wshu.org
Drought turns parts of Connecticut into a natural disaster area
For Hannah Tripp, these past two years of farming have been a “tale of two seasons.”. Last year, rain left her fields filled with standing water and eroded her planting beds. This year, she said, “before this rain we got on Monday, it was a dust bowl.”. “Our...
wshu.org
Lamont says Connecticut is in good shape to handle economic slowdown
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said the state is in good financial shape to weather any possible economic slowdown caused by the interest rate increases predicted on Friday by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Lamont said his administration has already planned for a slowdown of the economy, “which is why I...
wshu.org
After labor relations officer leaves post, city of Bridgeport fills position
Key positions in Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim’s office were filled and left vacant this week. Ganim has hired a former Newtown police sergeant to lead the labor relations office, despite his prior conviction. This comes as the city’s former labor relations director Andre Forde left his post after two months, amid several ongoing contract negotiations. It is unclear if he stepped down or was fired.
wshu.org
Connecticut mailed $78 million in child tax rebate checks this week
More than $78 million in state child tax credit checks have gone out to eligible families in Connecticut this week, according to state officials. Families who qualify for the $250 per child tax rebate for up to three children 18 or younger will get the checks in the mail. They’ll be arriving in time for families to take advantage of this week’s back-to-school sales tax holiday.
wshu.org
Connecticut regulators authorize Eversource, United Illuminating to resume service shut-offs
The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority had banned Eversource and United Illuminating from making service shut-offs more than two years ago at the start of the pandemic. Those may now resume. However, PURA also told the electricity providers, along with their affiliated natural gas companies, that shut-offs cannot begin until...
wshu.org
Western Massachusetts urban, rural farmers feeling effects of severe drought
Around New England, several states are experiencing severe drought. That includes almost all of Massachusetts. Wells and reservoirs are at all-time lows, so are streams and rivers. The rain earlier this week helped, but it wasn't enough. In Granby, Massachusetts, at Red Fire Farm some fields are looking worse than...
wshu.org
Connecticut residents say federal student loan forgiveness is 'impactful'
Marina Rodriguez was overwhelmed with joy when she heard President Joe Biden’s announcement on Wednesday that he is forgiving up to $10,000 in student loan debt for qualifying borrowers and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. “When my co-worker told me about it, I just jumped up and...
wshu.org
Connecticut restaurants are struggling to meet post-pandemic demands, survey says
According to a survey of over 4,000 businesses by the Connecticut Restaurant Association, 43% of restaurant owners said business conditions are worse now than they were three months ago and are having difficulties rebounding from COVID-19. The survey indicated increasing wholesale costs and staffing shortages are cause for concern among...
wshu.org
Not my fault
Governor Lamont pushes back on criticism of his handling of the State Pier project in New London. New York has begun the application process for cannabis licenses, the sale of a Long Island ballpark has been blocked by the state, and how Afghans here on humanitarian parole face a rocky resettlement process.
wshu.org
For one rape survivor, new abortion bans bring back old, painful memories
SANTA FE, N.M. — This summer, when Elaine heard the news stories about a 10-year-old girl in Ohio who'd become pregnant as a result of rape and had to travel out of state for an abortion, it was hard to look away. "I knew it was coming," she said....
wshu.org
New York attorney general sues to stop Freeport park development
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit temporarily blocking the sale of a ballpark in Freeport, Long Island. Cleveland Avenue Fields has been used by the Freeport school district as a practice field for 70 years and is also next to a low-income housing complex. The Village...
wshu.org
Elections results in New York and Florida tell us which party has momentum
Here & Now political strategists Alice Stewart and Bill Press join hosts Scott Tong and Celeste Headlee to discuss who won races in New York and Florida, and what it means as candidates press on to election day in November. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR....
wshu.org
One year after her appointment as governor, Hochul is running strong to be elected to the job
Wednesday marks one year since Kathy Hochul became New York’s governor. Hochul, who was the state’s little-known lieutenant governor, is now running to win a full term and become the first female governor elected to the post. Hochul took over as governor two weeks after former Governor Andrew...
wshu.org
New York opens licensing process for retail cannabis, those impacted by prohibition are first in line
New York state has begun the application process for licenses to run retail cannabis stores, nearly one and half years after the drug became legal for adult recreational purposes. New York has a different approach than other states that have legalized marijuana, and is emphasizing social and economic equity. The...
