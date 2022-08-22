ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

wshu.org

Drought turns parts of Connecticut into a natural disaster area

For Hannah Tripp, these past two years of farming have been a “tale of two seasons.”. Last year, rain left her fields filled with standing water and eroded her planting beds. This year, she said, “before this rain we got on Monday, it was a dust bowl.”. “Our...
wshu.org

Lamont says Connecticut is in good shape to handle economic slowdown

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said the state is in good financial shape to weather any possible economic slowdown caused by the interest rate increases predicted on Friday by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Lamont said his administration has already planned for a slowdown of the economy, “which is why I...
wshu.org

After labor relations officer leaves post, city of Bridgeport fills position

Key positions in Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim’s office were filled and left vacant this week. Ganim has hired a former Newtown police sergeant to lead the labor relations office, despite his prior conviction. This comes as the city’s former labor relations director Andre Forde left his post after two months, amid several ongoing contract negotiations. It is unclear if he stepped down or was fired.
wshu.org

Connecticut mailed $78 million in child tax rebate checks this week

More than $78 million in state child tax credit checks have gone out to eligible families in Connecticut this week, according to state officials. Families who qualify for the $250 per child tax rebate for up to three children 18 or younger will get the checks in the mail. They’ll be arriving in time for families to take advantage of this week’s back-to-school sales tax holiday.
wshu.org

Connecticut regulators authorize Eversource, United Illuminating to resume service shut-offs

The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority had banned Eversource and United Illuminating from making service shut-offs more than two years ago at the start of the pandemic. Those may now resume. However, PURA also told the electricity providers, along with their affiliated natural gas companies, that shut-offs cannot begin until...
wshu.org

Not my fault

Governor Lamont pushes back on criticism of his handling of the State Pier project in New London. New York has begun the application process for cannabis licenses, the sale of a Long Island ballpark has been blocked by the state, and how Afghans here on humanitarian parole face a rocky resettlement process.
wshu.org

New York attorney general sues to stop Freeport park development

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit temporarily blocking the sale of a ballpark in Freeport, Long Island. Cleveland Avenue Fields has been used by the Freeport school district as a practice field for 70 years and is also next to a low-income housing complex. The Village...
