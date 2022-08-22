ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, NY

Teen killed in crash in Otsego County

By John Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12L2ii_0hQYN0M600

MARYLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – New York State Police (NYSP) responded to a deadly crash in the town of Maryland on Sunday. Troopers say a 17-year-old girl was killed when her car went off County Route 42 and hit a tree.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation as Troopers try to determine why the 17-year-old went off the road.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Otsego County, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
County
Otsego County, NY
City
Maryland, NY
Otsego County, NY
Accidents
WNYT

Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Thruway crash

State police are investigating a serious personal injury crash on the Thruway in Albany. Police say it appears a passenger vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer between Exit 23 and Exit 24. The accident happened on the southbound side. The driver of the passenger vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel rushed the...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WKTV

Shots fired inside crowded gym in Utica; police investigating

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a male went into the Utica Center for Development on Washington Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday and fired two shots during a basketball game in the crowded gym. Patrol officers who were in the vicinity at the time went to the scene...
UTICA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Driver reacts after Glenville bridge strike

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Canadian driver is the latest to strike the infamous Glenridge Road Rail Bridge, hitting the low clearance bridge while traveling westbound Friday morning. The strike tore the top of the trailer off the truck, while the cab was able to get through to the other side. “I was coming downhill […]
GLENVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKTV

4 overdoses, 1 fatal, in Oneida County over last 24 hours

An overdose spike alert was issued in Oneida County on Friday after four overdoses were reported over the last 24 hours, including one fatal incident. According to data from the county’s Overdose Response Team, the overdoses happened in Utica and Rome, and involved heroin and other opioids, including synthetic fentanyl, which was the fatal drug.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy