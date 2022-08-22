ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

U.S. Soldier Was Way Over Alcohol Limit When She Fatally Struck Group of Kids, Cops Say

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dPFT3_0hQYQaWs00
Reuters

An American soldier is under house arrest inside the U.S. Air Force Aviano Air Base in northern Italy after fatally striking a 15-year-old boy who was walking with friends on a pedestrian trail early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the 20-year-old female soldier had four times the alcohol level in her blood when the accident took place.

The soldier, who has been identified only as B.J.N. in accordance with Italian privacy laws, had no illegal substances in her blood, but she was legally drunk, the Pordenone prosecutor confirmed to The Daily Beast.

Aviano officials did not immediately respond to questions about the incident.

The boy, Giovanni Zanier, was walking home from a summer party on a bike trail with friends at 2:30 a.m. when the soldier lost control of her car as she sped around a roundabout and crossed a low median, striking the group.

Zanier was thrown several feet into the air and died on impact. No other teens were injured, but several who were on bicycles said that the soldier’s car was moving at great speed.

The soldier stopped to try to offer assistance until first responders arrived. She was taken into custody by police but then released to the U.S. authorities due to her military status.

The bike-pedestrian trail was unlit after the local authorities chose to turn off lights at night to save energy, the local town council confirmed. It is not clear if the absence of lights would have saved the teen since the car crossed illegally into the bike trail.

The local prosecutor says he is now working to ensure that the soldier is not transferred to the U.S. for trial. As a member of the U.S. military, she could be given immunity like U.S. spy Anne Sacoolas, who fatally struck 19-year-old Harry Dunn on his motorbike when she drove on the wrong side of the road at a military base in the U.K. She has not faced criminal trial in the U.S. but has been found criminally responsible for the teen’s death.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 130

Don Ames
4d ago

How would anyone feel if their child was killed by a drunk driver that happened to be a military member of a foreign country? Face justice here or in their homeland.This soldier needs to answer to the charges brought by the country where the crime was committed.

Reply(5)
38
ONE MANS OPINION
4d ago

This soldier was a rolling distillery with 4 timesthe LEGAL alcohol level in her system. Most American military stationed in foreign countries fall under what is called a STATUS OF FORCES AGREEMENT . The host country laws pertaining to everyone including our military personnel. Based on a host of issues including the seriousness of the crime The accused of committing. Local authorities can and will charge and try those involved in their court of law. Other time if you are lucky and chose to be humble rather than get 💯 % stupid . These same authorities will hand you over to the military police . Your 1st Sargent and commander will be notified . You will be called in by your commander given a chance to explain . Alway be honest except responsibly for your failure. Based on the fact the Commander has a host of options including a article 15 on up to the highest levels of a military court.

Reply(3)
26
Doyle Moore
4d ago

Certainly she should be held accountable, but I remember when I was in, within walking distance of the barracks we had the package store, the airmans club, the NCO club. the all-ranks club and a little farther down the street the O club. Anybody suprised that service members have drinking problems?

Reply(3)
16
Related
LADbible

Man attends funeral of brother killed by a snake before being bitten and killed by one himself

A 22-year-old man has died by a snake bite just days after he travelled to attend the funeral of his brother, who had also been killed by a snake. Arvind Mishra, 38, passed away last Tuesday (2 August) after suffering a fatal snake bite. His funeral was held one day later in Bhawanipur village in India, with Indian news agency PTI reporting that family members including his 22-year-old brother, Govind Mishra, travelled to the village to attend.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Man driving with girlfriend killed by woman posing as stranded motorist

A Florida college student exploring the Alabama wilderness with his girlfriend was fatally wounded during a shootout with a would-be robber who appeared to be living with others in the woods, authorities said.Adam Simjee, 22, was shot to death in the Talladega National Forest near popular Cheaha State Park in east Alabama last week, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Yasmine Hider and Krystal Diane Pinkins were charged with murder, kidnapping and robbery, the statement said.Wounded several times during the confrontation, Hider was awaiting transfer to jail from a Birmingham hospital where she underwent surgery for her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police

Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father. Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Dunn
Daily Mail

California drunk driver, 23, cries as she listens to heartbreaking victim impact statements of three young girls whose parents she killed when she ran red light and hit their car as they admired Christmas decorations: Judge jails her for 21 years

A drunk driver wept in court as she listened to victim impact statements from three little girls who were orphaned after she plowed her Range Rover into their parents. Grace Coleman, 23, could be seen rubbing tears from her eyes at Newport Beach court house Friday as she was jailed for 21 years to life after admitting the second-degree murders of Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife Gabriela Andrade, 28, in December 2020.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Is This the Mom of the Dead Kids in the Auctioned Suitcases?

