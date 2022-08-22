ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallon, NV

Record-Courier

Arsonist gets probation in fire equipment theft

A convicted arsonist, who admitted to stealing gear in order to dress up as a firefighter, was ordered Monday to serve 44 days in jail as a condition of probation. Kevin Matthew Critor, 30, received a suspended 2-5-year prison sentence after District Judge Tom Gregory said he very nearly ordered him to prison. Instead, Gregory fined Critor $5,000.
DAYTON, NV
FOX Reno

Sparks man found guilty of domestic battery

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A jury found a Sparks man guilty of one count of domestic battery based on an incident that happened in August 2021. In the early hours of Aug. 5, 2021, Sparks Police Department officers were dispatched to a call for service regarding a family disturbance. When the officers arrived, the female victim indicated that Otto Rene Aguirre-Monroy, her longtime partner and father of her children, became angry with her when she tried to prevent him from driving after he had been drinking. This escalated to Aguirre-Monroy pushing her, grabbing her by her arms, as well as pulling her by her hair to remove her from the driver’s seat of their vehicle.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Judge suspends proceedings for Troy Driver

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural justice of the peace has suspended proceedings in justice court for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge can decide whether he should undergo a competency examination. Canal Township Justice of the Peace Lori Matheus originally...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Man found guilty in Sparks domestic violence case

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks jury has found a man guilty of one count of domestic battery. Otto Rene-Aguirre-Monroy was found guilty in an early August incident in which officers were dispatched for reports of a family disturbance. Upon their arrival, the female victim told officers Aguirre-Monroy had become...
SPARKS, NV
Fallon, NV
Fallon, NV
Reno, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks juvenile runaway

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a juvenile runaway. 16-year-old Alyssa Hamilton left her home on Aug. 24 around 4:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. She was last seen at the Chevron gas...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Four people wounded in stabbing near Riverwalk District

Reno Police are in the area of 1st Street and North Arlington Ave after a stabbing. The stabbing was reported around 8:40 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. A Reno Police officer on scene told us a fight broke out that led to the stabbing. Four people have been transported...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Deputies: Man With Knife Led to Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting in Sparks

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has released more details after Monday night's deadly officer-involved shooting in Sparks. Authorities initially responded to a family disturbance on Merchant Street just before 8 p.m. Deputies say two officers responded, and shortly after arriving on scene made contact with the unidentified suspect who was...
SPARKS, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Family of missing man looking for answers

The family of a Fallon man who has been missing for nearly a month is desperately looking for answers. Casey White, 65, was last seen leaving his home in Fallon on July 25 or 26. He was on his motorcycle, a 2011 Harley-Davidson Super Glide, white pearl in color. His last known location was the Derby Dam Exit 36 on Interstate 80. His motorcycle was found there on July 29 or 30, and was towed on Aug. 3.
FALLON, NV
CBS News

Trial suspended for man accused of kidnaping and killing a teen in Nevada

Troy Driver is accused of kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion from a Walmart parking lot east of Reno then killing her and leaving her body in the desert. A judge is suspending the trial until a state judge decides whether Driver should undergo a competency exam. Driver faces seven charges, including murder.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Caught in the act: Reno car dealership employees stop ID theft

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Police say a woman walked into a car dealership to buy an SUV, but employees had a gut feeling that something was off. The gut reaction prevented a potential crime that could've had devastating consequences for a teenager. Here's how...
RENO, NV
2news.com

24-Hour Dispensary Opens in Storey County

A new cannabis dispensary is celebrating its grand opening in Storey County. PureTonic Dispensary had its ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning. The store is located on USA Parkway, just off I-80 east, heading towards Fernley. It's the first dispensary in the area to operate 24-hours a day, seven days a...
STOREY COUNTY, NV
2news.com

One killed in officer-involved shooting in Sparks

One person was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Sparks Monday night. Around 8 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, Sparks Police responded to the 1600 block of Merchant Street on a report of a domestic disturbance where a subject may have been armed. When officers arrived on...
SPARKS, NV
L.A. Weekly

Teen Hurt in Pedestrian Accident on Wingfield Hills Road [Sparks, NV]

SPARKS, NV (August 25, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a 13-year-old was struck and injured in a pedestrian accident on Wingfield Hills Road. The collision happened around 1:46 p.m., near Hoot Owl Way on August 6th. Nevada State Patrol said the circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown. However, one...
SPARKS, NV
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Rollover Accident on State Route 447 [Wadsworth, NV]

WADSWORTH, NV (August 25, 2022) – Early Thursday morning, one victim was pronounced dead after a rollover accident on State Route 447. The incident occurred around 6:15 a.m., near Mile Marker 5 WA on August 4th. According to reports, a driver lost control of a vehicle before it overturned...
WADSWORTH, NV

