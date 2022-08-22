ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santee, CA

Sweltering conditions for students with no A/C in Rancho Bernardo classrooms

SAN DIEGO — Hot temperatures, high humidity, and no air conditioning is something that students in Rancho Bernardo have endured for most of their first week back to school, being forced to hold class outside in some cases. CBS 8’s Brian White visited the campuses of Rancho Bernardo High School and Bernardo Heights Middle School Wednesday to check on the progress being made. He found that the air conditioning system was up and running and filling classrooms with cool air for the time being at least.
City of Chula Vista closes park instead of just moving homeless out

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Over the last two years, Chula Vista’s Harborside Park has become crowded with homeless tents, trash and criminal activity. After deeming the encampment a health hazard, the City of Chula Vista has now closed the park to the public for at least 90 days because of the out-of-control homeless situation.
Therapy dogs offer service with a smile... and a little slobber

SAN DIEGO — There's a reason why dogs are often called man's best friend. In this Zevely Zone, I profiled Pawsitive Teams, a non-profit organization celebrating twenty-five years of success. It started with what may have been the most adorable interview I have ever done. "This is Bobby. He is a Chocolate English lab," said Carol Davis. "This is Sandy. He is a Golden Retriever," said Charli King.
BOARD ACCEPTS GRANT FOR A 12-BED ‘ACUTE PSYCHIATRIC UNIT’ IN SANTEE

Approx. $12.4 million will help build unit at Edgemoor Hospital. The Edgemoor Acute Psychiatric Unit project will be added to the existing Edgemoor Distinct Part Skilled Nursing Facility (DPSNF) campus, allowing SNF residents to continue to receive the appropriate specialty psychiatric care without requiring transfer out of their residence and community. This will provide a new critical service in the East Region designed to divert people from unnecessary hospitalization and connect them to community-based care.
County leaders to meet and discuss significant behavioral health worker shortage in region

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County will host a Behavioral Health Workforce Symposium on Tuesday to address “a significant behavioral health worker shortage.” Elected officials, regional behavioral leaders, educators and workers are expected to discuss and respond to recommendations, as well as discuss how to advance a regional strategy to retain the workforce needed to provide the “highest quality behavioral health services possible to San Diego residents.”
Power outage affects thousands in East County and SDSU campus

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Power was restored to thousands of San Diego Gas and Electric customers who experienced a power outage Wednesday morning due to an unplanned power outage, according to SDG&E's website. Power outages were reported across the county including SDSU, Lake Murray, La Mesa and El...
El Cajon Dad Enters Plea in Case of Slain Mother of 9

More than a dozen family members and friends showed up Thursday to support a man accused of murdering his 37-year-old wife in their El Cajon home while, according to a family friend, their nine children slept in their beds. One of the family members of Abdulhannan Al Wari's to hear...