A Korean-born New Zealander might be the mother of the two children between the ages of 5 and 10 who turned up dead in suitcases auctioned off as part of an abandoned storage unit sale, say authorities.The woman, who has not been publicly named but who may soon be the subject of an Interpol arrest warrant, is thought to have entered South Korea in 2018, likely around the time the bodies of the two kids were stuffed into the suitcases. New Zealand police used a variety of investigative tools, including DNA and historic video surveillance footage, to identify the woman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Dad Forced Kids to Eat Their Own Feces, Beat Each Other With Spiked Bat, Police Say

A father has been arrested over a string of horrific alleged abuses that include locking one of his kids in a closet as a punishment and then forcing them to eat their own feces in front of their siblings, police say.An arrest warrant was issued for Kevin Grant, of Naugatuck, Connecticut, after authorities learned of new allegations relating to a child-abuse case investigated in October 2020, NBC New York reports.An affidavit said Grant, 33, repeatedly subjected his children to abuse or made them witness their siblings’ abuse. It states the children, aged between 5 and 11, sometimes had extreme violence...
NAUGATUCK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Accident#Reuters#American#Italian#Pordenone#The Daily Beast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Wendy’s employee charged with murder after fatally punching customer, 67, who complained about his order

A Wendy’s employee has been arrested on murder charges in Arizona after he allegedly fatally punched an elderly customer who complained about his order.Antonie Kendrick, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder for the attack that resulted in the death of a 67-year-old customer.The incident happened around 4.45pm on July 26 at the Wendy’s located at 3020 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. The victim, who has not been identified, reportedly started complaining when Mr Kendrick was taking his order, the Prescott Valley Police Department said in a statement.Surveillance video obtained by local news station KOLD13 shows an employee believed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mystery surrounds 10-month-old baby found at Minneapolis airport

Police have cancelled a previously issued emergency alert after the mother of a 10-month-old baby was located. The alert was sent out on Tuesday night after the girl was found at around 9pm on Sunday at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport with a woman described as being “in crisis” and who was believed not to be related to, or a guardian of, the child, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. While airport police didn’t provide a lot of information, they thanked those who had shared the alert and sent in the information that helped the authorities to find members of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BoardingArea

Warning: Shocking Graphic Video of Actual Fatal Highway Accident Caused By Distracted Driving

Editor’s Note: This article contains videos whose content may be considered too graphic in nature for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. In an effort to get the word out about how dangerous is driving while distracted, this video was recently released from the Durham Constabulary — which is the police force responsible for policing ceremonial county of County Durham in North East England in the United Kingdom — that shows footage of an actual fatal accident which occurred on the northbound lanes of the A1(M) carriageway near Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 6:18 in the evening.
CELL PHONES
insideedition.com

12-Year-Old Kidnapped Girl Escapes, Leads Alabama Police to Decomposing Bodies

A 12-year-old kidnapped girl was able to chew through her restraints and eventually lead Alabama authorities to the mobile home of her abductor, where investigators found two decomposing bodies, police said. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was arrested in Auburn, about 25 miles from where the child was found wandering down...
AUBURN, AL
The Independent

Doorbell camera captures police breaking into woman’s home with eviction notice meant for her neighbour

A Florida woman used her doorbell camera to stop police officers from breaking into her house to serve an eviction notice that wasn’t meant for her.Jennifer Michele was away at her mother’s house last Thursday when police officers arrived at her doorstep.“Whenever somebody rings the doorbell, you actually get a notification,” Ms Michele said, according to local news reports.Through her doorbell camera, she saw Pasco County deputies trying to break into her house along with a locksmith who was drilling a hole in her lock.“As soon as I said my name to the police officers, they realised that they...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy