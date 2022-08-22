Let’s Talk Greene County (8/22/2022)-Greene County Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts Part 1

Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Singers Looking for More People to Join Their Group
A Greene County musical group is looking for more people to join them. The Greene County Singers is a community choir that accepts individuals of all ages and skill levels, even those who have little experience singing can also participate. The group performs at various events and programs within Greene County, with one of the last performances being this past December for holiday concerts at Central Christian Church in Jefferson and the Grand Junction Community Center. Additionally, there are no auditions to be in the Greene County Singers.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Dallas County Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti
Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti gives updates on the Perry Chamber of Commerce and upcoming activities.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Reminder: Jefferson Library’s Author Talk to be at Museum in Jefferson
A reminder that tomorrow everyone is invited to hear from an Iowa author about a historically significant event that tied back to the state. Darcy Maulsby is the author of “Iowa’s Lost History on the Titanic” and she will be at the Greene County Historical Museum tomorrow at 2pm. Her book chronicles the passengers on the Titanic that had Iowa ties when the ship sank on April 15, 1912.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Dallas County Minburn Public Library Director Nicole Connick
Minburn Public Library Director Nicole Connick talks about ongoing programming with the library.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Nueva Vida en Greene County Updates on Sub-Committees and Latino Business Owner Visits
More progress continues to be made as Greene County Development Corporation looks to bring in a key demographic to the area. Nueva Vida en Greene County established four sub-committees that have been meeting this summer, which includes cultural integration, food, music and culture; interfaith activities, and soccer, events and facilities to attract the Latino population to the county. Steering Committee Chair Chuck Offenburger says about 50 people are involved in the four sub-committees and he shares his excitement about their plans.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Medical Center Announces New Foundation Board Members
The Greene County Medical Center Foundation Board recently announced two new board members. Nikki Uebel is from Jefferson and owns REMAX/Legacy on the downtown square, where she is a realtor. She has a degree in business administration from William Penn University. She currently serves on the economic vitality team with Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community, is the treasurer for Greene County Relay for Life, as well as a Greene County Ambassador, is part of the National Association of Realtors and the Iowa Association of Realtors. She is married with three school age children.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Lots of Positive Results from Greene County Residents at Iowa State Fair
The 2022 Iowa State Fair has come to a close and a number of Greene County residents were represented. Greene County ISU Extension 4-H and Youth Coordinator Samantha Hardaway tells Raccoon Valley Radio there were 44 purple ribbons for livestock, horse and dog, along with ten blue ribbons and 12 red ribbons for static exhibits. She talks about the sheer amount of entries at the state fair the 4-H’ers had in her first year as the 4-H and Youth Coordinator.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Foodbank Of Iowa Mobile Food Pantry Locations In Dallas County For September
There will be mobile food pantries available across multiple dates in September in Dallas County. The Foodbank of Iowa Mobile Food Pantry will be at Redfield City Hall from 4:30-6:30 p.m. September 7th, then it will be in Perry at the Crossroads Church from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on September 24th and in Adel at the New Hope Church from 5-7:30 p.m. on September 26th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Needs a New Communication Tower for Law Enforcement, First Responders
The Greene County Board of Supervisors are looking to make a needed upgrade to solve some issues for law enforcement. Sheriff Jack Williams says about six years ago the state moved to a new communication system, which effectively shutdown their VHF channel to where local law enforcement could no longer communicate with state agencies. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio another issue is that once law enforcement or any other first responder leaves their in-vehicle radios that are equipped with the new system, their mobile radios are useless.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Mary J. Barnett Memorial Library Cookbook Gaining Traction
A local library in Guthrie County is encouraging those interested in cooking or eating to bring their favorite dish every third Thursday of every month. Mary J. Barnett Memorial Library Director Jeri Hawkins says their cookbook club has been gaining some traction with roughly 12 people coming to each class. Hawkins explains they choose a new cookbook every month and then give a recipe to each member of the club.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Call for Special Election for $12 Million Jail
The Greene County Supervisors are moving forward with an election for a new county jail. At their most recent meeting this past Monday, the Supervisors approved a resolution to call for a special election on November 8th to issue general obligation bonds not to exceed $12,685,000 for a new county jail. The Supervisors discussed one change to the original estimate which was to include a metal roof instead of a conventional roof for a longer life expectancy and lower maintenance.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Lakeside Village in Panora Gathers More Interest In Summer Internship Program
The Lakeside Village in Panora in their second year of their summer internship program has continued to prepare young adults for a career path. The paid internship program was eight weeks long and for ages 14-19. The Lakeside Village Director Amanda Creen tells Raccoon Valley Radio they were able to hire 15 interns for multiple career fields including culinary, marketing, maintenance, activities, nursing and management. Creen states they also were able to get many interns specialized certifications such as certified nurses assistants, food protection managers, assisted living managers, medication managers, OSHA certified (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and all interns get certified in CPR.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 25-26, 2022
12:54am: Brian Weltzin 26 of Grand Junction was booked into the jail for disorderly conduct. 8:01am: A deputy assisted the Jefferson Police Department with a two-vehicle accident on South Olive Street and East Harrison Street. Friday, August 26th. 12:22am: A deputy assisted the Jefferson Police Department with an unruly patient...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard Announces Retirement
A local public safety official who has served Dallas County for many years recently announced their retirement. Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard has spent almost 16 years serving as the sheriff while spending 28 years in law enforcement and four years in the Marine Corps and will be retiring on August 31st.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County High School Band Preparing for Saturday Night Performance
The Greene County High School Band is gearing up for an active fall season. Band Director Wes Anderson says they are looking to perform at Saturday’s football game in Ogden when the Rams play Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio that the audience should expect a more “pep band” style of show. Anderson describes the preparation before the first performance of the year.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Callen Marcus Blomquist, 35, of Guthrie Center
Funeral services for Callen Marcus Blomquist, 35, of Guthrie Center, will be Sunday, August 28th at 1:30 pm at the Bowman United Methodist Church near Guthrie Center. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Saturday, August 27th from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center. Online condolences may be left at twiggfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: Wife, Kelly. Son, Zaire. Parents, Mark and Heidi and brother, Heath.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Mini-Grants Still Available with Jefferson Matters
There are a few downtown businesses that have started to spruce up their storefronts in Jefferson and there’s still time for more to happen with a couple of small grant opportunities. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Design Team Chair Karen Lawton says they offer a facade...
1380kcim.com
Carroll City Council Moves Forward With Plan To Add Fuel Surcharge To Trash Collection Bills
Carroll residents may notice a slight increase to their trash collection bills in the coming months following a request from the city’s contracted waste haulers to add a fuel surcharge in response to high diesel prices. The city’s current agreement runs through Fiscal Year (FY) 2025, but City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver says the operators recently approached him with the requested change.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
AC/GC Football Season Starts Tonight Against Greene County
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center football season starts tonight against Greene County on road in Ogden. The game will played at Ogden High School due to poor field condition at the Greene County High School football field in Jeffereson. Last season, both these teams matched up for a thriller with AC/GC winning in overtime on their home field. Coach Cody Matthewson tells Raccoon Valley Radio this is a new year and they feel like their prepared to take the field against a 2A school.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Lila G. Friemel, 90, of Perry
Lila G. Friemel, 90, of Perry, IA passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Perry Lutheran Home Kings. Garden Campus. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 1:30 pm at the Perry Lutheran Home. Burial of the cremains will follow at Violet Hill Cemetery. Memorials...
Comments / 0