Red and Black
Sunflower Concert Series resumes at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia
The Flower Garden at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia was covered with lawn chairs this Tuesday evening, set out by concert goers eager to grab a beer and watch the third performance of this summer’s Sunflower Concert Series. The humid weather did not stop a crowd from gathering...
Athens restaurant roundup: Johnny’s Pizza reopens, Hendershot’s Double Punch Mondays and more
August is coming to a close and the fall season is almost in grasp. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Johnny’s Pizza is holding its grand reopening on August 25-26. Thursday night will feature team trivia at 6:30 p.m. and giveaways of Georgia Theatre tickets, Creature Comforts goodies, University of Georgia football tickets and gift cards. Friday night is $4 pint night at 6:30 p.m. and giveaways include Atlanta Braves tickets, UGA football tickets, Terrapin Beer goodies and gift cards.
Downtown club pulls the plug on plans for Hinckley show
The man who tried to kill President Ronald Reagan will not play his music in Athens, after all. John Hinckley tweeted earlier this week that he had been booked to play an October concert at the World Famous. Now the club on Hull Street in Athens, responding to a backlash of criticism, has uninvited Hinkley, who spent more than four decades behind bars after the assassination attempt that happened in March of 1981.
Patrons unplug at No Phone Party
University of Georgia students and Athens residents alike gathered at the acclaimed coffee shop and bar Hendershot’s on Tuesday evening for a night filled with drinks and meaningful conversation at the No Phone Party. In an age when communication via screen has become an increasingly prevalent alternative to traditional...
A Forsyth County bakery beats the odds of opening during pandemic, tastes sweet success
(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) Looking for a taste of Europe in Forsyth County? Try Amore Mio, a European bakery and coffee shop located off exit 13 at 5955 Bethelview Road, suite 106. Amore Mio's French-inspired pastries are unique sweet treats.(Photo/Kimberly Bond)
Okiboru’s Duluth Outpost Officially Opens
The Michelin-recognized ramen restaurant’s winning recipe is now available in Atlanta's northeast suburb.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Shotgun Store, Philomath
Even though it has newer front doors, this structure fits the “shotgun” profile associated with many stores and commissaries in late-19th- and early-20th-century Georgia. The style was also commonly used for warehouses. Until I learn more, I’m identifying it as a store.
OPINION: Georgia Guidestones were not evil, just weird
The Georgia Guidestones were a monument you may not have heard of just outside of a small town called Elberton. Known as “America’s Stonehenge,” the granite structure consisted of six granite slabs and was greater than 19 feet tall. At first glance, the granite structure resembled an ancient site, but a second, closer look would reveal that it was much newer, having been constructed in 1980.
Saturday service for Sandra Deal, celebration of life in Gainesville
A public memorial service for former First Lady Sandra Deal is set for 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon on the campus of Lanier Technical College in Gainesville. The wife of former Governor Nathan Deal died this week at the family home in Demorest, ending a battle with breast cancer that began four years ago. Sandra Deal was 80 years old.
Kirby Smart not comfortable with Oregon opener, ‘expect the unexpected’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart said it has been a good fall camp for his Georgia Bulldogs, but that doesn’t mean he will be comfortable entering the Oregon game. “It’s new every year, you never get comfortable with a first game because you don’t really know what kind of team you have,” Smart told Buck Belue on 680 The Fan on Thursday.
Johns Creek, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The North Springs High School football team will have a game with Northview High School on August 25, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Piccadilly fails with a 26; Cuts receives 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta restaurant is in some hot water this week after receiving one of the lowest scores we’ve ever seen. Photographs taken by a DeKalb County Environmental Health inspector show filthy conditions inside the kitchen of the Piccadilly Cafeteria at South Dekalb mall, known as The Galleria at South DeKalb, in Decatur.
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
Kirby Smart admits Georgia defensive drop-off up front, veteran Oregon line looms
ATHENS — Kirby Smart turned his focus to Georgia’s opening game, and the matchup between the Oregon offensive line and UGA’s reloaded defensive line has his attention. “Absolutely, it is (a bit matchup), they have 85 or 90 percent of their snaps coming back across the offensive line,” Smart said on Atlanta’s 680 The Fan radio. “That’s really incredible when you think of five position players with the majority of playing time back.
Is UGA ignoring its history and are there concerns about the future?
Welcome to Gimme 5, a weekly Q&A where one member of the DawgNation team answers your questions about the Georgia football program. To ask questions, simply check out the DawgNation forum and your questions could be featured in a future edition of Gimme 5. Brandon Adams answers this week’s questions,...
WATCH: Tate Ratledge Talks Dabo Swinney Attempting to Flip Him From Georgia
Tate Ratledge was a long-time commit to the University of Georgia. He was all but ready to move to Athens and early enroll in the University of Georgia. That was until Sam Pittman, then offensive line coach at Georgia, announced he'd taken the head coaching job at the University of Arkansas. ...
High school sets new policy after principal says kids spit on rival’s band members
DECATUR, Ga. — Sportsmanship is a word many describe as being supportive, positive and respecting the other team. While players on the field may have been in the zone, some fans in the stands were tackling each other at one high school’s football game. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in deadly hit and run in Winder this past weekend
WINDER, Ga. - Deputies in Barrow County say they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly hit and run over the weekend. Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe, was arrested at her home on Wednesday. She was charged with hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
dawgpost.com
In-State Running Back Talks With Georgia Bulldogs On Daily Basis
ATHENS - As we all know, it hasn’t been an ideal start for Dell McGee and the Georgia Bulldogs at running back for the 2023 class. Georgia legacy Justice Haynes and 5-star Richard Young are both headed to Tuscaloosa to play for Nick Saban and the Tide, so the Bulldogs need to look elsewhere to find their running back for next year’s class.
CBS 46
Two people shot, one killed in Johns Creek
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person has died and another was injured after being shot in Johns Creek. Johns Creek police officers responded to a call about an unknown disturbance at a home on Bramshill Drive at 7:32 a.m. Prior to arrival, they were told that shots had been fired. After they arrived, officers heard another shot.
