Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Peach Festival returns to Manchester for its 72nd year
MANCHESTER — Smiles, peaches and politics returned at this year’s peach festival, hosted by the 8th Utilities District Fire Department, after a cancellation in 2020 and a restricted festival in 2021, both due to COVID-19. Around 3,000 unmasked people poured into the 72nd Peach Festival on Friday, ready to mingle, listen to live music, and chow down on the beloved peach shortcake.
Journal Inquirer
PERSONALITIES: New Enfield minister brings her gifts to the table
ENFIELD — Hazardville United Methodist Church has welcomed its new pastor, the Rev. Lisa McColgan. A native of South Glens Falls, New York, McColgan spent the last 31 years in Dalton, New York, in the Berkshires, as a lay person for the United Methodist Church there, after finishing her Master’s of Divinity degree at seminary at Boston University in 2021.
Big E offers preview of fair food
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Food is always a highlight at the Big E, from the plethora of fried foods to the classic Big E Bakery cream puff, nothing is left off the menu across the 175-acre fairgrounds. This year, at the annual media tasting near the Carriage House on Thursday,...
Journal Inquirer
Education disaster in Connecticut's cities is all child neglect by parents
August's Titanic Deck Chairs Rearrangement Award seems likely to be won by the Education Committee of New Haven's Board of Alders (aka the city council), which, according to the New Haven Independent, in the face of catastrophic student performance data, spent much of its last meeting debating reading instruction techniques even as 58% of the city's public school students are classified as chronically absent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Enfield residents say more work needed to address racism
ENFIELD — Residents who attended the community conversation on race, diversity, equity, and inclusion Tuesday said later that evening at the Board of Education meeting that elected school officials must do more to combat longstanding problems. A few said they appreciated how quickly town officials reacted to a racial...
Stafford to put former school up for sale
STAFFORD — Town officials voted unanimously Thursday night to put the former Borough Elementary School building at 36 Prospect Street up for sale. WHAT: The town is putting the former Borough Elementary School building at 36 Prospect Street up for sale. HOW MUCH: No figure for the sale has...
Former feed store to house dog bakery, tattoo parlor
MANCHESTER — The iconic brick building at 35 Oakland St., which has seen many uses over the years, has two new businesses setting up shop and potentially more on the way. Michael Licamele, president of MSL Group Inc., which owns the building and another nearby at 46 Apel Place, said the first floor was rehabilitated and leased out to Leaps and Bones, a new facility catering food for pampered pooches, and tattoo artist Alex Stairs.
Journal Inquirer
Bolton: parts of Notch Road Municipal Center are in poor shape
First Selectwoman Pamela Sawyer gives a brief tour of the north wing of the Notch Road Municipal Center, added to the building in 1956. Officials say the leaky, moldy classroom spaces are uninhabitable, and would be difficult to rehabilitate for a different use. Video by Joseph Villanova.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wings and history meet up at the Bidwell: Coventry tavern has been a fixture in town for over a century
COVENTRY — With 40 flavors, Bidwell Tavern on Main Street has long established itself as one of the leaders in the chicken wing world. But wings are only a small element of a larger story that is the Bidwell Tavern. “We’re known for the wings,” said John Russo, who...
Man flees Hartford courthouse
HARTFORD — State police are currently searching for a man who fled from Hartford Superior Court on Thursday afternoon during a court proceeding. The man is identified as Hartford resident Marico Ellis, 24. Police said he was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and no shoes. State...
Glastonbury cops charge 2 in vehicle thefts
GLASTONBURY — Police last week charged men from Bristol and Hartford with stealing vehicles in town in separate May incidents, and both men remain behind bars. Anthony A. Murphy, 18, of Hartford, is charged with first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit that crime, both felonies, as well as three misdemeanors stemming from events May 1. He is being held on $50,500 bond, online records show.
Prisoner escapes Hartford courthouse
HARTFORD — State police are currently searching for a prisoner who escaped from Hartford Superior Court on Thursday afternoon during a court proceeding. The escaped prisoner is identified as Hartford resident Marico Ellis, 24. Police said he was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and no shoes.
LifeStar called for Vernon scooter accident
VERNON — One person was seriously injured after crashing his scooter on the Vernon Rails to Trails around 5:45 p.m., Lt. Robert Marra said. Marra said the person injured was a man in his 30s, and that he was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar with serious injuries.
Contractor charged with larceny
A man from New Milford is accused of taking $3,000 from a Bolton resident for home repairs and failing to complete any work. As state police began investigating, they discovered that Frank Scalia, 34, had a history of such conduct, according to an affidavit. In the Bolton incident, Scalia is...
Feds say catalytic converter resale ring had East Hartford base
The owner of a business with an East Hartford location and an East Hartford resident who helped manage the business are facing charges of conspiring to sell catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in Connecticut to buyers in New York and New Jersey for a total of more than $500.000. DEFENDANTS:...
Police search for suspects in Manchester Spruce Street shooting
MANCHESTER — Police are searching for suspects involved with a shooting incident that occurred near the area of Spruce and Bissell streets just after 3:30 p.m. today. Police said that shots were fired, and two suspects fled on foot. There were no injuries associated with the shooting, they said.
Scooter driver injured in Vernon Rails to Trails crash
VERNON — One person was seriously injured around 5:45 p.m Thursday when he crashed his scooter on the Vernon Rails to Trails near Tallwood Drive., Lt. Robert Marra said. Marra said the person injured was a man in his 30s, and that a LifeStar helicopter transported him to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.
Journal Inquirer
Thrown engine from South Windsor car accident
Two people seriously injured in South Windsor car vs. tree. Welcome to the discussion. Available July 15, 2022 - The annual Journal Inquirer Discovery edition features an in-depth summary of all 18 towns' services, schools, contacts, clubs, and important locations - plus articles and art!
East Hartford police investigate shooting incident
EAST HARTFORD — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Plain Drive around 3 a.m. today. Officer Marc Caruso said that shots were fired around 107 Plain Drive, but only struck an apartment door and several unoccupied vehicles at the scene. Multiple shell casings were also found at the scene, Caruso said.
Silver Lane Plaza tenants concerned about use of eminent domain
EAST HARTFORD — Silver Lane Plaza tenants expressed their concerns about the possibility of using eminent domain to acquire the long-blighted shopping center during a Redevelopment Agency public hearing Thursday. A redevelopment plan for Silver Lane, based on a study done by Goman & York, was approved by the...
Comments / 0