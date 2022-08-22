ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Summer's worth of rain causes devastating flooding across Dallas

By Allison Finch,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 5 days ago

Nearly 10 inches of rain submerged vehicles and had people swimming to safety as Dallas was deluged with an entire season's worth of rain overnight.

A slow-moving thunderstorm dumped more than 9 inches of rain across the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex late Sunday night, resulting in numerous flooded roadways, including one stretch of Interstate 30, and multiple water rescues.

Late Sunday night, flash flood warnings were issued for parts of Dallas as torrential downpours slowly moved through the area. Nearly 10 inches of rain was recorded falling over a short amount of time near downtown Dallas.

From Sunday afternoon to 7 a.m. local time Monday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport measured 7.03 inches of rain. This is more rainfall than the combined period from May 1 through Aug. 20, which produced just 6.53 inches of rain. Dallas typically gets 8.2 inches of rain over the summer.

Dallas reported 3.01 inches of rain in one hour overnight, provisionally the station's highest 1-hour rainfall on record.

Dallas has been in the throes of an exceptional drought this summer, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and experienced a 67-day streak during which no measurable rain fell -- the second-longest such streak in city history. That streak ended on Aug. 10, but drought conditions, as well as unusually hot weather, have persisted until the deluge that occurred Sunday into Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G2HiP_0hQYONbl00

Unofficial amateur weather stations reported over a foot of rain, with 14.26 inches at Londonberry Lane. The Balch Springs gauge on the Dallas Water Utility Floodway Operations website reported 13.04 inches.

"With rain falling so quickly onto an area with many roads and other hard surfaces that cannot soak in water, that is a combination that we've seen lead to incredible damaging urban flooding," AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Johnson-Levine said.

On the east side of Dallas, Texas, in the Deep Ellum neighborhood, AccuWeather national reporter Bill Wadell captured video of cars submerged on flooded roadways early Monday morning.

Austin, Texas, resident Suzanne Huff was dog sitting in Dallas when the heavy rain started. When she woke up early Monday morning, her van was flooded. Water levels were up to the headrests in her minivan.

"The windows were up when we went to bed last night," Huff told Wadell. "[This morning,] they're down. We can't get it unlocked. We're carrying stuff in to try and dry stuff out."

Cynthia Moreno, a New Orleans resident visiting Dallas, and her friend had to swim to safety once their car died in the floodwaters Sunday night. Moreno told Wadell the water level was up to her chest at some points.

"We were coming back home, her car broke down over there, and we had to swim across to get to the building," Moreno said. "I'm 5'2'', so it's like up to here [on me]."

Video footage from storm chaser Brandon Clement showed I-30 blocked with deep floodwaters early Monday morning. According to Clement, multiple water rescues were underway along I-30.

Anne Elise Parks, a meteorologist at CBS Dallas-Fort Worth, shared a photo on social media of the view of I-30 from one of the traffic cameras. Numerous cars and trucks could be seen partially submerged underwater.

As more rain is expected through Monday, transportation delays on roads, along rail corridors and with air travel are all likely. As of Monday morning, a ground stop is in effect for Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport due to heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The heavy rain and thunderstorms in Dallas have also resulted in a ground stop for all arriving traffic at the Dallas Love Field Airport.

It wasn't just roadways that were flooded. The raging waters flowed into apartments and low-lying areas across the city. One east Dallas resident shared a photo on Twitter of nearly 2 feet of water that flooded the first floor of his apartment. In the murky water pictured, a white couch, Peloton workout bike and desk could be seen all partially submerged in the water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SvLvs_0hQYONbl00

Nearly 23,000 customers were without power as of Monday morning, according to PowerOutage.US. Most power outages were across the northeastern corner of Texas.

The Trinity River at Dallas rose almost 20 feet overnight, reaching minor flood stage, and could rise an additional 4 feet by later today.

According to AccuWeather forecasters, a slow-moving front across the southern Plains and Southeast will interact with tropical moisture this week. This will bring more flooding downpours across the South Central states through Thursday.

“An additional widespread 2-4" of rain may occur with 6"+ in a few spots,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said. “There has already been a foot of rain in some areas with major flooding earlier, numerous road closures and water rescues - and the additional heavy rain can result in additional life-threatening flash flooding.”

Additional reporting by Bill Wadell.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app.AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

