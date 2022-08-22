ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

At Least 4 of Last Year’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Drivers Will Be Missing This Season

By John Moriello
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 5 days ago

Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen narrowed the implications of next weekend’s race at Daytona to conclude the NASCAR Cup Series regular season.

For starters, Kyle Larson may have muscled Chase Elliott out of a likely victory on the last restart, but his Hendrick Motorsports teammate still wrapped up the regular season championship and the 15 playoff points that go with it. Also, no one will be able to deny Kurt Busch his place in the playoffs, regardless of what transpires on the Florida superspeedway.

But while Busch will be back in the playoffs, a minimum of four drivers who joined him there last year will be left on the outside looking in after the Daytona results become official.

‘Win and you’re in’ remains true, but it was a close call

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUqjJ_0hQYPiYT00
NASCAR assembled Cup Series playoff drivers for a group photo in the pre-pandemic days. This one was taken on Sept. 8, 2019, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. | Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR has never had more race winners than available spots since switching to a playoff format, but the first year of the Next Gen car started shaping up as a close call right out of the gate. The first seven races ended with seven different drivers rolling onto Victory Lane: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, and Denny Hamlin.

When Daniel Suarez won at Texas Motor Speedway, the count was already up to 12 by mid-June. From there, though, the pace slowed. Kevin Harvick became No. 15 by notching back-to-back wins this month at Michigan and Richmond, but Kyle Larson’s win at Watkins Glen kept the number steady.

The Daytona summer race may produce a 16 th victor, but that’s as far as it can go. In that case, as many as four drivers ranking in the top 16 in points but winless on the season won’t make the playoffs.

Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. could settle the final NASCAR playoff berth between themselves

As it stands right now, at least four and possibly five of last season’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff participants will not be making a repeat appearance.

Most prominently, Ryan Blaney or Martin Truex Jr. (or both) will miss the playoffs after making it to the final eight and the Championship 4, respectively, in 2021. Blaney, who is third in points, and Truex, who is sixth, have a bit of an edge over the others trying to battle their way back in.

Should a driver who has already qualified win at Daytona, then either Blaney or Truex will nail down the final berth based on season points. Blaney holds a 779-754 lead in that department, meaning Truex likely will need to pick up some stage points and also cross the finish line significantly ahead of Blaney.

Michael McDowell is a viable candidate to pull through

Picking winners in NASCAR superspeedway racing is often a crapshoot. “The Big One” invariably wipes out strong contenders, and someone invariably gets antsy in the closing laps. In 2021, Michael McDowell became the first playoff qualifier by winning the Daytona 500 after Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano collided on the last lap.

McDowell finished seventh in this year’s Daytona 500 and eighth at Talladega, so he ranks only slightly behind Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. among the five 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers capable of cashing in at Daytona after showing up without a guaranteed berth.

Aside from Blaney, Truex, and McDowell, there are two other 2021 playoff qualifiers trying to find their way back. Depending on which report you believe, this may or may not be Aric Almirola’s final season in the Cup Series. He has managed just seven top-10 results this year, but that’s still four more than Brad Keselowski, the longshot in the group of five.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

Got a question or observation about racing? Sportscasting’s John Moriello does a mailbag column each Friday. Write to him at JohnM@Sportscasting.com.

RELATED: Kurt Busch Is Wise to Ditch Daytona, but Getting Back in the Groove at Darlington Would Be No Picnic

The post At Least 4 of Last Year’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Drivers Will Be Missing This Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 2

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Fake Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing announcement spreads

Kyle Busch’s status for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season has become such a talking point that now fans are beginning to make things up. Kyle Busch entered the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season without a contract to compete for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023, but even with primary sponsor Mars Wrigley announcing after the 2021 season ended that the 2022 season would be their last, a contract extension was seen as not much more than a formality for the two-time champion.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
FanSided

NASCAR driver makes unofficial ‘name change’

RFK Racing NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher says that he is going to “stick with Christopher” after the way Dale Jr.’s commentating was received. During the latter stages of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway two Sundays ago, RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher found himself in the mix for the race win, battling with Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Team Penske avoids Kyle Busch problem

Within a week, Team Penske extended the contracts of both Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, keeping them with their NASCAR Cup Series team for the foreseeable future. It’s hard to imagine that there are many teams completely immune to NASCAR Cup Series silly season drama this year, but that is the best way to describe Team Penske and their current driver situation, especially after the last week or so.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
Aric Almirola
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Joey Logano
Racing News

Daytona Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR qualifying order for Daytona International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2.5-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. View the Daytona qualifying order below. The race is the regular-season finale for the NASCAR Cup Series. It marks the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hendrick Motorsports#2021 Nascar Cup Series#Getty Images Nascar#Texas Motor Speedway
Racing News

Daytona TV Schedule: August 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR tv schedule for Daytona International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2.5-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. View the Daytona tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Daytona Menu. Xfinity: Qual | Race. Cup: Qual | Race. The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Racing News

Daytona Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR starting positions for Daytona International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR takes the green flag in Daytona Beach, Florida. Qualifying was scheduled for Friday but due to a rain shower it’s been canceled. The Daytona starting grid has been set by the rulebook. View the Daytona starting lineup for the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule for Daytona International Speedway

Six months ago, NASCAR Cup Series teams arrived at Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500 with very little real-world knowledge of the new Next Gen car. This weekend teams return to DIS with 25 regular-season races in the record books and with big notebooks about the likes and dislikes of the new car. The regular season will end with Saturday night’s 400-mile race (7 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock) on the 2.5-mile oval.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Larson awarded Daytona pole after qualifying washout

Kyle Larson will start from the pole in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway after rain washed out qualifying Friday afternoon. Larson enters Daytona fresh off a win last weekend at Watkins Glen. He will share the front row Saturday night with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott, who has already clinched the regular-season championship going into the finale.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

201K+
Followers
31K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy