Washington Missourian
Union considers extension on commuter lot
Union city officials are in discussions to continue to use First Baptist Church’s lot as the city’s commuter parking lot. The lease agreement, first signed in 2012 and extended in 2017, is set to expire this year.
Union seeks state grant to fund new industrial park
The city of Union is seeking an Industrial Site Development Grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development. “We’re trying to apply for a grant to, hopefully, get out and find another piece of ground to develop a new industrial park,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder told the board of the Union Development Corp. earlier this month.
Union Softball Tournament set to run August 26-27
Two local softball teams will kick off the season in the 28th Annual Union Tournament. The event takes place Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27, at Veterans Memorial Park.
Union P&Z Board recommends new apartments
Union could be getting 48 new apartment units, with more on the way. Golden Management Inc., of St. Louis, is planning to build the apartments on 18.22 acres it plans to buy from Richard Bolzenius.
Lady Jays join field at Sullivan’s season-opening softball tournament
For the second year in a row, Sullivan’s Back to School Softball Classic will include a defending state championship team from Franklin County. Last season, that was the host team. This year, it’s a new addition to the tournament field, the Class 4 state champion Lady Jays from Washington.
Volleyball Lady Indians to open season in tournament at Fenton
With the fall volleyball season incoming, the Pacific Lady Indians are ready to “Brace for Impact.”. Second-year Head Coach Joe Brammeier’s defending district champions will start the new campaign at the MICDS Brace for Impact Volleyball Tournament during opening weekend.
Franklin County Silver Games set for September
Lace up your sneakers, dust off your dancing shoes and start stretching — the Franklin County Silver Games are returning this September. The 32nd Annual Silver Games, which will largely be held in Franklin County, are set for Friday, Sept. 9, through Friday, Sept. 16. The games are open to anyone 50 years of age or older, with registration open until Aug. 15.
St. Charles County hires Augusta school officer
Augusta Elementary will not be sharing a school resource officer (SRO) with other schools in the Washington School District after the St. Charles County Council voted to hire 14 officers to place in schools in unincorporated areas. The council used $2.2 million in federal funding for the plan, which pays...
Washington Council debates proposal to give staff 8% pay hike
In a room filled with a large number of city employees, members of the Washington City Council debated Monday evening, a proposal that would increase salaries for city workers by 8 percent. “Tonight, we can tell people what our values are as a city — do we value building this...
Week 1 Football - Union 29, Washington 28
If you weren’t in Union Friday night, you might well have missed the best football game the area will see this season. The host Wildcats (1-0) scored from 4th and 5 with 32 seconds left on the clock and then went ahead of visiting Washington (0-1) on a two-point conversion for a 29-28 victory.
Soap box derby rivals to race again Saturday on Washington's Cedar Street
It has been 58 years since Jerry Dreisewerd edged out Mike Maune to win the inaugural Washington Soap Box Derby Championship in 1964, but the two will once again go head-to-head on Saturday as part of the Missouri Book Festival. The festival, which is free, begins at 10 a.m., and...
Pacific hosts jamboree
They didn’t keep score Friday night in Pacific, but if they had it would have been Indians 12, Visitors 6. In the last Friday before the official start of the fall sports season, Pacific geared up to build on last year’s 5-6 run by hosting Francis Howell North and Lutheran South in a preseason jamboree.
62 animals gifted to charities after Town & Country Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction
Earlier this month, 62 blue-ribbon-winning livestock animals were donated to community organizations and other groups by 31 donors who purchased the animals at the Washington Town & Country Fair’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction on Saturday. The buyers who donated their auction livestock, and the recipients, as reported by the...
