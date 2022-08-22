Read full article on original website
Cheryl Anthon Brothers
Cheryl Anthon Brothers of Hammond died August 22, 2022, at Richard Murphy Hospice House in Hammond, LA, after a short battle with cancer. She was 70 years old. Services for Mrs. Brothers will be held on Saturday, September 3rd, at First Christian Church in Hammond, with visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 am and a memorial service beginning at 11:00 am. A graveside service will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery Mausoleum. All arrangements are under the direction of McKneely Funeral Home Hammond, LA.
Billy J. Rowell
Billy J. Rowell, age 77, passed away Monday August 22, 2022. He was born in Bogalusa, lived in Destrehan, Kenner, Holden, and Hammond. Billy was a Vietnam veteran and a self-made man who through his life owned multiple painting businesses. He enjoyed playing golf, playing Santa Claus at Christmas time, and horse racing.
Anna Lockhart
Anna, age 79, peacefully joined her loving husband in Heaven on Monday, August 22, 2022. She was a longtime resident of Denham Springs, LA. Anna dedicated many years as a school bus driver and enjoyed serving her community. She was a dedicated member of the First United Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs and had a strong and unwavering faith. Anna loved to cook and bake. She took great pleasure in feeding and entertaining friends and family. Anna enjoyed travelling with her late husband and supporting many missionaries for the Kingdom of God. She adored her children and took being Nana to her grandchildren very seriously. Anna was a beautiful, strong, and amazing woman who will be deeply missed.
Lena Mae Norred Neale
Lena Mae Norred Neale was born July 1, 1943, to the late Harold Norred and Rosalie Hill Norred and passed away at her home in Springfield, August 24, 2022. Lena was a member of First Baptist Church of Springfield, and a retired bookkeeper. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the apple of her eye and she enjoyed cooking, sewing, and camping. Lena is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charlie H. Neale, Sr.; children, Charlie H. Neale, Jr. and his wife Cindy, Angela Wattigney and her husband Brian, and Darrick Neale, and his wife Mary; sister, Leona Hoyt and her husband Michael; grandchildren, Samantha Neale, Bailey Owens and her husband Chris, Garret Neale, Petra Wattigney, Sierra Wattigney, Kayla Craig, Andrew Neale, Nathan Neale, and Brylea Craig; and great grandchildren, Charlie Bergeron, Hadley Mae Owens, Oaklen Watts and Lily Watts. In addition to her parents, Lena is preceded in death by her siblings, Alice Hoyt and Henry Norred. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church of Springfield, Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until funeral services at 1:00 p.m. conducted by Rev. Leon Wallace. Interment will follow in Carter Cemetery, Springfield.
Harold Lloyd Poche
Harold, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was a resident of Covington, LA. Harold proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was an extremely hard worker and dedicated many years to Shell Oil as a Lab Supervisor. Harold enjoyed the farm life and raised chickens and bees. He had a knack for gardening and truly enjoyed spending time in his gardens. Harold was most happy surrounded by his family and absolutely adored his grandchildren. He took great pride in providing for his family and never missed an opportunity to share a story. Harold was a kind and loving man that will never be forgotten.
George C. Reno
George C. Reno of Ponchatoula went to be with his Lord on Monday evening, August 22, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. He was 93. Mr. Reno was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Ruby Berkey Reno of Buras, LA. (originally of Orenogo, MO). He was also preceded in death by his daughter Pamela Reazin; his grandson George R. Ener; and his brother Edward (Eddie) Reno.
Longtime TPSO Deputy Jimmy Travis enters Sheriff's race
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief James “Jimmy” Travis has officially announced his intention to seek election as the next Sheriff of Tangipahoa Parish. Travis would become the successor to current Sheriff Daniel Edwards, who will retire in 2024 after 20 years of service. Travis has a long...
Southeastern travels to Jackson State
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team will be back in action Friday, traveling to Jackson State for a 1 p.m. match in Jackson, Mississippi. The match between the Lady Lions (0-1) and the host Lady Tigers (0-2) will be video streamed (paid JSU subscription...
2022 SLU Football Preseason Position Report No. 5: Offensive Line
HAMMOND, La. – The prolific offensive numbers the No. 16/17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team has produced over the past three seasons can be greatly attributed to the consistency on the offensive line. All-Southland Conference performers Jalen Bell and John Allen return to comprise a formidable left side. Returners...
Hot August Night returns Friday night in downtown Hammond
It's a tradition 25 years in the making--plus or minus a couple sidebars. Friday night marks the 25th annual Hot August Night in Downtown Hammond, and organizers are ready to party!. DDD Director Chelsea Tallo Little has all the details!
20-year-old arrested in Mandeville-area shooting
A local man has been arrested following a shooting incident which occurred Tuesday (August 23) evening at a Mandeville-area residence. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Meade Court in reference to a shooting. STPSO detectives learned Logan Maxted, 20,...
