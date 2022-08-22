Lena Mae Norred Neale was born July 1, 1943, to the late Harold Norred and Rosalie Hill Norred and passed away at her home in Springfield, August 24, 2022. Lena was a member of First Baptist Church of Springfield, and a retired bookkeeper. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the apple of her eye and she enjoyed cooking, sewing, and camping. Lena is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charlie H. Neale, Sr.; children, Charlie H. Neale, Jr. and his wife Cindy, Angela Wattigney and her husband Brian, and Darrick Neale, and his wife Mary; sister, Leona Hoyt and her husband Michael; grandchildren, Samantha Neale, Bailey Owens and her husband Chris, Garret Neale, Petra Wattigney, Sierra Wattigney, Kayla Craig, Andrew Neale, Nathan Neale, and Brylea Craig; and great grandchildren, Charlie Bergeron, Hadley Mae Owens, Oaklen Watts and Lily Watts. In addition to her parents, Lena is preceded in death by her siblings, Alice Hoyt and Henry Norred. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church of Springfield, Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until funeral services at 1:00 p.m. conducted by Rev. Leon Wallace. Interment will follow in Carter Cemetery, Springfield.

