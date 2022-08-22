Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
muddyrivernews.com
Vandalia, Mo., woman in Pike County Jail on drug charges after traffic stop
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Vandalia, Mo., woman is in the Pike County Jail on drug charges after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 54, west of Pittsfield, on a 2009 Jaguar at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. After an investigation, a passenger, Danielle L. Adams, 39, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
khqa.com
Seal coat project begins next week on Route V
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Weather permitting, seal coat operations are scheduled during the week of August 29. The operations will take place on Route V in Lewis and Marion counties, from Missouri Route 6 in Lewis County to US Route 61 in Marion County, near Maywood. The length...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Aug. 20, 2022
Reece Horton,20, Quincy, for Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle and DWLS at 54th and State on 8/19/22. NTA 178. David Rossiter,37, Quincy, for DWLS at 18th State on 8/19/22. NTA 145. Adam Bildner,33, Quincy, reports damage to his 1992 Toyota while it was parked at2701 College between 8/10/22 and 8/11/22....
khqa.com
$5.2 million invested into Quincy Regional Airport
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy Regional Airport received a grant for nearly $5.2 million to go toward safety on the airfield. A total of $4.9 million in grant funds came from the federal government and just under $130,000 came from the state and the city. The funding will go...
khqa.com
ADM Milling announces permanent closure of Keokuk plant
KEOKUK, Iowa — The city of Keokuk has been working with ADM Milling since January and faced some major issues, which caused violations to the city. "They had significant violations in their permit for Keokuk that caused us to have significant violations with the Iowa DNR," said City Administrator Cole O’Donnell.
khqa.com
High school football experiencing "new normal" as official shortage continues
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (KHQA) — As the referee shortage continues to impact schools all across the country, many schools are experiencing a "new normal.”. "Sometimes, they aren't treated with the best respect that they deserve, and that's one of the biggest reasons why so many young people don't want to do it,” said Brown County Athletic Director David Phelps. “They don't want to get yelled at."
khqa.com
Hannibal Parks and Rec. and Bear Creek Sports Complex seeks partnership
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Hannibal Parks and Recreation and board members of the Bear Creek Sports Complex are closing in on a partnership to improve the facility. "They take a lot of pride in that place because they have done a lot of work over the years and it has been open for a long time," said Hannibal Parks and Recreation's assistant director Chad Collier. "So, we definitely want to keep up with that tradition. We just want to invest in it and make it better."
khqa.com
United Way to launch Women United group
HANNIBAL, MO (KHQA) — United Way of the Mark Twain Area has announced a new way for women in the local community to make a difference together. The organization is getting ready to launch its new Women United group. The group will hold various activities and meetings together throughout...
