ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Here’s What Happened to Scrappy

By Aramide Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 has finally debuted, and already, it’s beyond explosive. Kanan (Mekai Curtis) has returned home to Queens after a summer away. His drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller) , has expanded her business. However, everyone, including her brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays), are apprehensive about her moves.

From the beginning, Raq’s loyal soldier Scrappy (Ade Chike Torbert) has been by her side. But now, everything has changed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TkJX7_0hQYQDQH00
London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Patina Miller as Raq Thomas and Ade Chike Torbert as Scrappy in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 202]

Who is Scrappy on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’?

Scrappy is one of Raq’s most loyal soldiers . He’d worked with her, Marvin, and Lou Lou for years, even losing an eye amid the Thomas’ war with Unique (Joey Bada$$) and his crew.

“I love scrappy, so any chance I  get to talk about him, I’m always happy too,” Tobert said on the Paltrocast podcast. “Scrappy for me; I’m from Brooklyn, born and raised. So, I grew up with Scrappies on the corner and saw these guys there. I went to school with some of these  guys, so I just wanted to pull from my life experiences and perspective and try my best to bring some humanity to the character.”

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Will the Show Crossover With ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

What happened to Scrappy?

Now that she has the high rises on lock and is ready to tango with the mob, nothing is about to get in Raq’s way. In the most recent episode of Raising Kanan, “Mind Your Business,” we learned that Scrappy is the son of a bookie and that his mother runs an illegal card game out of her basement. Scrappy has always had an affinity for gambling, which was something Raq had grown increasingly apprehensive about. She warned him to lay off the dice.

Moreover, Scrappy was increasingly frustrated by being pigeonholed in the Thomas business. In the end, Raq decided he was too much of a liability. Much to Marvin and Lou Lou’s disdain, she killed him.

We think Scrappy’s death is going to have a massive effect on Kanan.

Scrappy’s death could open the door for Breeze

Since season 1, Kanan has been learning who his mother truly is. He was shocked when she revealed she had D-Wiz (Nile Bullock) killed. Also, nothing has been the same after she told Kanan to kill Detective Howard.

We think the death of Scrappy will completely fracture Kanan and Raq’s relationship and could open the door for him to be introduced to Breeze.

Kanan and Breeze mentored James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) and Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora). We later learn that though Breeze gave Ghost his nickname , Ghost killed Breeze when he wanted to advance in the business. “I was your age when I killed him. I killed Breeze because he got in the way of my future,” he told his son Tariq (Micharl Rainey Jr.) in an episode from Power Season 6.

Fans have been hoping that we will see Breeze on Raiainfg Kanan soon. Power Universe executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson says that Breeze may pop up sooner rather than later.

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: 50 Cent Teases Ghost, Tommy and Breeze Appearances in Season 2

Comments / 0

Related
105.5 The Fan

Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt

Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
HOMELESS
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Mays
Person
Omari Hardwick
Person
Joseph Sikora
Person
Patina Miller
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scrappy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Celebrities trash Irv Gotti for discussing alleged romance with Ashanti

A few celebrities like Fat Joe and Judge Greg Mathis have publicly blasted Irv Gotti for speaking about an alleged sexual affair he had with singer Ashanti. Gotti was the boss of Murder Inc. record label at the turn of the century that once employed rising star singer and songwriter Ashanti. On the popular podcast “Drink Champs,” Gotti said that he fell in love with Ashanti, despite being married at the time. Gotti also explained that he was crushed when he learned that Ashanti eventually started dating Nelly.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

P-Valley Star Elarica Johnson Confirms Exit From Show

Fans of Starz’s P-Valley have followed the story of Elarica Johnson’s character Autumn Night/Hailey from the very beginning. In an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson confirmed the end of season 2 wrapped up her storyline, and it was her decision to depart the show. “I knew when it...
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

New Kids on the Block’s Jonathan Knight Reveals He Married Longtime Boyfriend Harley Rodriguez

Looks like there’s a new spouse on the block! New Kids on the Block member Jonathan Knight has revealed that he married his longtime boyfriend Harley Rodriguez. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Wednesday (Aug. 24), Knight shared “we did,” when probed about the ring on his finger. “But everybody just assumed we’re married, so, I never say yes or no ’cause I don’t wanna lie,” he added. The revelation comes on the heels of the premiere of the second season of Farmhouse Fixer, Knight’s HGTV series.
MUSIC
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

167K+
Followers
112K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy