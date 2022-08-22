Let’s Talk Greene County (8/22/2022)-Greene County Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts Part 1

A Greene County musical group is looking for more people to join them. The Greene County Singers is a community choir that accepts individuals of all ages and skill levels, even those who have little experience singing can also participate. The group performs at various events and programs within Greene County, with one of the last performances being this past December for holiday concerts at Central Christian Church in Jefferson and the Grand Junction Community Center. Additionally, there are no auditions to be in the Greene County Singers.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO