a business with an East Hartford location and an East Hartford resident who helped manage the business are facing charges of conspiring to sell catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in Connecticut to buyers in New York and New Jersey for a total of more than $500.000. DEFENDANTS:...
RI man pleads guilty to kidnapping Mass. man for being a “rat”
A man from Rhode Island pleaded guilty in connection to charges related to a violent kidnapping and witness retaliation and intimidation scheme.
westernmassnews.com
Suspect arrested in connection with Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is under arrest in connection with a shooting earlier this week in the city. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to Temple Street around 12:40 a.m. Monday for a gun call. Investigators allege that 43-year-old Kelvin Correa shot at...
Greenfield Man Nabbed For Attacking People With Bear Spray At NH Restaurant
A man from Western Massachusetts was arrested for allegedly attacking people with bear spray at a New Hampshire restaurant last week, authorities said. Franklin County resident John Cahill, from Greenfield, was accused of spraying people with bear spray at the 110 Grill in West Lebanon, NH, around 8:31 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, Lebanon Police said.
East Hartford police investigate shooting incident
EAST HARTFORD — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Plain Drive around 3 a.m. today. Officer Marc Caruso said that shots were fired around 107 Plain Drive, but only struck an apartment door and several unoccupied vehicles at the scene. Multiple shell casings were also found at the scene, Caruso said.
Brattleboro man claims he killed an attacker in self-defense; police probing origin of gun
Nicholas Baker, 34, is facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He has not been charged with killing the man he claims attacked him Friday night. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro man claims he killed an attacker in self-defense; police probing origin of gun.
