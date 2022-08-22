I’ve always had some serious respect, for those men and women who make their living on the water. Grant Sterling Foster has made a very good name for himself the last several years. Grant and his family make, without a doubt, the best traps money can buy. They do All of this, right here in Waveland, MS! Their crab traps are what they are known for, but they also make Custom Minnow, crawfish, and pinfish traps, along with holding pens for crabs and baitfish. I have several of his traps, and pens. One of them has been sitting in saltwater for over 4 YEARS!!! It’s still in perfect shape.

WAVELAND, MS ・ 21 HOURS AGO