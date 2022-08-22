ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho8.com

Sports Line Friday Night – August 26th, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a packed week 1 of action on the gridiron, and the slate included the Rocky Mountain Rumble and the first game on the new Ravsten Stadium turf!. Check out the full episode of Sports Line Friday Night to see a full recap. Article...
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls restaurant up for lease after 5-month closure

IDAHO FALLS — Sonic Drive-in at 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is up for lease. The fast food restaurant closed in March after a fire broke out in the kitchen fryers. The fire spread up the walls and into the building. Click here to read more. Yellow...
105.5 The Fan

Is This Really The Most Obese City in Idaho?

When I first arrived in Idaho, one of the first things I noticed was how active everyone is. It’s easy to see why too – we have access to mountains (my favorite), endless trails, and many other activities that allow us to be active. All of that being said, a new report just came out and revealed the “most obese” cities in every state, including Idaho.
95.7 KEZJ

Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House

The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
eastidahonews.com

How locals feel about a proposal to build 100 wind turbines west of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A company hoping to build a wind farm on public and private land between Arco and Idaho Falls is getting mixed reactions from members of the community. Massachusetts-based Arco Wind is the project applicant. The project plans to encompass about 32,000 acres in Bingham and Bonneville counties, beginning 13 miles west of Idaho Falls and extending across both sides of U.S. Highway 20 to the edge of the INL near East Butte.
ABC4

Missing Idaho inmate found in Utah

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A wanted Idaho inmate was found in Utah on Monday after a multi-day search over the weekend. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho says the suspect, Justin Wayne Gould, 28, was located in Tooele. Gould was an inmate in Idaho when he failed to return from a court-ordered release […]
kslnewsradio.com

Woman cited for DUI after crashing into house in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A woman was cited for driving under the influence after crashing into an Idaho Falls home early Sunday morning. Police received a call from a person on the 200 block of Leesburg Street around 2:20 a.m. saying a vehicle had just hit their house.
Post Register

Melina's won't be among EISF food vendors

BLACKFOOT — Melina’s Mexican Food will not be among the vendors featured in this year’s Eastern Idaho State Fair. Raymundo Davila, manager of Melina’s, explained that they will not be attending the fair this year because in the past they were unable to sell much food due to their location near the grandstand concerts and races.
Idaho8.com

After a winless 2021, Hillcrest starts 2022 with a big win over Century

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - For the first time since 2020, the Hillcrest Knights are in the win column, as the Knights dominated Century 34-8 for a season-opening victory. The first half proved to be the difference, because the Knights were dominant. They scored 27 points, and that included touchdowns by Braden Crystal and Morgan Christensen.
kslnewsradio.com

Idaho inmate arrested in Tooele for failing to reappear after court-ordered release

TOOELE, Utah — An Idaho inmate was arrested in Tooele on Sunday night because he failed to return to a local jail after being granted a temporary release. Authorities said the Idaho inmate, Justin Wayne Gould was initially being held in the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls on pending charges of attempted strangulation, witness intimidation and multiple violations of a no-contact order.
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello man paralyzed in officer-involved shooting files lawsuit

POCATELLO — A lawsuit has been filed by a Pocatello man who claims police used excessive force when they shot him five times, paralyzing him from the chest down. Along with shooting then-28-year-old Jake Lee Sheeler, the officers involved misrepresented the facts of the incident to medical care providers at Portneuf Medical Center, the lawsuit alleges. Officers also “fabricate(d) justification” during an investigation, the lawsuit filed on July 22 further claims.
POCATELLO, ID

