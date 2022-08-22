ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Massachusetts Man Arrested On Fentanyl And Weapon Charges

Crimes concerning the drug fentanyl continue to happen on a daily basis. And not just in Massachusetts, but all over the globe. So it's refreshing to see incidents where the guilty receive their just desserts. According to the Department of Justice in Boston, a man from our neighboring county of...
BOSTON, MA
Journal Inquirer

Prisoner escapes Hartford courthouse

HARTFORD — State police are currently searching for a prisoner who escaped from Hartford Superior Court on Thursday afternoon during a court proceeding. The escaped prisoner is identified as Hartford resident Marico Ellis, 24. Police said he was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and no shoes.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Glastonbury cops charge 2 in vehicle thefts

GLASTONBURY — Police last week charged men from Bristol and Hartford with stealing vehicles in town in separate May incidents, and both men remain behind bars. Anthony A. Murphy, 18, of Hartford, is charged with first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit that crime, both felonies, as well as three misdemeanors stemming from events May 1. He is being held on $50,500 bond, online records show.
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Man who fled courthouse found in East Hartford

A man who fled a Hartford courthouse on Thursday was found later in the day in East Hartford, state police said. State police said they were searching for Marico Ellis, 24, after he left Hartford Superior Court on Lafayette Street. Judicial marshals notified them shortly after noon that Ellis had...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Man arraigned on marijuana trafficking charges after arrest in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details are emerging on a marijuana trafficking arrest that took place in South Hadley on Wednesday. Stephen Opalenik, 64, was arraigned Thursday morning in Eastern Hampshire District Court. According to court paperwork obtained by Western Mass News, he was located inside of a greenhouse...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
Journal Inquirer

PERSONALITIES: New Enfield minister brings her gifts to the table

ENFIELD — Hazardville United Methodist Church has welcomed its new pastor, the Rev. Lisa McColgan. A native of South Glens Falls, New York, McColgan spent the last 31 years in Dalton, New York, in the Berkshires, as a lay person for the United Methodist Church there, after finishing her Master’s of Divinity degree at seminary at Boston University in 2021.
ENFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested in connection with Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is under arrest in connection with a shooting earlier this week in the city. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to Temple Street around 12:40 a.m. Monday for a gun call. Investigators allege that 43-year-old Kelvin Correa shot at...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford police investigate shooting incident

EAST HARTFORD — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Plain Drive around 3 a.m. today. Officer Marc Caruso said that shots were fired around 107 Plain Drive, but only struck an apartment door and several unoccupied vehicles at the scene. Multiple shell casings were also found at the scene, Caruso said.
EAST HARTFORD, CT

