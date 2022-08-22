Read full article on original website
Arsonist gets probation in fire equipment theft
A convicted arsonist, who admitted to stealing gear in order to dress up as a firefighter, was ordered Monday to serve 44 days in jail as a condition of probation. Kevin Matthew Critor, 30, received a suspended 2-5-year prison sentence after District Judge Tom Gregory said he very nearly ordered him to prison. Instead, Gregory fined Critor $5,000.
FOX Reno
Sparks man found guilty of domestic battery
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A jury found a Sparks man guilty of one count of domestic battery based on an incident that happened in August 2021. In the early hours of Aug. 5, 2021, Sparks Police Department officers were dispatched to a call for service regarding a family disturbance. When the officers arrived, the female victim indicated that Otto Rene Aguirre-Monroy, her longtime partner and father of her children, became angry with her when she tried to prevent him from driving after he had been drinking. This escalated to Aguirre-Monroy pushing her, grabbing her by her arms, as well as pulling her by her hair to remove her from the driver’s seat of their vehicle.
mynews4.com
Judge suspends proceedings for Troy Driver
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural justice of the peace has suspended proceedings in justice court for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge can decide whether he should undergo a competency examination. Canal Township Justice of the Peace Lori Matheus originally...
KOLO TV Reno
Man found guilty in Sparks domestic violence case
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks jury has found a man guilty of one count of domestic battery. Otto Rene-Aguirre-Monroy was found guilty in an early August incident in which officers were dispatched for reports of a family disturbance. Upon their arrival, the female victim told officers Aguirre-Monroy had become...
actionnewsnow.com
Felony arrest: Nevada man steals CAL FIRE vehicle, leads deputies on high speed pursuit
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said the suspect exceeded speeds of about 100 mph in an attempt to evade deputies. The utility truck had been stolen from CAL FIRE in McCloud. On Aug. 26, 2022, at about 1:11 p.m., law enforcement was notified by CAL FIRE...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks juvenile runaway
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a juvenile runaway. 16-year-old Alyssa Hamilton left her home on Aug. 24 around 4:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. She was last seen at the Chevron gas...
2news.com
Four people wounded in stabbing near Riverwalk District
Reno Police are in the area of 1st Street and North Arlington Ave after a stabbing. The stabbing was reported around 8:40 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. A Reno Police officer on scene told us a fight broke out that led to the stabbing. Four people have been transported...
2news.com
Deputies: Man With Knife Led to Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting in Sparks
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has released more details after Monday night's deadly officer-involved shooting in Sparks. Authorities initially responded to a family disturbance on Merchant Street just before 8 p.m. Deputies say two officers responded, and shortly after arriving on scene made contact with the unidentified suspect who was...
fernleyreporter.com
Family of missing man looking for answers
The family of a Fallon man who has been missing for nearly a month is desperately looking for answers. Casey White, 65, was last seen leaving his home in Fallon on July 25 or 26. He was on his motorcycle, a 2011 Harley-Davidson Super Glide, white pearl in color. His last known location was the Derby Dam Exit 36 on Interstate 80. His motorcycle was found there on July 29 or 30, and was towed on Aug. 3.
CBS News
Trial suspended for man accused of kidnaping and killing a teen in Nevada
Troy Driver is accused of kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion from a Walmart parking lot east of Reno then killing her and leaving her body in the desert. A judge is suspending the trial until a state judge decides whether Driver should undergo a competency exam. Driver faces seven charges, including murder.
WCSD police officer who shot Hug student sues; says district didn't accommodate his PTSD
The school police officer who shot a Hug High student in 2016 has filed a lawsuit two years after being fired by the Washoe County School District. Cory Coombes alleges that the district did not accommodate his medically diagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder caused by "the stress and emotion that came from his knowledge of...
mynews4.com
Caught in the act: Reno car dealership employees stop ID theft
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Police say a woman walked into a car dealership to buy an SUV, but employees had a gut feeling that something was off. The gut reaction prevented a potential crime that could've had devastating consequences for a teenager. Here's how...
2news.com
24-Hour Dispensary Opens in Storey County
A new cannabis dispensary is celebrating its grand opening in Storey County. PureTonic Dispensary had its ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning. The store is located on USA Parkway, just off I-80 east, heading towards Fernley. It's the first dispensary in the area to operate 24-hours a day, seven days a...
fernleyreporter.com
Person killed on officer-involved shooting following Aug. 4 chase identified as Winnemucca man
The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person killed in an officer-involved shooting Aug. 4 in Wadsworth after a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 as Tony DeHart, 40, of Winnemucca. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the incident, hasn’t yet determined whether DeHart was shot...
Watch live: Law enforcement says body is likely Kiely, but still awaiting positive identification
11:06 a.m. update: Law enforcement officer Shannon Moon says they believe the body found in the vehicle in Prosser Creek Reservoir is that of Kiely Rodni, 16. "We located the...
Adventures with Purpose won't collect reward for finding missing teen
The reward offered in the case of missing teen Kiely Rodni, which had climbed from $10,000 to $75,000 in the two weeks following her disappearance, won't go to Adventures with Purpose, the private dive team that found Kiely's body in Prosser Creek Reservoir not far from where she went missing. Some of the largest donations will be returned to donors. ...
2news.com
One killed in officer-involved shooting in Sparks
One person was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Sparks Monday night. Around 8 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, Sparks Police responded to the 1600 block of Merchant Street on a report of a domestic disturbance where a subject may have been armed. When officers arrived on...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno advocates release an in-depth report on homelessness in Washoe County
New treatments offer an alternative to medicine for ADHD patients. After a hot Friday, breezy, cooler weather is in the weekend forecast. Fire danger is likely to be an issue this weekend. Be careful out there! -Jeff. Wolf Pack Position Group Profile: Defensive Backs. Updated: 12 hours ago. Wolf Pack...
L.A. Weekly
Teen Hurt in Pedestrian Accident on Wingfield Hills Road [Sparks, NV]
SPARKS, NV (August 25, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a 13-year-old was struck and injured in a pedestrian accident on Wingfield Hills Road. The collision happened around 1:46 p.m., near Hoot Owl Way on August 6th. Nevada State Patrol said the circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown. However, one...
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Rollover Accident on State Route 447 [Wadsworth, NV]
WADSWORTH, NV (August 25, 2022) – Early Thursday morning, one victim was pronounced dead after a rollover accident on State Route 447. The incident occurred around 6:15 a.m., near Mile Marker 5 WA on August 4th. According to reports, a driver lost control of a vehicle before it overturned...
