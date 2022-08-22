ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 29-year-old Zion hiker is still missing 3 days after she was swept away by a flash flood. Her brother says she can't swim.

By Natalie Musumeci
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=200APk_0hQYQbPb00

Hikers walking the Virgin River Narrows Trail are viewed on November 6, 2019 in Zion National Park, Utah.

George Rose/Getty Images

  • Authorities are searching for a hiker who went missing three days ago in Utah's Zion National Park.
  • Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tuscon, Arizona, was swept away by flash flooding, officials said.
  • Her brother, Pujan Agnihotri, told KSL-TV that his sister cannot swim.

Authorities are still searching for a hiker who went missing three days ago in Utah's Zion National Park after she was swept away by flash flooding.

Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tuscon, Arizona, was reported missing by her friends on Friday evening after she never returned from a trip through Zion Canyon's popular Narrows, where visitors traverse through the waters of the Virgin River.

Agnihotri's brother, Pujan Agnihotri, told KSL-TV that his sister cannot swim.

"I mean the gushing water and all the debris and whatever it was in the water, I mean, I hope she's okay," Pujan Agnihotri told the news outlet.

The National Park Service said on Saturday that it received a report on Friday afternoon of multiple hikers being swept off their feet by a flash flood in the Narrows.

Jetal Agnihotri was the only person who was reported missing, the park service said.

A search for the woman was quickly mobilized with more than 20 members from the Zion Search and Rescue Team working in and around the Virgin River.

"Our search is continuing," National Park Service spokesman Jonathan Shafer told Insider on Monday.

One of Jetal Agnihotri's friends told KSL-TV that the woman set out through the Narrows despite flash flood warnings that prompted her friends not to go.

"She wanted to do The Narrows more than us," the friend, who was only identified as Mostafa, told the news outlet. "Now I wish that I did ask her not to go."

Mostafa called the missing woman a "good fighter."

"I mean, she's one of the toughest girls I have ever seen in my life," he said. "I'm really sure she can fight with that river and she can make it out."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

