Athens, GA

Red and Black

Athens restaurant roundup: Johnny's Pizza reopens, Hendershot's Double Punch Mondays and more

August is coming to a close and the fall season is almost in grasp. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Johnny’s Pizza is holding its grand reopening on August 25-26. Thursday night will feature team trivia at 6:30 p.m. and giveaways of Georgia Theatre tickets, Creature Comforts goodies, University of Georgia football tickets and gift cards. Friday night is $4 pint night at 6:30 p.m. and giveaways include Atlanta Braves tickets, UGA football tickets, Terrapin Beer goodies and gift cards.
WGAU

Downtown club pulls the plug on plans for Hinckley show

The man who tried to kill President Ronald Reagan will not play his music in Athens, after all. John Hinckley tweeted earlier this week that he had been booked to play an October concert at the World Famous. Now the club on Hull Street in Athens, responding to a backlash of criticism, has uninvited Hinkley, who spent more than four decades behind bars after the assassination attempt that happened in March of 1981.
Red and Black

Patrons unplug at No Phone Party

University of Georgia students and Athens residents alike gathered at the acclaimed coffee shop and bar Hendershot’s on Tuesday evening for a night filled with drinks and meaningful conversation at the No Phone Party. In an age when communication via screen has become an increasingly prevalent alternative to traditional...
vanishinggeorgia.com

Shotgun Store, Philomath

Even though it has newer front doors, this structure fits the “shotgun” profile associated with many stores and commissaries in late-19th- and early-20th-century Georgia. The style was also commonly used for warehouses. Until I learn more, I’m identifying it as a store.
Red and Black

OPINION: Georgia Guidestones were not evil, just weird

The Georgia Guidestones were a monument you may not have heard of just outside of a small town called Elberton. Known as “America’s Stonehenge,” the granite structure consisted of six granite slabs and was greater than 19 feet tall. At first glance, the granite structure resembled an ancient site, but a second, closer look would reveal that it was much newer, having been constructed in 1980.
Jon Langston
Olivia Rodrigo
WGAU

Saturday service for Sandra Deal, celebration of life in Gainesville

A public memorial service for former First Lady Sandra Deal is set for 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon on the campus of Lanier Technical College in Gainesville. The wife of former Governor Nathan Deal died this week at the family home in Demorest, ending a battle with breast cancer that began four years ago. Sandra Deal was 80 years old.
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Piccadilly fails with a 26; Cuts receives 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta restaurant is in some hot water this week after receiving one of the lowest scores we’ve ever seen. Photographs taken by a DeKalb County Environmental Health inspector show filthy conditions inside the kitchen of the Piccadilly Cafeteria at South Dekalb mall, known as The Galleria at South DeKalb, in Decatur.
Michelle Hall

A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier

Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
WSB Radio

Kirby Smart admits Georgia defensive drop-off up front, veteran Oregon line looms

ATHENS — Kirby Smart turned his focus to Georgia’s opening game, and the matchup between the Oregon offensive line and UGA’s reloaded defensive line has his attention. “Absolutely, it is (a bit matchup), they have 85 or 90 percent of their snaps coming back across the offensive line,” Smart said on Atlanta’s 680 The Fan radio. “That’s really incredible when you think of five position players with the majority of playing time back.
WGAU

Is UGA ignoring its history and are there concerns about the future?

Welcome to Gimme 5, a weekly Q&A where one member of the DawgNation team answers your questions about the Georgia football program. To ask questions, simply check out the DawgNation forum and your questions could be featured in a future edition of Gimme 5. Brandon Adams answers this week’s questions,...
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in deadly hit and run in Winder this past weekend

WINDER, Ga. - Deputies in Barrow County say they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly hit and run over the weekend. Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe, was arrested at her home on Wednesday. She was charged with hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
dawgpost.com

In-State Running Back Talks With Georgia Bulldogs On Daily Basis

ATHENS - As we all know, it hasn’t been an ideal start for Dell McGee and the Georgia Bulldogs at running back for the 2023 class. Georgia legacy Justice Haynes and 5-star Richard Young are both headed to Tuscaloosa to play for Nick Saban and the Tide, so the Bulldogs need to look elsewhere to find their running back for next year’s class.
CBS 46

Two people shot, one killed in Johns Creek

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person has died and another was injured after being shot in Johns Creek. Johns Creek police officers responded to a call about an unknown disturbance at a home on Bramshill Drive at 7:32 a.m. Prior to arrival, they were told that shots had been fired. After they arrived, officers heard another shot.
