Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capcity.news
Showers today before sunny start to weekend in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne predicts a high likelihood of rain today, Aug. 26, before a sunny start to the weekend. Today, there is a 60% chance of precipitation between noon and 3 p.m. Though these storms could bring wind and heavy rain, the remainder of the day should be partly sunny with a high of 82. Winds will begin from the west before shifting south at 5–15 mph.
capcity.news
Chance of showers and thunderstorms rising through the week for Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne could see greater chances of showers and thunderstorms as the week progresses, according to the National Weather Service. Today, Aug. 24, has a 20% chance of precipitation, with a high of 84 degrees. The winds will blow around 10–15 mph from the north in the morning, shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
capcity.news
Edge Fest organizers hoping that yearly festival is continued spark for growth in West Edge
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Just what kind of shape was the West Edge District of downtown Cheyenne in about a decade ago?. Take it from Dave Teubner, the CEO and owner of Warehouse Twenty One, a marketing agency based in that very area. “It was real rough and there was...
Cheyenne National Weather Service: Heavy Rain, Wind Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms are possible this afternoon [Aug. 23] in southeast Wyoming. The agency posted this statement on its website at 11:15 this morning:. Here's a quick looks at the possible timing of showers and thunderstorms across the area this afternoon from one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (8/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As the high school football season kicked off across Wyoming on Friday, here’s a look at all the scores from the slate of games that took place. Local schools are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 40, Laramie 0. Sheridan 24, Cheyenne (Central) 21.
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 0
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 0 — the official start of the high school football calendar — across the state this weekend. Note that jamborees are not listed below. Local schools...
capcity.news
Mason Way to be shut down for road repairs in Cheyenne on Monday, Aug. 29
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne announced that on Monday, Aug. 29, Mason Way will be closed to through traffic for repair work. Crews will be paving Converse Avenue from Dell Range Boulevard to the north of Mason Way. Mason Way, therefore, will be closed from Converse Avenue, and it will only be accessible from Grandview Avenue.
capcity.news
Economic report: Cheyenne jobs continue to increase, home prices continue to rise
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A new Cheyenne Economic Indicators report from the State of Wyoming Economic Analysis Division shows jobs are up from summer 2021, home prices are continuing to climb and sales tax collections in Laramie County are up. The new August 2022 issue of the Cheyenne Economic Indicators...
IN THIS ARTICLE
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
capcity.news
Obituaries: Nichelson, Mellblom, Busacker
Johnathan Allen Nichelson: February 7, 1979 – August 19, 2022. Johnathan Allen Nichelson, 43, of Cheyenne, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family, on August 19, 2022. He was born on February 7, 1979, in Seward, Nebraska, to Julieann Waite and Michael Nichelson. John was a...
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Cheyenne Police officers carry ‘Flame of Hope’ to bring awareness to Special Olympics
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department teamed up with Air Force cadets and community members in carrying the Special Olympics Wyoming “Flame of Hope” through Cheyenne. This is part of an effort throughout the state to have local, county, state, and federal agencies carry the “Flame...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Ackels, Sandoval, Chandler, Setbacken
Gary L. Ackels, 77, passed away on August 21, 2022, in Cheyenne, WY. Born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on May 4, 1945, Gary spent most of his life in Cheyenne and ran Gary’s Used Cars for 50 years. Gary loved his cars more than anything else in life, and you would often see him participating in the CFD parade or car shows.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (8/20/22–8/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Crash Reported On I-25 South of Cheyenne, Lane Blocked
UPDATE 11:40 a.m.--WYDOT has canceled the crash notification. The Wyoming Department of Transportation says motorists who are headed south out of Cheyenne on Interstate 25 should be aware of a crash that could affect traffic. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website, which includes the following:. I25: Crash,...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/11/22-8/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Candidate filing deadline approaching for Wyoming’s General Election; voter registration open
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The deadline is approaching for independent candidates seeking election in Wyoming to file to appear on General Election ballots this fall. Independent candidates have until Monday, Aug. 29, to file, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. Independent candidates wanting to run for federal, statewide, state legislative or county offices must submit petitions signed by registered voters. Details about the number of required signatures and other independent candidate filing requirements are available from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
capcity.news
Skateboarder struck by motorcyclist Thursday morning on Lincolnway, police say
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Both a skateboarder and a motorcyclist were issued citations following a collision involving the two Thursday morning on East Lincolnway in Cheyenne, the Cheyenne Police Department said in a news release. Officers reported at around 8 a.m. to the 3700 block of East Lincolnway, where the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/25/22-8/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Wreaths Across America to host exhibit in Laramie to honor those who served
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wreaths Across America is proud to announce that its Mobile Education Exhibit will be making a stop in Laramie, Wyoming, in order to honor those who served and to welcome home Vietnam veterans. In a release from Wreaths Across America, executive director Karen Worcester said, “The...
Comments / 1