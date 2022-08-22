Read full article on original website
Half day for Rancho Bernardo students due to A/C problems in classrooms
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Students in Rancho Bernardo will be getting out of school early Friday because of ongoing A/C problems. Rancho Bernardo High School and Bernardo Heights Middle School have been dealing with no A/C this week during this stretch of hot and humid weather. It’s been...
COVID-19 vaccination rate remains low among kids as schools return to session
SAN DIEGO — With the fall semester here, public health officials say vaccination rates for children remain low. It’s all in an effort to keep COVID-19 cases down and keep kids safe. "We want our schools to be safe places for our kids to go back and learn...
Sweltering conditions for students with no A/C in Rancho Bernardo classrooms
SAN DIEGO — Hot temperatures, high humidity, and no air conditioning is something that students in Rancho Bernardo have endured for most of their first week back to school, being forced to hold class outside in some cases. CBS 8’s Brian White visited the campuses of Rancho Bernardo High School and Bernardo Heights Middle School Wednesday to check on the progress being made. He found that the air conditioning system was up and running and filling classrooms with cool air for the time being at least.
Art or eyesore? Neighbors want the 'paint job' on the front of a North County home removed
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Is it art... or an eyesore?. Neighbors in a quiet North County sub-division are demanding that the 'paint job' on the front of one home be removed and they are hoping the renter responsible for the work will also be removed. Their concerns go far beyond...
kusi.com
City of Chula Vista closes park instead of just moving homeless out
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Over the last two years, Chula Vista’s Harborside Park has become crowded with homeless tents, trash and criminal activity. After deeming the encampment a health hazard, the City of Chula Vista has now closed the park to the public for at least 90 days because of the out-of-control homeless situation.
Therapy dogs offer service with a smile... and a little slobber
SAN DIEGO — There's a reason why dogs are often called man's best friend. In this Zevely Zone, I profiled Pawsitive Teams, a non-profit organization celebrating twenty-five years of success. It started with what may have been the most adorable interview I have ever done. "This is Bobby. He is a Chocolate English lab," said Carol Davis. "This is Sandy. He is a Golden Retriever," said Charli King.
San Diego State students 'outraged' over how university handled alleged off-campus rape
SAN DIEGO — It's a big year for the San Diego State University Aztec football team after a great season last year and opening a brand new stadium this year. However, a lawsuit against three current and former SDSU football players alleging they raped a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last fall is what's making headlines.
Boxing gym in City Heights brings kids into the ring to keep them out of trouble
SAN DIEGO — A boxing gym in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in San Diego is helping kids stay out of trouble by having them step into the gym and put on some gloves. Four people were murdered in the area in just three months over the summer.
Mexican fruit fly discovery prompts quarantine in parts of North County
The California Department of Food and Agriculture is urging anyone growing or packing “host” fruit in Valley Center and surrounding areas to not move fruit off their properties due to the agricultural pest known as Mexican fruit flies.
San Diego woman with rare disease receives first breakthrough treatment at UC San Diego
SAN DIEGO — A local nursing school graduate is one of the first in the country to be treated with a new medication used to fight a rare, incurable protein disorder. In July, University of California San Diego Health was the first to offer the therapy used to treat a Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis, which is often fatal.
Active police investigation underway into 'eyesore' Oceanside home
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — CBS 8 is staying on top of a story centering on an eye-catching house in Oceanside that many neighbors are calling an eyesore, but even more serious concerns have surfaced. While the paint job on the exterior of the Creekside Estates home is an eyesore for...
NBC San Diego
Valley Center, Surrounding Areas in Quarantine After Discovery of Invasive Mexican Fruit Fly
The discovery of several Mexican Fruit Flies has caused a quarantine in the Valley Center and surrounding areas, the California Department of Food and Agriculture said. The quarantine is effective Aug. 19 and the quarantine boundary is 77 square miles from Pauma Valley south to Lake Wohlford and from Moosa Canyon east to the Rincon Reservation.
eastcountymagazine.org
BOARD ACCEPTS GRANT FOR A 12-BED ‘ACUTE PSYCHIATRIC UNIT’ IN SANTEE
Approx. $12.4 million will help build unit at Edgemoor Hospital. The Edgemoor Acute Psychiatric Unit project will be added to the existing Edgemoor Distinct Part Skilled Nursing Facility (DPSNF) campus, allowing SNF residents to continue to receive the appropriate specialty psychiatric care without requiring transfer out of their residence and community. This will provide a new critical service in the East Region designed to divert people from unnecessary hospitalization and connect them to community-based care.
County leaders to meet and discuss significant behavioral health worker shortage in region
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County will host a Behavioral Health Workforce Symposium on Tuesday to address “a significant behavioral health worker shortage.” Elected officials, regional behavioral leaders, educators and workers are expected to discuss and respond to recommendations, as well as discuss how to advance a regional strategy to retain the workforce needed to provide the “highest quality behavioral health services possible to San Diego residents.”
San Diego guaranteed income program gives families $500 a month for two years
Inflation is taking its toll on family budgets, nowhere more so than high-cost San Diego. Fortunately, a guaranteed income program developed and managed by San Diego for Every Child and Jewish Family Service has relieved some of that financial strain for 150 families in the San Diego area.
Trouble as a renter? How to file a code enforcement complaint with the city of San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Many viewers are reacting to a Working For You report after CBS 8 shared the story of a college student who found her new apartment in San Diego was not exactly move-in ready. Many former tenants reached out to share their stories of unsanitary and unsafe...
Power outage affects thousands in East County and SDSU campus
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Power was restored to thousands of San Diego Gas and Electric customers who experienced a power outage Wednesday morning due to an unplanned power outage, according to SDG&E's website. Power outages were reported across the county including SDSU, Lake Murray, La Mesa and El...
Six members of one family died from a rare condition. UCSD is first in the nation to offer others hope
Numbness and tingling in her feet, heart palpitations, dizzy spells and wrist pain that felt like carpal tunnel syndrome pushed Nancy Kim to confirm that she has the same rare genetic condition that has devastated her family, forcing her father to receive a heart transplant and killing six of her family members.
Happy trails: Encinitas celebrates new Trail 95 in Olivenhain
They came by horseback, by bike and on a morning walkabout with the dog to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Olivenhain's newest trail, Trail 95.
NBC San Diego
El Cajon Dad Enters Plea in Case of Slain Mother of 9
More than a dozen family members and friends showed up Thursday to support a man accused of murdering his 37-year-old wife in their El Cajon home while, according to a family friend, their nine children slept in their beds. One of the family members of Abdulhannan Al Wari's to hear...
