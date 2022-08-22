Read full article on original website
Related
Sea Coast Echo
CASA Celebrates Second Anniversary of Courthouse Facility Dog Remi
This month, CASA of Hancock County celebrated two years since Remi, the Canine Companions® black labrador joined their staff. Remi is a certified facility dog that was bred, trained, and certified in more than 40 commands to interact with clients. Canine Companions facility dogs are trustworthy in professional environments and can motivate and inspire clients with special needs.
Sea Coast Echo
Hancock History:Ansley
The Bayou Caddy Catholic Cemetery in Ansley has been described as “a quaint, well-manicured cemetery.” Near the original house that Jean LaFontaine built in the early Nineteenth Century, the original land of the cemetery, comprising 4.3 acres, was a gift from Jean’s wife to the church in 1852. Their son, Raymond LaFontaine, donated one acre of land nearby for a church, which was described as “a picturesque little white church,” named St. Anne’s Mission. Unfortunately, the church was destroyed by a hurricane. Many LaFontaine descendants are buried in this cemetery. Other family names are noted on tombstones such as Ladner, LaFrance, Favre, Dorn, Garcia, Bosarge, Necaise, Schwartz, and Zengerling.
Sea Coast Echo
Shore Thing: The Rising Sun
I’ve always had some serious respect, for those men and women who make their living on the water. Grant Sterling Foster has made a very good name for himself the last several years. Grant and his family make, without a doubt, the best traps money can buy. They do All of this, right here in Waveland, MS! Their crab traps are what they are known for, but they also make Custom Minnow, crawfish, and pinfish traps, along with holding pens for crabs and baitfish. I have several of his traps, and pens. One of them has been sitting in saltwater for over 4 YEARS!!! It’s still in perfect shape.
Comments / 0