Crist, DeSantis hit campaign trail following Florida Primary
Let the campaigning begin! U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in a position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall. He's hitting the ground running one day after the Florida Primaries by holding his first campaign event in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Artemis l launch in Florida
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the historic Artemis l moon rocket launch from Florida on Monday, her office confirmed to FOX 35 News. Harris and Second Gentlemen Emhoff will travel to Kennedy Space Center to attend NASA’s launch, which has a 2-hour launch window scheduled to start at 8:33 a.m. ET. While on site, the Harris will deliver remarks about the Artemis program and tour Artemis II and Artemis III mission hardware.
Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
Charlie Crist blasts Ron DeSantis during first campaign event for Florida governor's race
Let the campaigning begin! One day after he won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist held his first campaign event in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Which state is most at risk for hurricane damage in a given season? Hint: It's not Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite an unusually quiet August in the tropics in 2022, there is still plenty of hurricane season to go with the typical peak in September and October. But as residents keep a wary eye on the Atlantic Basin for any developing systems, new research shows which states are most at risk for costly damage from such destructive storms.
DeSantis announces toll savings program for Florida commuters with SunPass
TAMPA, Fla. - Toll relief is on the way for Florida drivers dealing with rising inflation costs. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the SunPass Savings Program during a Thursday morning press conference in Orlando. It's mainly focused on commuters using SunPass and other Florida transponders. Those with 40 or more tolls...
DeSantis says Biden's student loan forgiveness plan alienates 'people who went and did the right thing'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis weighed in on President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan during a stop in Orlando on Thursday, calling it a "divisive policy" that will only increase the already soaring inflation. DeSantis held a press conference in Orlando at the Florida Turnpike Headquarters to...
Florida mom shares story of overcoming addiction years after viral overdose video
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County mom who made national headlines after her drug-related arrest in 2017 is sharing her story of recovery to help others. Kimberly McCaffrey was arrested after deputies found her passed out in the back of a car with her 8-month-old baby in the back seat.
Artemis l: How to watch the historic launch online and along Florida's Space Coast
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - The 8.8 million pounds of thrust produced by NASA's Space Launch System rocket will be heard and felt for miles in Central Florida, but even if you can't make it in person, the liftoff will be worth watching. NASA's first moon rocket in 50 years...
Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
7 Florida Space Coast restaurants offering gorgeous views of Artemis l launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Florida's Space Coast is going to be packed with more than 100,000 people all wanting to see the liftoff of the Artemis l moon rocket mission on Monday. Traffic is expected to be a nightmare, but totally worth it to witness history in the making. The two-hour launch window opens at 8:33 a.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center.
Orlando weather forecast: Flood advisories issued for Brevard, Orange, Seminole counties Friday afternoon
ORLANDO, Fla. - ORLANDO WEATHER: Tonight's low: 76 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 92 degrees | Rain: 80% chance of p.m. storms. It's a wet and soggy Friday in Central Florida as storms have dropped more than an inch of rain in some spots. Showers will linger into the evening. Main...
Florida woman wants answers year after mom's death in hit-and-run
It’s been over a year since a 78-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver while walking her dog along John Young Parkway. Her daughter hasn’t lost hope in finding the person responsible.
Community rallies to help nursing assistant
The FOX 35 Care Force highlights people who go above and beyond for others here in Central Florida. When one woman found herself in need of assistance, her neighbors stepped up to pay it forward.
